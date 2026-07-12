Jamie Griffith: Thomas Tuchel is right, England can do better – but they don't need to yet

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Winners always strive for more, so it is a positive for England that their manager, Thomas Tuchel, was far from happy with his team's performance in Saturday's quarter-final victory over Norway.

“The result is fantastic, we are in the last four – it’s amazing – but I’m not happy with the performance”, the German told a meddlesome Gabriel Clarke, who managed to become the pantomime villain in a low-level war of words between two-goal hero Jude Bellingham and his manager.

Tuchel then went on to claim that England were sloppy, not fast enough and lucky, prompting Clarke to grass on the tactician to Bellingham.

The Three Lions' saviour was less than impressed, firing back with a string of whatevers before stating: “Maybe he doesn’t know what it’s like to play in those kind of conditions against Erling Haaland, [Martin] Odegaard, [Antonio] Nusa, [Alexander] Sorloth. Sometimes you have to win dirty, and we’ve done that again tonight."

Given that his brace sealed England's spot in the semi-finals, it is no surprise the Three Lions faithful are on Bellingham's side.

But what's the big deal? Everything Tuchel said is correct. England were lucky. I mean, their first goal was aided by a huge touch from a TV cable – better than a hand I suppose, though, eh Diego?

That doesn't mean the Three Lions boss isn't delighted with his players' effort and attitude – no matter how Malcolm Tucker superfan Clarke tries to spin it – it just means he wants more, and that isn't a bad thing.

The real point is, however, do England really need more yet?

Saturday's win over Norway has set up a semi-final clash with reigning champions Argentina, who are far from unbeatable.

A bit like Bellingham and Harry Kane have done for England, Lionel Messi has saved Argentina's bacon on numerous occasions throughout the tournament and a trio of unconvincing knockout performances suggest a repeat of the Norway showing would be enough for Tuchel's side to progress.

Argentina needed extra-time to beat debutants Cape Verde in the last 32 and then trailed Egypt 2-0 before turning the tide in the final stages to win by the same scoreline a round later.

Extra-time was again needed to see off ten-man Switzerland in the quarters and England are a lot better than any team Lionel Scaloni's men have faced at the tournament.

It is also worth noting that England's performance wasn't that bad. True, it wasn't the lab-engineered, quick-passing, Oscar-worthy production that Tuchel wanted, but it got the job done.

Kane and Bellingham held the ball up well, Elliot Anderson ran about three marathons over the 120 minutes, Dan Burn headed multiple balls into orbit, Djed Spence silenced his critics with an excellent substitute showing and John Stones used all his experience to stop a Norway two-on-one and prevent his team going 2-0 down.

Everyone played their part and to do that in the sweltering Miami conditions deserves plenty of credit.

Tuchel is right to demand more, but not yet. Argentina are beatable and, even though their goals were fortunate, England were good enough against Norway, who also had a slice of luck when it came to their opener, to reach the final.

That is when England will need more as France and Spain look the best teams at the World Cup. But, for now at least, enjoy the victory, Tommy, the work is done and the final is on the horizon.

Read more on the World Cup:

Jamie Griffith: Attack wins you games, water-carriers win you the World Cup

Oliver Barnard: Overpriced beers, Wonderwall and Harry Kane – following England across America

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