Jamie Griffith: Attack wins you games, water-carriers win you the World Cup

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Sir Alex Ferguson coined the phrase "attack wins you games, defence wins you titles".

That has been proved correct on the domestic stage time and time again. However, when it comes to international football, the mantra should be reworked to read "attack wins you games, water-carriers win you the World Cup".

The theory is that Argentina won the 2022 World Cup thanks to Lionel Messi's magic. But, in reality, Messi wouldn't have had the energy and freedom to pull off those mesmerising moments if Rodrigo De Paul hadn't been willing to cover every blade of grass to protect his captain.

The only World Cup winners this century not to have an obvious water-carrier were Spain in 2010 and even they had a severely underrated Sergio Busquets – the Fiji Water of water-carriers, I suppose – getting through a mountain of work in the engine room.

Playing as a hybrid left-winger/central-midfielder, Blaise Matuidi took up that role for France when they lifted the trophy in 2018 and it is no surprise Les Bleus have kept up that blueprint in the two global tournaments since, with Adrien Rabiot taking up water-carrying duties in Qatar and North America.

If any team was going to understand the importance of an all-action workhorse, it was going to be France, who are managed by the man who was first dubbed the water-carrier himself, Didier Deschamps.

Les Bleus' manager was instrumental in his nation's success at the 1998 World Cup, putting in the donkey work for Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry and plenty of others.

He was never really regarded highly by fans or the media yet his teammates loved him – I wonder which means more to him?

Rabiot finds himself in the same boat this summer. The Athletic ran an article listing the top 50 players at the 2026 World Cup before the quarter-finals and there was no spot for Rabiot. Yet there was room for red-card dodger Folarin Balogun, penalty-fluffer Davinson Sanchez, and Joshua Kimmich and his string of bang-average performances.

Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele have rightly earned plenty of plaudits this summer but, as is always the case, there is an unsung hero who allows the eyecatchers to flourish.

It is not the most luxurious role, but it is definitely an important one and it is one Rabiot is filling excellently.

The midfielder has committed nine fouls at the World Cup, at least three more than any of his teammates, and he also topped the infringement chart among Les Bleus players in Qatar.

That highlights his importance in controlling the tempo of matches by making clever fouls at the right times, while he is also effective in possession, completing 92 per cent of his passes this summer.

Beyond that, his ability to cover ground and hound opponents is crucial to winning back the ball and allowing France's frightening forwards to strut their stuff.

Deschamps' history as a player has helped him realise the importance of a water-carrier. Some of his contemporaries at this World Cup did not and it cost them dearly.

Ronald Koeman had an extremely talented Netherlands squad to work with and while an elite defence should have done better, it is no surprise they didn't given they were protected by Frenkie de Jong, Ryan Gravenberch and Tijjani Reijnders, three players who would much rather have the ball than chase it.

Portugal are perhaps the biggest offenders, though. Joao Neves, Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha all work pretty hard in fairness, but you can't help but feel a more willing runner would have helped matters, especially when they are serving a selfish striker who covers less ground in 90 minutes than a snail would.

France have not made that same mistake and Rabiot is a huge reason the favourites look set to go all the way.

Remember, attack wins you games, water-carriers win you the World Cup.

Read more on the World Cup:

Norway vs England: Vikings set to be vanquished

Argentina vs Switzerland: Solid Swiss can stand firm

Oliver Barnard: Overpriced beers, Wonderwall and Harry Kane – following England across America

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