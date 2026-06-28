James Milton: Treat hot favourites with healthy scepticism in World Cup knockout ties

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After the convoluted calculations and perplexing permutations of the World Cup group stage, the knockout bracket looks crisp, clean and easy to comprehend.

We no longer have to worry about classification criteria or mutually beneficial draws.

And Scotland fans who were grimly clinging on to their team's 0.07 per cent chance of qualifying have been put out of their misery.

But the clarity of the bracket is deceptive. Don't be tempted to ink in a France-Spain semi-final on your wallchart, or to bank on Argentina facing England or Brazil in the other semi.

As seen in recent Premier League seasons, middle-ranked teams are capable of upsetting the big hitters and the path to the final could be strewn with coupon-busting results.

The outright betting suggests Argentina should be travelling on the bridle until at least the quarter-finals.

The world champions face Cape Verde – who are, admittedly, unbeaten on their World Cup debut – before a potential last-16 tie against Australia or Egypt.

Cape Verde qualified from Group H thanks to draws against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia while Belgium and Portugal advanced despite drawing two of their three matches.

As England's Group L games against Ghana and Panama showed, unfancied sides are equipped to dig in and limit goalscoring chances.

Fatigue and tension could lead to more stalemates in the knockout stages, often ruining the best-laid betting strategies and messing up projected paths to the finals.

Morocco stunned Spain on penalties at the 2022 World Cup Credit: AFP via Getty Images

At the 2022 World Cup, for example, Spain were eliminated on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes against Morocco in the round of 16.

Brazil suffered the same fate against Croatia in the quarter-finals, conceding a 117th-minute equaliser before losing the shootout.

Winning a World Cup knockout tie in normal time is rarely as straightforward as the last-32 match odds suggest.

A 90-minute sixfold on Germany, France, England, USA, Spain and Argentina pays around 7-2 but backers of that acca are bound to have some nervy moments.

Spain's 2010 World Cup winners are rightly remembered as a magnificent team. However, their first three knockout-stage wins were all by a 1-0 scoreline, clinched by goals in the 63rd, 83rd and 73rd minutes.

And La Roja were just four minutes away from penalties in the final against the Netherlands before Andres Iniesta finally breached the Dutch defence.

Certainty is a punter's enemy at this stage of the tournament. Before a ball was kicked, plenty of England supporters were already looking forward to a blockbuster Miami quarter-final against Brazil.

But how bullish should Brazil supporters be about their team getting past in-form Japan in the last 32 and Ivory Coast or Norway in the round of 16?

And England, who are 1-9 to qualify from their tie with DR Congo, could then take on Mexico in Mexico City.

Facing Mexico in the last 16 of a World Cup is traditionally regarded as a bye as they were eliminated at that stage in 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018.

But they made the most of home advantage in Group A, beating South Africa, South Korea and Czech Republic to nil, and would surely be awkward opponents for Thomas Tuchel's men.

Of course, that's assuming Mexico don't get ground down by last-32 opponents Ecuador, who conceded just five goals in 18 World Cup qualifiers and came from behind to beat Germany on matchday three.

Or, indeed, that England don't endure a goalless 120 minutes against DR Congo before losing 13-12 on penalties.

Read more:

Brazil vs Japan prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Germany vs Paraguay prediction: 9-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Netherlands vs Morocco prediction: 10-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

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