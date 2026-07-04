James Milton: Staying in or going out? England fans prepare for a sleepless night

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The middle of the night doesn't always receive a favourable press. "In a real dark night of the soul," wrote F. Scott Fitzgerald in 1936, "it is always three o'clock in the morning, day after day."

Ninety years later, English football fans will be staying up until 3am – and possibly beyond – to cheer on the Three Lions in a gruelling World Cup last-16 tie against Mexico.

The news of a possible earlier kick-off might have been quietly welcomed by fans back home offered the chance of a reprieve from the night shift, but that was soon shut down.

Many opinions have been proffered about how the altitude may affect England's players in Mexico City but they're not the only ones who must acclimatise to unfamiliar conditions.

The small hours are traditionally a time of rest and stillness, occasionally broken by a baby's cry, a distant siren or the banshee shrieks of rutting foxes.

Not so on Monday, though, as our demob-happy prime minister Keir Starmer has decreed that pubs can stay open until 5am.

Eager not to be outdone, Andy Burnham will probably pledge to deliver a packet of prawn cocktail crisps to every hard-working family in the land.

And if England qualify for the quarter-finals, you can be sure Kemi Badenoch will be getting the shots in.

Perhaps the Archbishop of Canterbury could lead the nation in prayer on Sunday morning, beseeching the Almighty to ensure that Reece James recovers from his hamstring injury in time to start at right-back.

It's all going to be slightly surreal. Usually at 1am, middle-aged Englishmen are stumbling out of bed for a bleary-eyed pee or dreaming about Holly Willoughby and tracker mortgages.

On Sunday night and Monday morning, however, they will be expected to report to their local pub and demonstrate Jordan Henderson-like leadership qualities.

It's up to the experienced campaigners to guide the youngsters through the big game.

These wily veterans will be pacing themselves, making sure they get an early touch, lay down a marker and establish a foothold in the contest.

They know the value of a quick power nap while Wayne Rooney, Joe Hart and Micah Richards are delivering their pre-match pearls of punditry.

That way, the old-timers will still be going strong in the final 15 minutes of normal time.

"How's your Bet Builder looking? I just need two more Mexico corners and one audible expletive from Jude Bellingham!"

"You're talking rubbish, Dave – what you've got to understand about the concentration of haemoglobin at high altitude is …"

Brendon McCullum, the coach of the England men's cricket team, claims he has repeatedly warned his players that "nothing good happens after midnight".

Various nightclub-related incidents involving English cricketers suggest that advice has gone unheeded.

But McCullum's sentiment may resonate with northern-hemisphere cricket fans who stayed awake for last winter's 4-1 Ashes demolition by Australia.

Not much good happened in the early hours during those five Test matches, unless you were a spread bettor who had bought Travis Head's series runs.

Hopefully England's performance against Mexico will be more of a midnight feast than a dark night of the soul.

If not, just switch over and see if there's a bit of late-night smut on Channel 5.

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