James Milton: Spain's Lamine Yamal could dazzle in star-studded semi-final line-up

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Punters did not need to look far down the betting to identify recent World Cup winners and that trend has continued in 2026.

Despite the sprawling 48-team format, the semi-finalists are the top three in the ante-post market – Spain, France and England – plus holders Argentina.

The Albiceleste went off at 10-1 to retain the trophy: the same ante-post price as Italy when they won the 2006 tournament.

The Azzurri remain the biggest-priced World Cup winners of the 21st century as the other five triumphant teams were all 7-1 or shorter pre-tournament.

"Expect the expected" seems to be the mantra for outright bettors and it also applies to the player markets at this World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane are four of the top five goalscorers and there are no unknown quantities or breakout stars among the chasing pack.

Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele and Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham are in the hunt for places along with Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal, who was 14-1 in the ante-post betting – the same price as Messi and Haaland.

Six players were shorter than 20-1 to win the Golden Ball, which is awarded to the Player of the Tournament.

Five of them have played key roles for their nations: Kane, Mbappe, Messi, France playmaker Michael Olise and Brazil's Vinicius Junior, the undisputed star of a disappointing Selecao campaign.

But Lamine Yamal, who was 8-1 joint-favourite with England captain Kane, is yet to stamp his class on the World Cup.

The expectations surrounding Yamal are enormous considering that he only turned 19 on Monday.

He kicked off the World Cup as 7-4 favourite to be named Young Player of the Tournament and was 20-1 – and as short as 12-1 in places – to finish top of the goalscoring chart.

That was despite the fact that Yamal had suffered a hamstring injury playing for Barcelona on April 22 so was not fit enough to start Spain's opener against Cape Verde.

The injury prematurely ended a campaign in which he contributed 22 goals and 15 assists in only 36 starts in La Liga and the Champions League.

Yamal's six World Cup appearances, in contrast, have produced only one goal – in a 4-0 rout of Saudi Arabia, who finished bottom of Group H.

The winger was eased through the group stage before playing all but five minutes of Spain's knockout wins over Austria, Portugal and Belgium, firing 15 shots at goal without reward.

But coach Luis de la Fuente praised Yamal's perseverance in his last-16 duel with outstanding Portugal left-back Nuno Mendes and he got through plenty of defensive work in the quarter-final win over Belgium.

Of all the stars involved in this week's semi-finals, Yamal may feel he has the most to prove given his modest output at the tournament.

Mbappe and Messi are already World Cup winners and icons while England's Kane and Bellingham are being tipped for knighthoods.

But Yamal's value to the Spain team is not limited to goals and assists. His dazzling dribbling and shooting ability mean opponents are obliged to focus their defensive resources on him.

As De la Fuente explained before the Belgium game: "It's very simple – pure mathematics. If you're able to attract the attention of several opposition players, it means other areas of the pitch are left unprotected."

France will be well aware of Yamal's threat. Despite still being in his teens, he has already starred in two semi-final victories against Les Bleus.

He scored a stunning goal in the last four at Euro 2024 and struck twice in Spain's thrilling 5-4 Nations League win in Stuttgart last summer.

Spain will be desperate to complete a hat-trick of semi-final successes against France on Tuesday night.

But if they come up short, there's always the 2030 World Cup for Yamal. And probably 2034, 2038, 2042 and 2046 too.

Read more:

France vs Spain prediction: 8-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

France vs Spain World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

England vs Argentina prediction: 13-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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