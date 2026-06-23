James Milton: Scotland should ignore permutations puzzle and be proactive

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Scotland's players may need blinkers applied if they are to remain focused and calm for Wednesday's Group C showdown with Brazil.

The Tartan Army have been hyping up this game ever since the draw was made and its significance increased after Scotland's first two results.

An opening 1-0 win over Haiti put them on course for the round of 32 but they followed up with a tepid display in a 1-0 defeat to Morocco.

That loss complicated an already byzantine set of qualification permutations and even a narrow defeat to Brazil could see Scotland make it out of the group as one of the best third-placed teams.

The Scots are bidding to reach the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time. Ironically, their chances of making history may be improved if they can ignore history.

Steve Clarke's pre-match pep talk should gloss over the fact that Brazil have won a record five World Cups. And there's no need to mention Scotland's head-to-head record against the Selecao – no wins, two draws and eight defeats.

The most recent meeting was a 2-0 friendly loss in March 2011, when Neymar scored both of Brazil's goals. Perhaps that psychological edge justifies Carlo Ancelotti's decision to pick the injury-ravaged veteran who hasn't played any serious football for three years.

Mind you, Scotland boss Clarke could cherry-pick a few positive omens from the annals. Don't fret about Brazil's iconic yellow shirts and aura of invincibility – this is a team who lost 7-1 to Germany in the semi-finals of their home World Cup in 2014 and struggled to beat Scotland in their last two competitive meetings.

The Scottish defence stood firm until the 82nd minute of their 1-0 defeat at Italia 90 and Brazil needed a late Tom Boyd own goal to clinch a 2-1 win in the opening game of France 98.

Scotland have no reason to fear opponents with lofty reputations. After all, they were the last side to beat Spain in a competitive fixture – a 2-0 Euro 2024 qualifying victory in which Scott McTominay scored twice.

So that's the first part of Wednesday's mission statement: forget about history, except for the good bits.

The second part should be just as straightforward: don't play for a draw but do try to get a draw. Seriously, a draw would be great. But don't play for one, yeah?

Assistant coach Steven Naismith assured reporters this week that "we won't be going gung-ho from minute one".

That's a huge relief for fans who witnessed Scotland's pulsating performance against Morocco in which they failed to have a shot on target despite chasing an equaliser from the second minute onwards.

They weren't much more proactive in the opening win over Haiti, which was sealed by a twice deflected John McGinn strike.

But Scotland don't necessarily need a magical moment such as Archie Gemmill's goal at the 1978 World Cup, James McFadden's 2007 strike against France or McTominay's overhead kick against Denmark.

They scored twice at Euro 2024 thanks to an own goal from Germany's Antonio Rudiger and a deflected McTominay effort against Switzerland and the footballing gods tend to favour teams who actually have the occasional crack at goal.

I'll leave you with one more positive portent for Scottish supporters – and another possible nugget for Clarke's team talk: Scotland defender Kieran Tierney scored six times as many league goals in 2025-26 as Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli.

Are we absolutely sure bookmakers have got the right favourites for this game?

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