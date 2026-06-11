James Milton: It's not cricket, but World Cup punters must prepare for pitch reports and rain delays

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Football and the weather are two rock-solid conversation starters so we shouldn't be short of small-talk topics over the next five weeks.

Last summer's Club World Cup in the USA was disrupted by rain, thunder and lightning and it was a similar story in England's final warm-up game against Costa Rica on Wednesday.

Kick-off was delayed for an hour while storms raged in Orlando and football punters may have to take notes from their cricketing counterparts at this tournament.

Forget 3-5-2, 4-2-3-1 and 4-2-4 – the only formations we need to focus on are the cloud formations within an eight-mile radius of World Cup venues.

Watch the skies, monitor the weather radar and keep an eye out for illuminating information about the pitches for upcoming games.

England's first Test match of the summer against New Zealand set the mood, with regular rain delays and much chuntering about the pitch at Lord's.

On the other side of the Atlantic, England also faced New Zealand in last weekend's friendly in Tampa and – guess what? – Thomas Tuchel was apprehensive about the state of the playing surface.

"I saw a photo from a journalist which made me a little bit worried and concerned," Tuchel explained before his side's 1-0 win over the All Whites.

That's a great lesson for any young journalist short of a story: just show a football manager a close-up picture of a Ryvita cracker on your phone, tell them it's the pitch his team are due to play on, and wait for some headline-worthy quotes.

There was more surface tension for Tuchel when the Costa Rica game was belatedly given the go-ahead although he seemed happy with the mopping-up operation in Orlando.

"The pitch seemed surprisingly dry for the amount of water that came down," he said shortly before kick-off, sadly missing the opportunity to grin: "We'll have a bat."

The weather adds a degree of uncertainty to the tournament. Will TV pundits be permitted to do pre-match pitch reports, digging their car-keys into significant patches of the penalty area?

Could a rain-affected World Cup final be decided on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method? And where are the traditional pre-tournament stories about the official ball wobbling around like a groggy wasp escaping from a pint of cider in a late-summer pub garden?

At the risk of stretching this cricket analogy to breaking point, England won the Lord's Test despite being bowled out for 140 on day one – and a couple of recent World Cup winners also had to overcome slow starts.

In 2010, Spain lost 1-0 in their opening group game against a Switzerland side with north-London legends Philippe Senderos and Reto Ziegler in their back four.

And Argentina's path to glory in 2022 began with a defeat to 22-1 shots Saudi Arabia, who came from behind to win 2-1 in Qatar.

France kicked off their 2018 triumph with an unconvincing 2-1 victory over Australia, which was sealed by an 81st-minute own goal.

Easily the most commanding opening-game display from a recent World Cup winner came in 2014, when Germany thumped Portugal 4-0 with Thomas Muller scoring a hat-trick and getting headbutted by Pepe.

Julian Nagelsmann's Germany are just 6-1 to start their 2026 campaign with another 4-0 win when they face Curacao on Sunday.

Could lightning strike twice for the Germans? Actually, that's probably a phrase to avoid using at this tournament.

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