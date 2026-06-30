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Ivory Coast vs Norway prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
Ivory Coast face Norway in the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for the big game in Dallas.
Ivory Coast vs Norway World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue
Date Tuesday, June 30
Kick-off 6pm
Venue AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Stage of Competition Round of 32
TV channel BBC One and iPlayer
Ivory Coast and Norway were happy enough with runners-up finishes in their respective groups but second place is not an option now.
This is already new territory for Ivory Coast, out of the group stage for the first time, while Norway have never gone beyond the first round of the knockouts as they seek to write their own piece of history.
Ivory Coast vs Norway betting tips & predictions
Best bet
Draw
1pt 13-5 bet365
There is virtually nothing between these two nations in Fifa's world rankings and there may well be precious little on the pitch either.
Four-goal Erling Haaland is bracing himself for a battle royale against the Ivory Coast's bruising central defenders, arguably the key battle in a fixture which looks too close to call.
Best player bet
Ibrahim Sangare 4+ Tackles
11-10 bet365
Ivory Coast vs Norway World Cup match preview
Two nations who were suggested as World Cup dark horses go to post in Dallas with one of them cantering into the last 16.
Ivory Coast have made history getting to this stage while Norway would make history if they can a knockout fixture for the first time.
It looks like one of the tighter, more intriguing matches of round two and is a tough one to call.
The case for Norway is almost wholly built around Erling Haaland, scorer of two goals in wins over Iraq and Senegalm, and sorely missed in the 4-1 loss to France when he rested with qualification already secure.
It means the Manchester City powerhouse should be fresh, along with a number of Norwegian first-team players given Stale Solbakken's decision to play a second-string team against Les Bleus.
Norway are going well and the win over Senegal might be used as ammunition in their favour, though the game was as tight as the 3-2 scoreline suggests.
And it isn't as though Ivory Coast do not beat European opposition.
In the build-up to these finals they toppled Scotland and France and were seconds away from holding Germany to a 1-1 draw in the group stage before Deniz Undav pounced late to break their resistance and their hearts.
That determination is what makes Ivory Coast tough to beat but also compelling to watch.
And unlike many other African sides who are happy to soak up pressure and launch on the counter, they are blessed with unpolished gems Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande, who will trouble any full-backs in this tournament.
Wins to nil over Ecuador and Curacao sat either side of the German loss and Emerse Fae's men look a good side, a team who is going to take some unpicking.
Norway are tidy but do they have the creativity to unlock Ivory Coast's well-manned and uber-physical and pacy back line? Or are they just going to have to rely on Haaland to beat them up single-handedly?
Intriguing doesn't do it justice and the likelihood is, especially now we are at the knockout stage, that this will be a cagey game with few chances created.
And few goals - if that is the case - should bring the draw into play.
Forest grafter could leave his stamp on Norway
Ivory Coast are not short of blue-collar boys in midfield with Christ Oulai quite possibly replacing Nicolas Pepe to make them even harder to break through.
The onus is on the Ivory Coast midfield to do the hard work and put in tackles and no one does that with more gusto than Ibrahim Sangare.
The Nottingham Forest enforcer has put in ten tackles already in these finals, seven of them against Germany.
Take Sangare to add at least another four to his total in this encounter.
Ivory Coast vs Norway World Cup Bet Builder tips
Ivory Coast goalkeeper to make three or more saves
Even against Curacao, Ivory Coast keeper Yahia Fofana had to make a couple of saves, so a better opponent such as Norway can test him at least three times.
Franck Kessie to have one or more shots on target
Ivory Coast midfielder and skipper Kessie is a key man when his side push forward and he can be banked upon to have at least one effort.
Half-time draw
Respect could be the overarching word for the first 45 minutes with both teams sussing each other in a first period which ends all square.
Pays out at 6-1 with Paddy Power
Key stats for Ivory Coast vs Norway
♦ Ivory Coast have won five of their last six matches
♦ Both teams have scored in nine of Norway's last ten matches
♦ Only Algeria and Cape Verde have committed more fouls per game than Ivory Coast (7.7)
♦ Erling Haaland has scored 55 goals since the start of last season with 12 in his last 12 matches
♦ Ivory Coast have conceded 18 corners, seven more than Norway
Ivory Coast vs Norway betting odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:
|To qualify
|Odds
|Ivory Coast
|6-4
|Norway
|8-15
|Match betting (90 mins)
|Odds
|Ivory Coast
|13-5
|Norway
|1-1
|Draw
|13-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.
Ivory Coast vs Norway team news and predicted line-ups
Ivory Coast
Emmanuel Agbadou should return to the back four after missing the Curacao match but fellow centre-back Wilfried Singo is struggling with a hamstring injury. Amad Diallo is a doubt after being subbed on matchday three.
Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Y Fofana; Doue, Kossounou, Agbadou, Konan; Pepe, Sangare, Kessie; Diallo, Bonny, Y Diomande.
Rest of the squad: Kone, Lafont, Singo, O Diomande, Operi, Ndicko, Seri, Oulai, S Fofana, Guiagon, Adingra, Wahi, Diakite, Guessand, Toure.
Norway
Dortmund right-back Julian Ryerson (thigh) is a major doubt. Stale Solbakken will change almost the entire team who lost 4-1 to France.
Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Nyland; Aursnes, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Aasgard; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa.
Rest of the squad: Tangvik, Selvik, Ryerson, Ostigard, Bjorkan, Pedersen, Langas, Falchener, Thorsby, Berg, Thorstvedt, Schjelderup, Bobb, Hauge, Larsen.
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FAQs
When is Ivory Coast vs Norway at the Fifa World Cup 2026?
Ivory Coast vs Norway takes place on Tuesday, June 30 and kicks off at 6pm BST.
Where is Ivory Coast vs Norway being played?
The venue for the game is AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
What TV channel is Ivory Coast vs Norway on?
BBC One is showing the game live in the UK.
Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?
Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.
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