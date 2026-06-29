Ivory Coast vs Norway prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Ivory Coast vs Norway World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Tuesday, June 30

Kick-off 6pm

Venue AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Stage of Competition Round of 32

TV channel BBC One and iPlayer

Ivory Coast and Norway were happy enough with runners-up finishes in their respective groups but second place is not an option now.

This is already new territory for Ivory Coast, out of the group stage for the first time, while Norway have never gone beyond the first round of the knockouts as they seek to write their own piece of history.

Bet Builder Ivory Coast vs Norway Tuesday, 30 June, 18:00 Draw Half-time result Franck Kessie Player To Have 1 Or More Shots On Target Including Woodwork Ivory Coast Goalkeeper To Make 3 Or More Saves £10 returns ≈ £71.51 Bet Here Claim £50 Free Bets New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly #ad

Ivory Coast vs Norway betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Draw

1pt 13-5 bet365

There is virtually nothing between these two nations in Fifa's world rankings and there may well be precious little on the pitch either.

Four-goal Erling Haaland is bracing himself for a battle royale against the Ivory Coast's bruising central defenders, arguably the key battle in a fixture which looks too close to call.

Best player bet

Ibrahim Sangare 4+ Tackles

11-10 bet365

Ivory Coast vs Norway World Cup match preview

Two nations who were suggested as World Cup dark horses go to post in Dallas with one of them cantering into the last 16.

Ivory Coast have made history getting to this stage while Norway would make history if they can a knockout fixture for the first time.

It looks like one of the tighter, more intriguing matches of round two and is a tough one to call.

The case for Norway is almost wholly built around Erling Haaland, scorer of two goals in wins over Iraq and Senegalm, and sorely missed in the 4-1 loss to France when he rested with qualification already secure.

It means the Manchester City powerhouse should be fresh, along with a number of Norwegian first-team players given Stale Solbakken's decision to play a second-string team against Les Bleus.

Norway are going well and the win over Senegal might be used as ammunition in their favour, though the game was as tight as the 3-2 scoreline suggests.

And it isn't as though Ivory Coast do not beat European opposition.

In the build-up to these finals they toppled Scotland and France and were seconds away from holding Germany to a 1-1 draw in the group stage before Deniz Undav pounced late to break their resistance and their hearts.

That determination is what makes Ivory Coast tough to beat but also compelling to watch.

And unlike many other African sides who are happy to soak up pressure and launch on the counter, they are blessed with unpolished gems Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande, who will trouble any full-backs in this tournament.

Wins to nil over Ecuador and Curacao sat either side of the German loss and Emerse Fae's men look a good side, a team who is going to take some unpicking.

Norway are tidy but do they have the creativity to unlock Ivory Coast's well-manned and uber-physical and pacy back line? Or are they just going to have to rely on Haaland to beat them up single-handedly?

Intriguing doesn't do it justice and the likelihood is, especially now we are at the knockout stage, that this will be a cagey game with few chances created.

And few goals - if that is the case - should bring the draw into play.

Forest grafter could leave his stamp on Norway

Ivory Coast are not short of blue-collar boys in midfield with Christ Oulai quite possibly replacing Nicolas Pepe to make them even harder to break through.

The onus is on the Ivory Coast midfield to do the hard work and put in tackles and no one does that with more gusto than Ibrahim Sangare.

The Nottingham Forest enforcer has put in ten tackles already in these finals, seven of them against Germany.

Take Sangare to add at least another four to his total in this encounter.

Ivory Coast vs Norway World Cup Bet Builder tips

Ivory Coast goalkeeper to make three or more saves

Even against Curacao, Ivory Coast keeper Yahia Fofana had to make a couple of saves, so a better opponent such as Norway can test him at least three times.

Franck Kessie to have one or more shots on target

Ivory Coast midfielder and skipper Kessie is a key man when his side push forward and he can be banked upon to have at least one effort.

Half-time draw

Respect could be the overarching word for the first 45 minutes with both teams sussing each other in a first period which ends all square.

Pays out at 6-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Ivory Coast vs Norway

♦ Ivory Coast have won five of their last six matches

♦ Both teams have scored in nine of Norway's last ten matches

♦ Only Algeria and Cape Verde have committed more fouls per game than Ivory Coast (7.7)

♦ Erling Haaland has scored 55 goals since the start of last season with 12 in his last 12 matches

♦ Ivory Coast have conceded 18 corners, seven more than Norway

Ivory Coast vs Norway betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

To qualify Odds Ivory Coast 6-4 Norway 8-15

Match betting (90 mins) Odds Ivory Coast 13-5 Norway 1-1 Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Ivory Coast vs Norway team news and predicted line-ups

Ivory Coast

Emmanuel Agbadou should return to the back four after missing the Curacao match but fellow centre-back Wilfried Singo is struggling with a hamstring injury. Amad Diallo is a doubt after being subbed on matchday three.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Y Fofana; Doue, Kossounou, Agbadou, Konan; Pepe, Sangare, Kessie; Diallo, Bonny, Y Diomande.

Rest of the squad: Kone, Lafont, Singo, O Diomande, Operi, Ndicko, Seri, Oulai, S Fofana, Guiagon, Adingra, Wahi, Diakite, Guessand, Toure.

Norway

Dortmund right-back Julian Ryerson (thigh) is a major doubt. Stale Solbakken will change almost the entire team who lost 4-1 to France.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Nyland; Aursnes, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Aasgard; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa.

Rest of the squad: Tangvik, Selvik, Ryerson, Ostigard, Bjorkan, Pedersen, Langas, Falchener, Thorsby, Berg, Thorstvedt, Schjelderup, Bobb, Hauge, Larsen.

Read more:

France vs Sweden prediction: 4-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

France vs Sweden World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Mexico vs Ecuador prediction: 13-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

World Cup football accumulator tips for Tuesday June 30: Back our acca at 8-1

FAQs

When is Ivory Coast vs Norway at the Fifa World Cup 2026?

Ivory Coast vs Norway takes place on Tuesday, June 30 and kicks off at 6pm BST.

Where is Ivory Coast vs Norway being played?

The venue for the game is AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

What TV channel is Ivory Coast vs Norway on?

BBC One is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.