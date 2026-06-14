Ivory Coast vs Ecuador World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

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Ivory Coast vs Ecuador World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Sunday, June 15

Kick-off Midnight

Venue Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Stage of Competition Group E

TV channel BBC One

Two of the World Cup's best defences clash in Philadelphia as a stern Ecuador backline comes up against a stubborn Ivory Coast rearguard.

Both have been touted as potential dark horses at the 2026 World Cup but it is the South Americans who look set to make the perfect start to their Group E campaign.

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Ivory Coast vs Ecuador betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Ecuador to win

1pt 7-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Ivory Coast will be full of confidence following their friendly win over France earlier this month but their good run is likely to be stopped by the brick wall that is Ecuador's defence.

La Tri conceded just five goals in the mammoth 18-game South American qualifying section while finishing second and the quality they have all over the pitch should help them extend their unbeaten run to 20 matches with a victory in Philadelphia.

Best player bet

Enner Valencia over 2.5 shots

Evs Coral, Ladbrokes

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador World Cup match preview

Germany are favourites to top Group E and while Curacao may not challenge them for that title, there is every chance that Ivory Coast and Ecuador will.

The pair were two of the best sides in qualifying from anywhere across the globe, as the Elephants picked up 26 points from a possible 30 while keeping ten clean sheets and El Tri conceded just five goals in 18 preliminary clashes.

Both deserve praise for those outstanding records. However, conceding only five times in a section containing elite sides Argentina, Brazil and Colombia is somewhat more impressive than shutting out Gabon, Gambia, Kenya, Burundi and the Seychelles.

Ecuador kept four clean sheets in their six clashes with that talented trio and that shows just how imperious their defence really is.

Arsenal's Piero Hincapie is the most famous of their back four but it should have alarm bells ringing for the rest of Group E that he is not even La Tri's best defender as that title belongs to Paris Saint-Germain rock Willian Pacho.

That pair are joined by Milan full-back Pervis Estupinan and Club Brugge's Joel Ordonez, both of whom are solid defenders in their own right, while elite midfielder Moises Caicedo's ability to break up play and launch attacks should prove pivotal in creating chances for veteran forward Enner Valencia.

There is talent in the Ivory Coast squad, especially out wide where Yan Diomande and Amad Diallo should provide a constant threat. However, breaking down this mean Ecuador defence was something even the world champions failed to achieve in September.

Contrary to their qualifying record, there are also issues at the back for the Elephants.

Emerse Fae's side were denied a successful Africa Cup of Nations title defence when they lost their quarter-final 3-2 to a bang-average Egypt side in January, suggesting their ten qualifying clean sheets were earned because of toothless opponents, not defensive quality.

That gives the edge to Ecuador, who look set to delight the many who picked them as 2026 World Cup dark horses with an opening victory.

La Tri Captain can lead by example

Despite being ineffective at both West Ham and Everton, Ecuador skipper Valencia seems to thrive at World Cups. The forward has six goals in as many World Cup appearances and any chances La Tri create are likely to fall his way.

Valencia averaged 3.59 shots per game in qualifying and even-money for him to register three against an Ivory Coast backline weakened by the absence of defensive leader Evan Ndicka seems generous.

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador World Cup Bet Builder tips

Enner Valencia over 2.5 shots

Ecuador's captain averaged 3.59 shots per 90 minutes during qualifying and will be eager to add to his six World Cup goals.

Under 2.5 goals

La Tri can pick up three points but it is unlikely to be pretty given only four of their last 22 games have featured more than two goals.

Emmanuel Agbadou to be booked

The former Wolves defender picked up four yellow cards in 13 Super Lig appearances after joining Besiktas in January and will be kept busy by Valencia and co.

Pays out at 9-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Ivory Coast vs Ecuador

♦ Ecuador are unbeaten in 19 matches

♦ La Tri conceded just five goals in their 18 qualifiers

♦ Ivory Coast kept ten clean sheets in as many qualifying games

♦ No player in the Elephants squad has scored more than 15 international goals

♦ Ecuador conceded only twice in the 14 qualifiers Piero Hincapie featured in

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Ivory Coast 5-2 Ecuador 7-5 Draw 7-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador team news and predicted line-ups

Ivory Coast

Evan Ndicka is set to miss the opener, with Atalanta's Odilon Kossounou expected to come in alongside Emannuel Agbadou at centre-back. Evann Guessand, Elye Wahi and Ange-Yoan Bonny are tussling to start up front.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Y Fofana; Doue, Agbadou, Kossounou, Konan; Kessie, Sangare, S Fofana; Diallo, Guessand, Y Diomande.

Subs: O Diomande, Singo, Operi, Seri, Guiagon, Inao Oulai, Bonny, Adingra, Wahi, Diakite, Pepe, Toure.

Ecuador

Youngster Kendry Paez is expected to shake off a knock to start on the right-wing.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Galindez; Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie, Estupinan; M Caicedo, Vite; Paez, Plata, Angulo; E Valencia.

Subs: Torres, Preciado, Porozo, Alcivar, A Valencia, Yeboah, Minda, Castillo, Franco, Medina, Rodriguez, J Caicedo, Arevalo.

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FAQs

When is Ivory Coast vs Ecuador at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador takes place on Monday, June 15 and kicks off at midnight BST.

Where is Ivory Coast vs Ecuador being played?

The venue for the game is Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

What TV channel is Ivory Coast vs Ecuador on?

BBC One is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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