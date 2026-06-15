Iraq vs Norway prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Iraq vs Norway World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Tuesday, June 16

Kick-off 11pm

Venue Boston Stadium, Foxborough

Stage of Competition Group I

TV channel BBC One

Iraq and Norway both return to the World Cup after spells away and open their Group I campaign in Boston on Tuesday.

The Lions of Mesopotamia battled through qualifying, but it was a cruise for the Norwegians, and their attacking aces can make the difference in Massachusetts.

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Iraq vs Norway betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Norway to win to nil

3pts 8-11 General

There are sure to be nerves for both nations as they return to the World Cup after long spells away. Iraq will sit deep and take what they can on the break, but Norway conceded only five goals in qualifying while they also scored 37 times and are good enough to open with a win.

Best player bet

Martin Odegaard to score or assist

Evs Hills

Iraq vs Norway World Cup match preview

For the first time in 40 years, an Iraqi side will run out at a World Cup, and they take on Norway, who themselves return after almost three decades away.

Iraq lost all three games at Mexico 86, and a difficult draw, with France and Senegal also in Group I, means there will be no easy points this time.

The Norwegians have been tipped as a country to watch, with a talented squad headlined by Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard.

Whereas previous Norwegian teams have stumbled through qualifying, Stale Solbakken's side surged to this tournament, winning all eight group games, including beating Italy twice, scoring 37 goals and conceding only five.

It was a different story for Iraq. The Lions of Mesopotamia missed chances and failed to secure key results before Amir Al Ammari's penalty sealed a two-legged victory over the UAE and a place in March's inter-confederation playoffs.

Global events caused travel disruptions, and head coach Graham Arnold suggested that the game against Bolivia should be postponed. However, the Australian boss and his players made it to Monterrey, where they won 2-1.

Since then, they have beaten Andorra 1-0 and drawn 1-1 with Spain but lost 2-0 to Venezuela in their World Cup warm-up games.

That is indicative of how they will play. Arnold, who guided the Socceroos to the last 16 in Qatar in 2022, has prepared his team to sit deep and they hit the match winner against Bolivia on the break.

Iraq will sacrifice possession, and if they can see out the first 30 minutes of Norwegian dominance, then they might have a chance. Yet the Norwegians' defensive record in qualifying shows they too are sturdy without the ball.

Controlling the play will help Norway grind their opponents down and an opening win to nil can help them settle into the tournament before tougher games against Senegal and France.

Odegaard to excel in tournament conditions

After 16 goals in qualifying and a third Premier League Golden Boot, Norway's attacking focus is on Haaland.

However, Iraq's deep defence could stifle the striker and Odegaard's craft may be the difference.

The 27-year-old is captain of both Arsenal and his country, and while injuries have taken away some of his dynamism, he still registered seven assists in qualifying.

The slower pace of tournament football should suit Odegaard and he scored the equaliser in his team's final warm-up game, a 1-1 draw with Morocco.

That was his first goal since December, but the confidence with which he took it suggests he is ready to make his mark on this game in Boston.

Iraq vs Norway World Cup Bet Builder tips

Erling Haaland to score

Another Premier League Golden Boot and 16 goals in qualifying suggest Erling Haaland is ready to shine on the international stage.

Martin Odegaard to register an assist

Norway captain Martin Odegaard registered seven assists in European qualifying and he will be looking to thread the ball through the Iraqi defence.

Merchas Doski to commit two or more fouls

A determined presence down Iraq's left, Merchas Doski committed 15 fouls in qualifying. The Viktoria Plzen full-back is likely to be busy against Julian Ryerson and Alexander Sorloth and averaged 1.5 fouls per game in the 2025-25 First League.

Pays out at 5-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Iraq vs Norway

♦ Norway have lost only one of their last 16 fixtures

♦ Striker Erling Haaland was the top scorer in European qualifying with 16 goals

♦ Martin Odegaard registered seven assists in qualifying

♦ Both teams have scored in six of Norway's last seven games

♦ Of Iraq's last seven fixtures, six have featured under 2.5 goals

Iraq vs Norway betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Iraq 12-1 Norway 1-5 Draw 6-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Iraq vs Norway team news and predicted line-ups

Iraq

Mohanad Ali is expected to partner Aymen Hussein in attack. Norway-born winger Marko Farji may have to wait for his chance off the bench.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Hassan; H Ali, Tahseen, Hashim, Doski; Amyn, Sher, Al Ammari, Bayesh; Hussein, M Ali.

Subs: Talib, Basil, Putros, Younus, Sulaka, Sadoun, Maknzi, Iqbal, Farji, Yakob, Ismael, Jasim, Yousif, Al-Hamadi, Qasem, Amyn.

Norway

Stale Solbakken has a full squad to select from, with Alexander Sorloth set to start on the right of the attack.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Aursnes; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa.

Subs: Selvik, Tangvik, Falchener, Pedersen, Bjorkan, Ostigard, Langas; Thorstvedt, Aasgaard, Berg, Bobb, Thorsby, Petter Hauge; Strand Larsen, Schjelderup.

Read more:

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FAQs

When is Iraq vs Norway at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Iraq vs Norway takes place on Tuesday, June 16 and kicks off at 11pm BST.

Where is Iraq vs Norway being played?

The venue for the game is Boston Stadium, Foxborough.

What TV channel is Iraq vs Norway on?

BBC One is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

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