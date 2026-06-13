Iran vs New Zealand World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

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Iran vs New Zealand World Cup kick-off, date & TV channel and venue

Date Tuesday, June 16

Kick-off 2am

Venue SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Stage of Competition Group G

TV channel BBC One

Iran came through some tough fixtures in Asian qualifying to secure their place at the World Cup and they open their Group G campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.

The All Whites, managed by Englishman Darren Bazeley, came through a straightforward Oceania qualifying process and will hope they do not find the step up in class difficult to negotiate.

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Iran vs New Zealand betting tips & predictions

Market Selection Odds Best Bet Over 1.5 Iran goals 23-20 Best Player Bet Mehdi Taremi to score at any time 2-1 Bet Builder Iran to win

Marko Stamenic to be booked

Mehdi Taremi to score 7.25-1

Scroll >>> table to view



Best bet

Over 1.5 Iran goals

2pts 23-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Iran have been handed their easiest Group G assignment first and they should be positive against New Zealand, who are the lowest ranked team at the World Cup, before they face group heavyweights the Netherlands and Japan.

Amir Ghalenoei's side have scored at least twice in eight of their last nine matches and should be able to maintain that streak in Los Angeles.

Best player bet

Mehdi Taremi to score at any time

2-1 Paddy Power

Iran vs New Zealand World Cup match preview

Iran started their 2022 World Cup campaign with a 6-2 defeat by England, but they should experience a more enjoyable time on Tuesday when they take on New Zealand in their Group G opener in Los Angeles.

There has been a lot of debate surrounding their involvement, but irrespective of geopolitical issues, they merit their inclusion at the finals, while their opponents are thankful that the tournament's expansion has eased their qualification process.

The winner of the Oceania confederation is granted an automatic place so, in the absence of Australia, who play in the Asian section, New Zealand's progress has been comfortable.

The All Whites scored 19 goals in three games against Tahiti, Vanuatu and Samoa before wins against Fiji and New Caledonia secured their place at the tournament.

At 85th in the Fifa list, New Zealand are the lowest-ranked nation at the tournament, and a group that also contains the Netherlands and Japan could be a step too far for them.

New Zealand manager Darren Bazeley can at least rely upon Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood who will shoulder much of the attacking responsibility, but it is at the other end where the concerns lie for a backline rarely tested against strong opposition.

Iran lost just one of 16 Asian qualification games and thoroughly deserve their odds-on status for this fixture. It could also be a plus that their domestic season has been halted since February due to the political situation, so they could be well rested.

They have scored at least twice in eight of their last nine fixtures, many of which have been against stronger opposition than they will face at the SoFi Stadium, so it is worth chancing they will do that again, just as they did in defeat to Gareth Southgate's England four years ago.

Taremi the main man for Iran

Striker Mehdi Taremi scored both goals against England in Al Rayyan four years ago and he should lead the charge again in Los Angeles.

The Olympiakos striker was a central figure in Iran's attack during qualifying, mustering 32 attempts at goal in the eight matches they played at the third-round stage.

He also claimed a hat-trick against Hong Kong in the second round and was on the scoresheet in a friendly win over Gambia at the end of May.

Taremi has scored 60 goals for his country and there is a strong chance he can add to that tally this week.

Iran vs New Zealand World Cup Bet Builder tips

Iran to win

Iran lost just one of their 16 Asian qualifying matches against stronger teams than New Zealand and they look set to get off to a winning start.

Marko Stamenic to be booked

The Swansea midfielder picked up 12 bookings in the Championship last season and has been cautioned seven times in his 37 New Zealand appearances.

Mehdi Taremi to score

The Iran striker managed 32 goal attempts in eight Asian third-round qualifers.

Pays out at 7.17-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Iran vs New Zealand

♦ Iran have scored at least twice in eight of their last nine games

♦ Both teams have scored in just two of Iran's last seven matches

♦ Iran have lost one of their last seven games inside 90 minutes

♦ New Zealand have lost nine of their last 11 internationals against non-Oceanic opposition

♦The All Whites have failed to score and lost four of the last five such fixtures

Iran vs New Zealand betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Iran 5-6 New Zealand 15-4 Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Iran vs New Zealand team news and predicted line-ups

Iran

Forward Sardar Azmoun was left behind for disciplinary reasons, which means the experienced Mehdi Taremi will lead the line. Otherwise there are no reported injury issues.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Beiranvand; Hardani, Kanaanizadegan, Khalilzadeh, Nemati; Ezatolahi, Ghoddos; Jahanbakhsh, Ghayedi, Mohebi; Taremi.

Subs: Hosseini, Ghorbani, Nemati, Alipour, Torabi, Cheshmi, Yousef, Moghanloo, Eiri, Hosseinzadeh, Rezaiden.

New Zealand

Chris Wood's recovery from a knee injury is a huge boost and there have been no concerns emerging from recent friendlies against Haiti and England.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Crocombe; Payne, Bindon, Boxall, Cacace; Stamenic, Garbett; Old, Singh, McCowatt; Wood.

Subs: Rufer, Barbarouses, Smith, Thomas, Pijnaker, Randall, Bell, De Vries, SSurman, Waine, Bayliss, Just.

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FAQs

When is Iran vs New Zealand at the Fifa World Cup 2026?

Iran vs New Zealand takes place on Tuesday, June 16 and kicks off at 2am BST.

Where is Iran vs New Zealand being played?

The venue for the game is SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

What TV channel is Iran vs New Zealand on?

BBC One is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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