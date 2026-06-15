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Iran vs New Zealand World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder
Iran face New Zealand in Group G of the 2026 World Cup. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for the big game at SoFi Stadium in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Iran vs New Zealand World Cup kick-off, date & TV channel and venue
Date Tuesday, June 16
Kick-off 2am
Venue SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California
Stage of Competition Group G
TV channel BBC One
Iran came through some tough fixtures in Asian qualifying to secure their place at the World Cup and they open their Group G campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.
The All Whites, managed by Englishman Darren Bazeley, came through a straightforward Oceania qualifying process and will hope they do not find the step up in class difficult to negotiate.
Iran vs New Zealand betting tips & predictions
|Market
|Selection
|Odds
|Best Bet
|Over 1.5 Iran goals
|23-20
|Best Player Bet
|Mehdi Taremi to score at any time
|2-1
|Bet Builder
|Iran to win
Marko Stamenic to be booked
Mehdi Taremi to score
|7.25-1
Best bet
Over 1.5 Iran goals
2pts 23-20 Coral, Ladbrokes
Iran have been handed their easiest Group G assignment first and they should be positive against New Zealand, who are the lowest ranked team at the World Cup, before they face group heavyweights the Netherlands and Japan.
Amir Ghalenoei's side have scored at least twice in eight of their last nine matches and should be able to maintain that streak in Los Angeles.
Best player bet
Mehdi Taremi to score at any time
2-1 Paddy Power
Iran vs New Zealand World Cup match preview
Iran started their 2022 World Cup campaign with a 6-2 defeat by England, but they should experience a more enjoyable time on Tuesday when they take on New Zealand in their Group G opener in Los Angeles.
There has been a lot of debate surrounding their involvement, but irrespective of geopolitical issues, they merit their inclusion at the finals, while their opponents are thankful that the tournament's expansion has eased their qualification process.
The winner of the Oceania confederation is granted an automatic place so, in the absence of Australia, who play in the Asian section, New Zealand's progress has been comfortable.
The All Whites scored 19 goals in three games against Tahiti, Vanuatu and Samoa before wins against Fiji and New Caledonia secured their place at the tournament.
At 85th in the Fifa list, New Zealand are the lowest-ranked nation at the tournament, and a group that also contains the Netherlands and Japan could be a step too far for them.
New Zealand manager Darren Bazeley can at least rely upon Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood who will shoulder much of the attacking responsibility, but it is at the other end where the concerns lie for a backline rarely tested against strong opposition.
Iran lost just one of 16 Asian qualification games and thoroughly deserve their odds-on status for this fixture. It could also be a plus that their domestic season has been halted since February due to the political situation, so they could be well rested.
They have scored at least twice in eight of their last nine fixtures, many of which have been against stronger opposition than they will face at the SoFi Stadium, so it is worth chancing they will do that again, just as they did in defeat to Gareth Southgate's England four years ago.
Taremi the main man for Iran
Striker Mehdi Taremi scored both goals against England in Al Rayyan four years ago and he should lead the charge again in Los Angeles.
The Olympiakos striker was a central figure in Iran's attack during qualifying, mustering 32 attempts at goal in the eight matches they played at the third-round stage.
He also claimed a hat-trick against Hong Kong in the second round and was on the scoresheet in a friendly win over Gambia at the end of May.
Taremi has scored 60 goals for his country and there is a strong chance he can add to that tally this week.
Iran vs New Zealand World Cup Bet Builder tips
Iran to win
Iran lost just one of their 16 Asian qualifying matches against stronger teams than New Zealand and they look set to get off to a winning start.
Marko Stamenic to be booked
The Swansea midfielder picked up 12 bookings in the Championship last season and has been cautioned seven times in his 37 New Zealand appearances.
Mehdi Taremi to score
The Iran striker managed 32 goal attempts in eight Asian third-round qualifers.
Pays out at 7.17-1 with Paddy Power
Key stats for Iran vs New Zealand
♦ Iran have scored at least twice in eight of their last nine games
♦ Both teams have scored in just two of Iran's last seven matches
♦ Iran have lost one of their last seven games inside 90 minutes
♦ New Zealand have lost nine of their last 11 internationals against non-Oceanic opposition
♦The All Whites have failed to score and lost four of the last five such fixtures
Iran vs New Zealand betting odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:
|Market
|Odds
|Iran
|5-6
|New Zealand
|15-4
|Draw
|12-5
Odds correct at time of publishing
Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.
Iran vs New Zealand team news and predicted line-ups
Iran
Forward Sardar Azmoun was left behind for disciplinary reasons, which means the experienced Mehdi Taremi will lead the line. Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Dennis Eckert are doubts while Roozbeh Cheshmi and Mehdi Torabi trained after hamstring and calf injuries.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Beiranvand; Hardani, Kanaanizadegan, Khalilzadeh, Nemati; Ezatolahi, Ghoddos; Jahanbakhsh, Ghayedi, Mohebi; Taremi.
Subs: Hosseini, Ghorbani, Nemati, Alipour, Torabi, Cheshmi, Yousef, Moghanloo, Eiri, Hosseinzadeh, Rezaiden.
New Zealand
Chris Wood's recovery from a knee injury is a huge boost but Matt Garbett is a doubt after being unable to complete training on Saturday.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Crocombe; Payne, Bindon, Boxall, Cacace; Stamenic, Bell; Old, Singh, McCowatt; Wood.
Subs: Rufer, Barbarouses, Smith, Thomas, Pijnaker, Randall, Garbett, De Vries, Surman, Waine, Bayliss, Just.
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FAQs
When is Iran vs New Zealand at the Fifa World Cup 2026?
Iran vs New Zealand takes place on Tuesday, June 16 and kicks off at 2am BST.
Where is Iran vs New Zealand being played?
The venue for the game is SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
What TV channel is Iran vs New Zealand on?
BBC One is showing the game live in the UK.
Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?
Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.
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