'I'd have given us no chance but we can get to the final now' - Harry Redknapp on England's World Cup heroics

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Leading football figures Harry Redknapp and Mick Channon were among those with racing links to hail England's epic World Cup victory over co-hosts Mexico – and they share the belief that Thomas Tuchel's men can march on to the final.

Redknapp, a prominent jumps owner who won last year's King George VI Chase with The Jukebox Man, was one of many in the country to stay up in the early hours of Monday morning to watch England go through to the quarter-finals after a battling 3-2 win over Mexico.

Widely considered one of the best English managers not to have taken charge of the national team, Redknapp was impressed with the collective effort of the players in the Azteca Stadium.

"It was a great performance to win as we did, going down to ten men," he said. "We showed a lot of courage, defending for our lives. Full credit to everybody, including the subs who came on and played their part."

Jude Bellingham scored twice in England's famous win over Mexico at the Azteca Stadium Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Redknapp said the manner of the victory has changed his view about England's prospects of winning the tournament, with Norway up next on Saturday at 10pm BST.

"I'd have given us no chance before the game as I thought we had been poor, but it was a really outstanding performance," he added. "After one performance, I don't know, and France would still be the team to beat, but we have got the best of the draw.

"Norway have been playing well, but you couldn't dream of a better quarter-final tie and I've not been that mad about what I've seen from Argentina, so we've got a big chance to get to the final now."

Classic-winning trainer Channon, who scored 21 times in 46 matches for England in the 1970s, also feels the Three Lions are capable of reaching the final in New Jersey on Sunday week.

Mick Channon: "The whole country needed that" Credit: Edward Whitaker

"It was a late night, but it was great," he said. "I think the whole country needed that. I didn't agree with a few of the decisions, but we never do and that's what makes the game so good.

"They played really well and they can certainly get to the final. I think they'll bump into either Spain or France. It's a three-horse race for me now. We can win ugly, we're that sort of team."

Channon, who handed over his Berkshire stable to son Jack in 2023, added that the late night had not affected the yard's usual routine on Monday.

"The great thing about racing people is they're used to getting up early in the morning and travelling about," he said. "Everyone was in here that I saw and they probably came straight from watching the game at the pub or at home."

'Big buzz' around Newmarket

It was business as usual in Newmarket, where a wave of positivity swept through Charlie Fellowes's stable.

"There's a big buzz around the place," the trainer said. "England were immense and deserved to win and it's great that it's really exciting.

"I don’t know how much I will enjoy our next game, though, as I think we are better when teams play at us. But we would take playing Norway in the quarter-finals any day and we're all set for Saturday night, when at least we don't have to get up at 2am again."

Fellow Newmarket trainer Michael Bell called it a night because of the hour-long weather delay, but caught up with the highlights.

"It looked an amazing atmosphere and they deserved to win," he said. "All our staff arrived on time as usual, especially our head lad Joe Smith who is Scottish."

Bell, who is a big Manchester City fan, added: "Norway look a very well organised team, who, like us, have plenty of spirit and morale. It will be a tough game but our City defenders Guehi, Stones and O’Reilly know all about Erling Haaland, so it will be a fascinating watch."

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