Ian Wilkerson: Getting behind football's last great entertainer

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If, like me, you love disappearing down a YouTube rabbit hole, you’ll know you don’t have to search long to find montages of opening TV credits for World Cups all the way back to the 1970s.

The same footage tends to crop up. Carlos Alberto’s goal in the 1970 final. Cruyff’s turn in '74. Marco Tardelli screaming at Spain '82 and Paul Gascoigne bawling his eyes out eight years later.

It makes you wonder what iconic individual images we’ll take out of this World Cup and then you realise it’s pretty difficult to remember many from the last three or four.

Football, you see, has moved on. Acts of individual flair seem to have gone the same way as dogs running on the pitch and the use of communal baths.

Applause for flicks and skill have been replaced by appreciation of the ability to press. Being good at running around.

So much so that when we talk about how talents like Glenn Hoddle, Dennis Bergkamp, Dimitar Berbatov would get on playing today, we don’t talk about their brilliance.

Athleticism and work rate are all that matters. They wouldn’t be able to shut down a back four passing the ball across their own penalty area. They would be worse than useless.

Genius could celebrate another World Cup triumph

Fortunately, there have been some encouraging glimpses at this World Cup.

France have plainly been superb. They have given us hope that a robotic approach may not win the day after all and their performance in their 3-0 win over Sweden on Tuesday suggests they can cruise through and brighten our lives all at the same time.

Sparks have been provided by others such as Vinicius Junior, who appears to be carrying a heavy load in an average Brazilian team, but there is little doubt whom those of us hankering to see something brilliant are rooting for and that’s Lionel Messi.

The draw is opening up for holders Argentina nicely, but it is not just the blue-and-white-striped shirt loyalists who are getting behind him.

It is those of us who realise his days dazzling us with his skills are soon to end and it's hard to see anyone ever stepping up to fill the void.

Messi, who is set to star once more against Cape Verde in the last 32 on Friday, is the last ‘bums on seats’ footballer.

I’m sure many of you made trips to Barcelona over the years just to go and see him play.

I witnessed the genius at work against Tottenham in a Champions League game at Wembley in October 2018 and he didn’t disappoint, scoring a goal from the edge of the box when, five seconds before, he looked as if he was standing with his hands in his pockets.

Who else is there that captures the imagination to the same extent?

Who is there that football-loving kids will be desperate to go and watch?

Four years ago, Messi captured hearts because folks were desperate to see a player regarded as the greatest ever win the biggest international competition of them all.

Now I feel people want him to win because we know it may be a long time before we see someone playing football in that same manner.

I’ll stay faithful that the trend may one day change, even though the financial rewards now associated with football dictate that style does not really come into consideration.

Messi is definitely attempting to keep his side of the bargain with six goals in two and a bit games and maybe we will come out of the tournament with a greater appreciation of skill and embrace it as we head into a new season.

That seems unrealistic and it could take a decade or two, but football needs a greater degree of equilibrium between craft and industry, otherwise there may be more people who simply lose interest.

So I’ll be cheering on Messi in his one-man crusade to keep the flair players front and centre as he reminds us he is just the sort of performer who made us fall in love with the game in the first place.

I’ll miss him when he’s gone and I think, eventually, we all will.

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