Haiti vs Scotland World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

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Haiti vs Scotland World Cup kick-off, date & TV channel and venue

Date Sunday, June 14

Kick-off 2am

Venue Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

Stage of Competition Group C

TV channel BBC One

Scotland's 28-year-absence from the biggest stage will come to an end with their crucial Group C contest with Haiti at Gillette Stadium.

Getting to the party is an achievement in itself, but Steve Clarke's side will be eyeing up a place in the round of 32 and will be well aware of the need to defeat Haiti, who are making their first World Cup appearance since 1974.

Haiti vs Scotland betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Scotland -1 on Asian handicap

1pt 19-20 bet365

Scotland failed to win a match at Euro 2020 and Euro 2024 but they can start their 2026 World Cup campaign in fine style by sweeping aside surprise qualifiers Haiti, who are 2,500-1 shots to win the trophy.

Haiti were able to navigate a soft qualifying section but they have never picked up any World Cup points and may struggle to cope in the first of three tough Group C fixtures.

Best player bet

Lawrence Shankland to score anytime

13-10 Paddy Power

Haiti vs Scotland World Cup match preview

Scotland have never advanced beyond the group phase at a major tournament but they can make a flying start to their summer by sweeping aside Haiti in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The 2026 World Cup will be Scotland's ninth appearance on the biggest stage and their first challenge is to get off to a winning start for the first time since 1982, when Kenny Dalglish's 18th-minute goal set the tone for a 5-2 triumph over New Zealand.

Qualification was a demanding process for Steve Clarke's side, who were pitched in a tricky section alongside Denmark and Greece, but they gave a series of strong performances with the notable exception of a 3-2 loss away to the already eliminated Greeks on matchday five.

Denmark were the section's top seeds but they finished second best to Clarke's resilient side, who sealed the deal with a chaotic 4-2 victory at Hampden Park.

Many of Scotland's qualification wins were far from fully convincing but they showed a knack of staying in games and coming up with the decisive moments.

The Scots are likely to show a bit more steel when they come up against Morocco and Brazil for their second and third Group C assignments.

But they should be able to get straight on to the front foot against Haiti, who are among the weakest teams at the tournament.

Concacaf World Cup qualifying was the weakest it has ever been given the USA, Mexico and Canada were all exempt.

And Haiti were among the smaller nations to take advantage by plotting a path to first place in Group C, ahead of Honduras, Costa Rica and Nicaragua.

Haiti's task was made harder by the ongoing turmoil in the country which dictated that they would have to play all of their qualifiers on foreign soil.

And credit has to go to their experienced head coach Sebastien Migne, who built on the knowledge he had gathered from spells in charge of the national teams of Congo, Kenya and Equatorial Guinea, and as an assistant to Cameroon manager Rigobert Song at the 2022 World Cup.

Migne soon moulded the players into a well-organised unit although there were bumps in the road, including a 3-0 defeat away to Honduras, who finished second best in a tightly contested section.

There has been undoubted progress from Migne's side, who have added Wolves midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellgarde and Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor to their ranks in recent years, but they face a massive step up in class over the next few weeks and may struggle to cope in their opening game.

Shankland can shine

Scotland's struggles at Euro 2020 and Euro 2024 were influenced by their lack of a reliable goalscorer.

However, the problem could be about to be solved by in-form striker Lawrence Shankland, who is playing some of the best football of his career.

Shankland has featured regularly as a substitute for the national team but he is benefiting from his manager's tactical switch to a 4-4-2 formation.

The 30-year-old has netted four goals in his last three internationals and could continue his hot streak.

Haiti vs Scotland World Cup Bet Builder tips

John McGinn to score or assist

The Aston Villa midfielder is a big match player who could make a major impact on his World Cup debut.

Carlens Arcus to be carded

Arcus is a robust right-back, whose tough tackling could get him into trouble.

Over 2.5 goals

Both teams should be pushing for maximum points and they can serve up an entertaining encounter.

Pays out at 9-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Haiti vs Scotland

♦ Scotland have won seven of their last ten competitive games

♦ The Scots have won three of their last five fixtures by more than one goal

♦ All of Scotland's last four competitive matches have generated at least three goals

♦ The Scots have scored at least two goals in seven of their last nine fixtures

♦ Haiti have played three World Cup matches, losing each of them by at least two goals

Haiti vs Scotland betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Haiti 9-2 Scotland 11-20 Draw 10-3

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Haiti vs Scotland team news and predicted line-ups

Haiti

Haiti have reported no fresh injuries since losing 2-1 to Peru in their final warm up fixture.

Predicted line-up (4-3-2-1): Placide; Arcus, Ade, Delcroix, Experience; Bellegarde, Jean Jacques, L Pierre; Providence, Isidor; Nazon.

Rest of squad: A Pierre, Duverger, Thermoncy, Lacroix, Duverne, Paugain, Sainte, Simon, W Pierre, Etienne Jr, Deedson, Joseph, Fortune, Pierrot, Casimir.

Scotland

Billy Gilmour (knee) withdrew from the squad after he was injured during the 4-1 victory at home to Curacao. Tyler Fletcher was called up as a replacement.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Gunn; Hickey, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson; Gannon-Doak, McTominay, Christie, McGinn; Shankland, Adams.

Rest of squad: Kelly, Gordon, Tierney, Hendry, Hyam, Patterson, Ralston, McKenna, Fletcher, Ferguson, McLean, Curtis, Dykes, Stewart, Hirst.

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FAQs

When is Haiti vs Scotland at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Haiti vs Scotland takes place on Sunday, June 14th and kicks-off at 2am BST.

Where is Haiti vs Scotland being played?

The venue for the game is Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

What TV channel is Haiti vs Scotland on?

BBC One are showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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