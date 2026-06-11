Haiti vs Scotland World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

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Haiti's short World Cup history has featured plenty of goals and armchair viewers will be hoping for the entertainment to continue when the Caribbean nation take on Scotland in a Group C fixture at Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Grenadiers competed at West Germany 1974 where they lost all three matches, including a 7-0 reverse to Poland.

And they will be hoping to avoid another hammering against Scotland, who have weighed in with eight goals in their two warm up matches.

Best Haiti vs Scotland Bet Builder

John McGinn to score or assist

Scotland's World Cup qualification was a team effort but there were some key individuals involved, including John McGinn, who has developed into a massive player for club and country.

McGinn is the top scorer in the Scotland squad with 20 goals in 86 internationals and seems to be improving year on year.

The 31-year-old hasn't scored an international goal since bagging the opener in a 2-1 Nations League triumph away to Poland in November 2024, but he is a driving force of the team and should have plenty more special moments to come.

In recent times, McGinn has saved his better moments for club level.

He contributed ten goals for Aston Villa last term, including a memorable double in the Villans' 4-0 triumph at home to Nottingham Forest in the Europa League semi-final, second leg.

McGinn is a big-match player with underrated technical ability and could be a major contributor to the Scots' 2026 World Cup campaign, starting with a goal or an assist in their opening game.

Carlens Arcus to be carded

McGinn is expected to operate in an advanced position down the left of Scotland's attack and he should come into regular contact with Haiti right-back Carlens Arcus, who may be in for a tough night.

Arcus is among the more experienced Haitian players, having featured 53 times since making his international debut in 2016.

The 29-year-old enjoys the physical side of the game and averaged 1.40 tackles per game for his club, Angers, in the French top flight last season.

Arcus was cautioned three times for Haiti during World Cup qualifying and looks a probable card candidate against the Scots.

Over two goals

Given the overall strength of Group C, which features Brazil and Morocco, there will be pressure on Scotland and Haiti to push for maximum points.

Scotland have never advanced beyond the group stage at a major tournament and haven't won their first game at a World Cup since defeating New Zealand 5-2 in 1982.

However, they will set out to play positively against Haiti and have shown attacking intent in the warm-p games, winning 4-1 at home to Curucao and 4-0 against Bolivia.

Steve Clarke's side are featuring in some entertaining games and their clash with Haiti could generate at least three goals.

Pays 9-1 with Paddy Power

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Scotland vs Haiti Bet Builder FAQs

What is a Bet Builder in football betting?

A Bet Builder lets you combine multiple selections from the same match into a single bet, such as goals, cards, corners or player stats, rather than betting on one outcome on its own.

What are the best markets to use in a Bet Builder for World Cup matches?

It depends on how the game is expected to go, but the most commonly used markets are goals, cards, corners and player props like shots or assists, as these tend to link well within the same match.

How do you choose Bet Builder selections for a match?

It starts with the likely shape of the game and whether it’s expected to be open, tight or physical, then building selections around that. The key is picking markets that naturally fit together rather than standalone picks.

Do World Cup Bet Builder odds vary between bookmakers?

Yes, prices can differ, so it’s worth comparing odds before placing a same-game multi bet.

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