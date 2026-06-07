Got, got, need: How late allegiance switches could have a big impact at the World Cup

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Starter for ten, what links Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson? Aside from the fact that they will start in central midfield for England at this year’s World Cup, the pair both came through other countries’ youth teams before declaring for the Three Lions.

Anderson played for Scotland all the way up to the Under-21 level and even attended a senior team training camp in 2023 before pulling out due to injury. Rice went even further, following up youth appearances for Ireland with three friendlies for the senior team before deciding to pledge his allegiance to the country of his birth.

Late switches have an impact on teams big and small

In the build-up to this World Cup there have been a number of late switches of allegiance which have had a big effect on squads. And it is not just a phenomenon which will have an effect on so-called smaller nations either.

Austria this year have been boosted by two exciting youngsters pledging their allegiance to Das Team as former Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka and ex-Bayern Munich star Paul Wanner have both joined their ranks after youth careers for England and Germany.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo switched from Belgium to Spain and back again, and the 21-year-old Lille forward will provide an intriguing option from the bench for the Red Devils.

Likewise, Algeria’s chances at this World Cup were given a big boost as goalkeeper Luca Zidane, son of Zinedine, declared for Vladimir Petkovic’s side late last year, solving what was a position of concern for the Greens. He made six saves in a man-of-the-match performance during Algeria’s 1-0 win over the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Cristian Volpato’s decision on the eve of the World Cup to declare for the country of his birth, Australia, rather than Italy could bring an entirely new dynamic to the Socceroos' attack.

World Cup Outright Odds

Here are bet365's latest outright odds for the 2026 World Cup:

Team Odds Spain 9-2 France 5-1 England 13-2 Brazil 8-1 Portugal 8-1 Argentina 9-1 Germany 14-1

Could late switches be harsh on those who helped the team qualify?

Having previously snubbed any overtures to play for Australia, Volpato’s switch has been a big coup and was a factor in Hibernian striker Martin Boyle missing out on this World Cup.

That raises an interesting issue. Should players who have played no part in qualifying be thrown in for the finals at the expense of those who have done the work to get them there?

Odsonne Edouard certainly doesn’t think so. The former Crystal Palace and Celtic striker was offered an opportunity to play for Haiti at the World Cup but turned it down, saying: "The players fought to qualify. I wasn't going to arrive at the last minute to enjoy this World Cup. If I have to play it, I have to deserve it."

Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor felt no such qualms in declaring for Les Grenadiers in March. He is likely to lead the line for Haiti’s opener against Scotland and could make a big impact in a tough group.

Some players have made the jump so late that their official clearance had not even arrived by the time that they were announced in the squad, as was the case with Dennis Eckert, who is known as Dennis Dargahi on his new Iranian passport.

The Standard Liege forward played at youth level for Germany but could make his debut for Team Melli in their opener against New Zealand.

Of course, this is not a new phenomenon. Hungary legend Ferenc Puskas played for Spain late in his career from 1961 to 1962. But with a more globalised footballing world, expect late changes to become a regular occurrence and some of those involved to have a big say at this year’s World Cup.

Read more on the World Cup:

England reaction: 'Tuchel must prioritise World Cup starting line-up in final warm-up fixture with Costa Rica'

Unlikely Lads: The players from Braintree to Port-au-Prince set for football's biggest stage

From Montiel to Marchena: Why those who don't start are so important at the World Cup

Nations League winners Portugal still have questions to answer on the world stage

Who can solve Scotland's goalscoring problems at this summer's World Cup?

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