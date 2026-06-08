Goals, cards and corners: How the format and rule changes at an expanded World Cup may impact the tournament totals

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For the first time in history, the World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico have been expanded from 32 teams to 48 as the three host countries and 16 stadiums get set to stage a record 104 matches played over 39 days.

The new format will feature 12 groups of four, seeing an increase in matches from the 64 that took place at Qatar in 2022 as Fifa aim to broaden the competition's global representation and produce a World Cup geared towards entertainment.

The expansion brings together all the familiar giants with four first-time qualifiers in Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan, hoping to create more memorable World Cup moments and storylines than ever before.

But “less is more” is a commonly used proverb that suggests simplicity is most effective and, while 40 more matches will ensure that tournament records are shattered, it may not mean that the overall quality exceeds that of previous World Cups.

There is the danger that the sheer number of mismatches, in soaring conditions that many are not accustomed to, could dilute the overall standard of the competition and create challenges for managers to ensure key players are not overworked before the crucial knockout rounds.

The winners of the World Cup will have to successfully navigate eight matches, so squad depth could be more vital than ever before, and we have delved into the tournament total goals and cards with a look at what punters may want to expect.

More matches may dilute the quality

The World Cup in Qatar four years ago produced a record tally of 172 goals in 64 matches, which was an average of 2.69 goals per game, and with 40 more matches in North America that is a total that should be surpassed with ease.

Bet365 have set their tournament total goals line at 279.5 but that would require another average of 2.69 goals per match and there are reasons to believe that could be tough to reach.

Not only will the extreme heat take some acclimatising to, especially for the European nations, but the introduction of three-minute drinks breaks in each half could have an impact on the tempo at which teams play.

The inclusion of lesser-ranked sides may also result in the weaker nations deploying a low-block system to stifle superior rivals and given that eight third-placed teams will qualify for the last 32, there is the potential of dead-rubber scenarios if a draw suits both parties in the final group clash.

Even if the cream rises to the top in the latter stages, two evenly-matched sides are not sure to produce fireworks and by that point injuries and fatigue could have an impact.

In Russia in 2018, the 64 matches produced a total of 169 goals at an average rate of 2.64 per game, while the 64 fixtures in Brazil in 2014 featured 171 goals at an average of 2.67 per outing.

A total of 280 tournament goals would appear in the right ballpark given the recent consistency of average goals per game, but there are plenty of reasons as to why backing unders could provide the value.

Rule changes set to impact card count

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar produced a total of 214 yellow cards, which was an average of 3.34 over the 64 matches, and bet365 go 4-5 that there are 381 or more in this expanded competition.

For that to happen, there would need to be an average of 3.65 per outing, but the sheer number of David versus Goliath fixtures could see an increase and there are a lot of inexperienced referees who may be impacted by the occasion.

It is worth remembering that the 2006 World Cup in Germany saw 345 yellow cards dished out over 64 matches, the most in recent times at an average of more than five bookings per outing, and punters have 40 more fixtures to play with in North America.

Players must serve a one-game ban if they are shown a yellow card in two different games but the slate is wiped clean after the group stage and again after the quarter-finals, so regular contributors may have licence to play with their usual intent.

Recent World Cups have been at the forefront of tweaks to laws of the game and this will be no different as players who cover their mouth during a confrontation with an opponent will be sanctioned with a red card.

There were only four red cards shown in Qatar four years ago and it was the same number at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but bet365 are expecting stiffer punishments with over 12 dismissals priced up at 8-11.

There were ten red cards shown in Brazil in 2014 and prior to that the number regularly soared past double-figures so it is a market to tread with caution.

Punters face a corner conundrum

Deliberate attempts to run down the clock can now result in a corner being awarded. The goal-kick countdown is now set at five seconds, but VAR will also have the power to overturn incorrectly awarded corners providing that there is not a delay in the restart of play.

Any foul before the ball is in play that has a direct impact can also be reviewed, which is another conundrum punters face if they are considering a bet on the total number of corners in the tournament. Fewer than 980 corners is available at 8-11 with bet365 while over 990 is on offer at 6-4 with the same firm.

This is a market that excludes extra-time and there were an average of 8.58 corners per 90 minutes in Qatar, which would need bolstering to an average of over 9.5 per game for those that were to side with the overs and be successful.

It makes for an intriguing debate but there is the obvious potential for the most powerful nations to rack up high totals against the tournament minnows as they sit deep and soak up pressure.

World Cup odds

Here are bet365's latest outright odds for the 2026 World Cup:

Team Odds Spain 9-2 France 5-1 England 13-2 Brazil 8-1 Portugal 8-1 Argentina 9-1 Germany 14-1

Read more on the World Cup:

England reaction: 'Tuchel must prioritise World Cup starting line-up in final warm-up fixture with Costa Rica'

Got, got, need: How late allegiance switches could have a big impact at the World Cup

Unlikely Lads: The players from Braintree to Port-au-Prince set for football's biggest stage

From Montiel to Marchena: Why those who don't start are so important at the World Cup

Nations League winners Portugal still have questions to answer on the world stage

Who can solve Scotland's goalscoring problems at this summer's World Cup?

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