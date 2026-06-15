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Ghana vs Panama prediction: 11-2 bet builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
Ghana face Panama in Group L of the 2026 World Cup. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for the big game at BMO Field in Toronto.
Ghana vs Panama World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue
Date Thursday June 18
Kick-off Midnight
Venue BMO Field, Toronto
Stage of Competition Group stage
TV channel ITV1
Panama are making just their second World Cup appearance and are chasing their first ever point against Ghana in this Group L curtain-raiser.
With England and Croatia as the other teams in the group, both teams will be aiming for three points from this clash.
Ghana vs Panama betting tips & predictions
Best bet
Both teams to score
2pts Evs Hills
Both teams have scored in eight of Panama's last ten games and while Carlos Queiroz is known for his pragmatic style, he has not had long to implement his ideas onto this Ghana team.
Panama are a side on the up and with both countries targeting this game as a crucial opportunity to win a group-stage game, end-to-end action could ensue.
Best player bet
Antoine Semenyo to score at any time
12-5 Betfair, Paddy Power
Ghana vs Panama World Cup match preview
The Panama Canal may have been demoted to second-most important shipping lane this year but their football team are a side on the up under former Leeds manager Thomas Christiansen.
They were runners-up in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup and qualified for their second ever World Cup in impressive fashion, going unbeaten in their six games, although they were the beneficiaries of the United States, Canada and Mexico’s absence from qualifying.
They have risen to 34th in the world on the Fifa rankings after beating the United States, South Africa and Jamaica in the last 18 months.
However, they were outclassed 6-2 by Brazil in a warm-up friendly and don’t have much recent experience against top-level opponents outside of that.
Their campaign starts against Ghana and both teams will be targeting this game as an opportunity to secure what could be a crucial win before they face England and Croatia.
The Black Stars have plenty of recent experience against top-level opposition but none of it has been positive.
Ghana, who finished their preparations with a 1-1 draw against Wales, have lost to Japan, South Korea, Austria, Germany and Mexico since securing qualification.
They sacked Otto Addo and replaced him with Carlos Queiroz just two months before the tournament, while key midfielder Thomas Partey will miss this game after his visa was denied.
Their preparation has clearly been far from ideal and It's hard to know what to expect from them considering the short reign of Queiroz, while Panama have only lost two of their last 19 matches in 90 minutes.
Both teams to score has been a common theme for the Central American and looks like a big runner in this clash, especially considering both teams should be positive, seeing it as their best opportunity for a win in this group.
Semenyo could be a cut above
Antoine Semenyo has struggled to translate his club form into his showings for Ghana but he has been in great nick this season.
The forward scored 17 Premier League goals for Bournemouth and Manchester City and looks the likeliest contender to provide a moment of magic that could decide this game.
Ghana vs Panama World Cup Bet Builder tips
Antoine Semenyo to score or assist
The Manchester City forward should be a cut above in this game after registering 17 goals and four assists in the Premier League this season.
Anibal Godoy to commit two or more fouls
The Panama veteran will be key to their midfield efforts and has recorded 15 fouls in ten MLS starts this term.
Jose Rodriguez to have a shot on target
A livewire winger, Jose Rodriguez had 17 shots on target in the Mexican top flight in the 2025-26 campaign.
Pays out at 11-2 with Paddy Power
Key stats for Ghana vs Panama
♦ Both teams to score has landed in eight of Panama's last ten games
♦ Ghana have won only one of their last seven World Cup games
♦ Panama have drawn seven of their last 14 games
♦ Ghana have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last ten World Cup matches
♦ Panama conceded the most goals in the 2018 World Cup
Ghana vs Panama betting odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:
|Market
|Odds
|Ghana
|23-20
|Panama
|23-10
|Draw
|5-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.
Ghana vs Panama team news and predicted line-ups
Ghana
Thomas Partey has been denied a visa to Canada so will not feature, while defender Jerome Opoku is being monitored after picking up a knock against Wales last time out.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Ati-Zigi; Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah; Yirenkyi, Sibo; Nuamah, Williams, Semenyo; Ayew
Rest of squad: Anang, Asare, Seidu, Rahman, Oppong, Luckassen, Senaya, Fatawu, Owusu, Boakye, Sulemana, Thomas-Asante, Baah, Adu
Panama
Key midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla has missed their warm-up games through injury but has trained and could start.
Predicted line-up (3-4-3): Mosquera; Ramos, Cordoba, Andrade; Murillo, Godoy, Carrasquilla, Davis; J Rodriguez, Waterman, Fajardo
Rest of squad: Mejia, Samudio, Blackman, Escobar, Farina, Miller, Gutierrez, Martinez, Diaz, Barcenas, Harvey, Quintero, Yanis, T Rodriguez, Londono
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FAQs
When is Ghana vs Panama at the FIFA World Cup 2026?
Ghana vs Panama takes place on Thursday, June 18 and kicks off at 12am BST.
Where is Ghana vs Panama being played?
The venue for the game is BMO Field in Toronto.
What TV channel is Ghana vs Panama on?
ITV1 is showing the game live in the UK.
Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?
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