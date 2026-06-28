Germany vs Paraguay prediction: 9-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Germany vs Paraguay World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Monday, June 29

Kick-off 9.30pm

Venue Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Boston

Stage of competition Round of 32

TV BBC One, BBC iPlayer

Four days after being roughed up by one South American team Germany have to brace themselves for a challenge from another in the World Cup round of 32.

The Germans' 2-1 loss at the hands of Ecuador was without jeopardy but failure against Paraguay in Foxborough and the four-time champs will be heading home.

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Germany vs Paraguay betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Germany to win & over 2.5 goals

1pt 21-20 Ladbrokes

Ivory Coast and Ecuador tested this German side to the full but they both boast far more than Paraguay.

This match-up looks ideal for Julian Nagelsmann's men who can win while also extending their sequence of matches featuring over 2.5 goals.

Best player bet

Felix Nmecha to score or assist

5-2 Hills

Germany vs Paraguay World Cup match preview

German head coach Julian Nagelsmann can hit the reset button after a mixed Group E campaign and anticipate a far better – and winning – performance against Paraguay in their second-round showdown in Boston.

Tested to the hilt by Ivory Coast and Ecuador, it is to Germany's relief that Paraguay are not as strong as either and have underwhelmed getting to this stage.

A supposedly renowned defence was ripped apart by the United States in their Group D opener, the US running out 4-1 winners.

Head coach Gustavo Alfaro took a more defensive approach in their second daren't-lose outing against Turkey and was rewarded with a hard-fought 1-0 win.

That result was creditable given Paraguay sucked up 32 Turkish efforts on goal having played the second half with a man fewer following Miguel Almiron's laughable red card.

What followed was a convenient 0-0 draw against Australia, a match in which they mustered a mere seven shots, only two on target and never looked like winning a game they didn't have to.

Back-to-back clean sheets will have delighted Alfaro as they prepare for a far more searching examination from Germany.

But they look absolutely woeful on the counter with Julio Encisa isolated and not enough dazzling pace or runners from deep to trouble any defence, even this German one which is far from the best.

Manuel Neuer, if selected, could certainly do with a quieter afternoon and he is set to get it because Paraguay look like a side with penalties on their mind.

The onus, therefore, is on Germany to prove they deserve their odds of 2-5 and make light work of the South American scrappers.

For that, Nagelsmann has to pick the right side but he looks incapable of doing so with blind spots over the likes of Neuer, Leroy Sane, Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala, none of whom have impressed so far.

The introduction of Jamie Leweling and Deniz Undav changed the game for the better in the 2-1 win over Ivory Coast while Nadiem Amiri hardly gets a look-in.

Germany clicked against Curacao, the sort of opponent they historically enjoy bullying.

Paraguay aren't quite the same challenge because Alfaro will sit his team deep, condense the lines and be awkward to break down.

But the Germans have the tools, probably off the bench, and far too much star quality to let this opportunity go begging. They should win this routinely enough.

Nmecha to make up for Ecuador blunder

Felix Nmecha has amends to make after his error gifted Ecuador their equaliser on Thursday but the Dortmund schemer won't let that affect him.

One of the first names on Nagelsmann's team sheet Nmecha had been enjoying a good tournament with a goal from one of four shots against Curacao and the assist for Deniz Undav's winner against Ivory Coast with the sharpest of passes.

Nmecha is a handful and can be more influential further forward against a team sitting deep.

He averages three shots per game in these finals and the 5-2 he scores or assists looks a tempting bet.

Germany vs Paraguay World Cup Bet Builder tips

Miguel Almiron to make two or more tackles

Almiron managed two tackles against the USA and Turkey without finishing either game so can complete the hat-trick here.

Antonio Rudiger to have a shot

German pressure will produce plenty of set-plays where Real Madrid giant Antonio Rudiger is going to be a handful.

Each team to have two or more cards

Higher stakes, bigger tackles, greater jeopardy – we can be confident bad boys Paraguay can bank at least two yellows, but so too may Germany.

Pays out at 9.45-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Germany vs Paraguay

♦ Germany's 2-1 loss to Ecuador saw an 11-game winning streak come to an end

♦ Paraguay have failed to win six of their last ten matches

♦ Germany's last eight games have all seen over 2.5 goals

♦ Paraguay picked up the joint-most cards (7Y, 1R) of any team in the group stage

♦ Germany had the joint highest shots on target (7.3) tally during the groups; Paraguay had 1.7

Germany vs Paraguay betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on this match . Here are the latest odds:

To qualify Odds Germany 1-8 Paraguay 5-1

Match betting (90 mins) Odds Germany 3-10 Paraguay 9-1 Draw 4-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Germany vs Paraguay team news and predicted line-ups

Germany

Antonio Rudiger is nailed into the back four following Nico Schlotterbeck's tournament-ending injury. Nathaniel Brown is expected to be fit while out-of-sorts trio Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sane and Kai Havertz are under pressure.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rüdiger, Brown; Nmecha, Pavlovic; Musiala, Undav, Wirtz; Havertz.

Rest of squad: Nubel, Baumann, Anton, Raum, Thiaw, Gross, Goretzka, Leweling, Stiller, Sane, Amiri, Ouedraogo, Woltemade, Beier.

Paraguay

Paraguay make a change in midfield with Damian Bobadilla set to replace the suspended Diego Gomez. Miguel Almiron can return after a ban. Defender Omar Alderete looks set to miss out with a knee problem.

Predicted line-up (5-4-1): Gill; Caceres, Velazquez, G Gomez, Canale, Alonso; Almiron, Cubas, Bobadilla, Galarza; Enciso.

Rest of squad: Fernandez, Olveira, Balbuena, Maidana, Alderete, Sosa, Mauricio, Kaku, Ojeda, Caballero, Sanabria, Arce, Pitta, Avalos.

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FAQs

When is Germany vs Paraguay at the Fifa World Cup 2026?

The World Cup Round of 32 fixture between Germany and Paraguay will take place on Monday, June 29. Kick-off is scheduled for 9.30pm BST.

Where is Germany vs Paraguay being played?

The venue for the game is the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Boston.

What TV channel is Germany vs Paraguay on?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of Germany vs Paraguay on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

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