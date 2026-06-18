Germany vs Ivory Coast World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

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Germany face Ivory Coast in Group E of the World Cup on Saturday and confidence should be high in both camps.

The Germans are favourites for victory in Toronto, having thumped Curacao 7-1 on matchday one, but Ivory Coast also pose a serious goal threat.

Their wide players are capable of causing problems for the German defence and Bet Builder punters should expect a high-scoring contest.

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Best Germany vs Ivory Coast Bet Builder

Both teams to score

Germany are on a ten-match winning streak under Julian Nagelsmann but their success has been built on attacking flair rather than defensive solidity.

Both teams scored in three of their four friendly matches in 2026 as they beat Ghana and the USA by a 2-1 scoreline and won 4-3 in Switzerland in March.

Germany beat Finland 4-0 in one of their pre-tournament warm-up games but they failed to keep a clean sheet against Curacao, who scored in the 21st minute of their 7-1 defeat.

Ivory Coast have some top-class attacking talents including Manchester United's Amad Diallo and RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande and they should get chances against a gung-ho Germany side.

Kai Havertz to score at any time

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz had an injury-hit season for the Premier League champions but he has looked sharp for club and country in recent weeks.

He gave the Gunners an early lead in the Champions League final, smashing the ball past Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Matvey Safonov from a tight angle.

Havertz cemented his place as Germany's first-choice frontman with a second-minute goal in last month's friendly win over the USA.

He was too sharp for the Curacao defence on matchday one, converting a penalty late in the first half and completing the rout with a deft chip in the 88th minute.

Germany have a host of talented attacking midfielders teeing up Havertz in open play. He has missed only one of his 24 career penalties, making him an even more appealing bet to score.

Germany to be leading at half-time

Ivory Coast left it late to break through against Ecuador as substitute Amad scored the only goal of the game in the 90th minute.

The Elephants trailed France 1-0 at half-time in their final friendly fixture before coming back to win 2-1 and they were behind at the break in two of their last three Africa Cup of Nations matches.

Germany, in contrast, have been flying out of the traps recently. They were 4-0 up at half-time in their final World Cup qualifier against Slovakia in November and opened the scoring in the 45th, 34th, second and sixth minutes of their last four games.

Nagelsmann likes his team to play on the front foot and Germany should be encouraged by the fact that Ecuador hit the woodwork twice in the first half against Ivory Coast.

Why this Bet Builder lands

Pays 4.84-1 with Paddy Power

Germany and Ivory Coast can play with a bit of freedom following their opening wins and in-form striker Kai Havertz should help the Germans make another fast start in Toronto.

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Read more:

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Germany vs Ivory Coast Bet Builder FAQs

What is a Bet Builder in football betting?

A Bet Builder lets you combine multiple selections from the same match into a single bet, such as goals, cards, corners or player stats, rather than betting on one outcome on its own.

What are the best markets to use in a Bet Builder for World Cup matches?

It depends on how the game is expected to go, but the most commonly used markets are goals, cards, corners and player props like shots or assists, as these tend to link well within the same match.

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Do World Cup Bet Builder odds vary between bookmakers?

Yes, prices can differ, so it’s worth comparing odds before placing a same-game multi bet.

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