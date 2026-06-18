Germany vs Ivory Coast prediction: 9-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Germany vs Ivory Coast World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Saturday, June 20

Kick-off 9pm

Venue Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada

Stage of Competition Group E

TV channel ITV1

Germany and the Ivory Coast made winning starts to their World Cup campaigns and the Group E rivals meet in Toronto on Saturday.

The Germans hammered underdogs Curacao 7-1 on matchday one and the Ivorians boosted their qualification hopes with a 1-0 victory against Ecuador.

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Germany vs Ivory Coast betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Germany to win & both teams to score

2pts 11-5 bet365

Germany kicked off their Group E campaign with a 7-1 rout of Curacao and four of their last five results were victories in which both teams scored. Ivory Coast rode their luck in a 1-0 win over Ecuador but the Elephants should get on the scoresheet in Toronto.

Best player bet

Felix Nmecha to have over 1.5 shots

4-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Germany vs Ivory Coast World Cup match preview

Germany's last World Cup triumph in 2014 featured a stunning 7-1 semi-final victory over Brazil and they beat Curacao by the same scoreline in their 2026 opener.

That result was far less shocking than the Belo Horizonte battering of Brazil as Germany went off as 1-25 to beat the World Cup debutants.

However, as Spain and Portugal showed, there are no certainties at this tournament so Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann will have been delighted with his side's ruthless performance.

They took a sixth-minute lead through midfielder Felix Nmecha and Curacao's defence struggled to cope with the Germans' slick passing and movement.

Nagelsmann's men lost 2-0 to Slovakia in their first World Cup qualifier but they have won all ten of their subsequent internationals.

Germany are favourites to extend that winning streak against the Ivory Coast although they can expect a far tougher test in Toronto.

The Ivorians beat South Korea 4-0 and Scotland 1-0 in their March friendlies and warmed up for the World Cup with a 2-1 victory over France in Nantes this month.

Amad Diallo scored an 84th-minute winner against Les Bleus and the Manchester United winger repeated the feat against Ecuador on matchday one.

He came off the bench to score the only goal of the game in the 90th minute with a cracking finish, ending Ecuador's 19-match unbeaten run.

Ivorian goalkeeper Yahia Fofana made just one save in Philadelphia although Ecuador were denied by the woodwork three times.

Backing Germany to win and both teams to score looks the best bet on matchday two as each side bid to follow up their opening victories.

The Ivory Coast were involved in some lively games at this year's Africa Cup of Nations, drawing 1-1 with Cameroon and coming from 2-0 down to beat Gabon 3-2 in the group stage.

They cruised past Burkina Faso 3-0 in the round of 16 but their Afcon run ended with a 3-2 quarter-final defeat against Egypt.

Amad's winner against Ecuador should earn him a start on the left wing and Germany will also be wary of Yan Diomande's threat on the opposite flank.

The Liverpool transfer target was named Bundesliga Rookie of the Season after a scintillating campaign for RB Leipzig and he can trouble the German defence.

Die Mannschaft's clean sheet against Curacao lasted only 20 minutes before Livano Comenencia's smart finish past Manuel Neuer. Their 2026 friendly results include 2-1 wins over Ghana and the USA and a 4-3 victory in Switzerland.

Dynamic Nmecha should get shooting opportunities

Key men Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz were among Germany's scorers on matchday one after Borussia Dortmund midfielder Nmecha had put them ahead inside six minutes.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a summer move to Real Madrid and he is a tempting bet to have two or more shots on Saturday.

Nmecha, nominally a holding midfielder, had four attempts – three of them on target – against Curacao and racked up 19 shots in his final ten Bundesliga starts in 2025-26.

He will have more defensive duties against a strong Ivory Coast side but should still get forward to good effect.

Germany vs Ivory Coast World Cup Bet Builder tips

Both teams to score

Germany put seven goals past Curacao on matchday one but their defence may struggle against Ivory Coast's talented wingers.

Kai Havertz to score at any time

The Arsenal forward followed up his strike in the Champions League final with three goals in two games for Germany and he will take penalties for the favourites.

Germany to be leading at half-time

Germany have scored 12 first-half goals in their last six internationals and the Ivory Coast trailed 1-0 at half-time in their 2-1 friendly win over France.

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Key stats for Germany vs Ivory Coast

♦ Germany have won their last ten internationals

♦ Four of Germany's last five results were victories in which both teams scored

♦ Kai Havertz has scored five goals in his last five appearances for Arsenal and Germany

♦ Ivory Coast have lost only two of their last 16 matches

♦ Ivory Coast failed to score in only one of their last 13 games

Germany vs Ivory Coast betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Germany 8-15 Ivory Coast 19-4 Draw 100-30

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Germany vs Ivory Coast team news and predicted line-ups

Germany

Julian Nagelsmann could name the same 11 who started against Curacao, although in-form forward Denis Undav is pushing for a recall, probably in place of Leroy Sane.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Brown; Nmecha, Pavlovic; Sane, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz

Rest of the squad: Baumann, Nubel, Rudiger, Anton, Gross, Raum, Thiaw, Goretzka, Leweling, Stiller, Amiri, Ouedraogo, Woltemade, Beier, Undav

Ivory Coast

Roma centre-back Evan Ndicka (hamstring) remains a doubt after missing the win over Ecuador. Amad Diallo should start, having come off the bench to score the winner on matchday one. Striker Elye Wahi has been barred from entering Canada as he is under investigation for alleged spot-fixing in Ligue 1.

Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Y Fofana; Doue, Singo, Agbadou, Konan; Y Diomande, Kessie, S Fofana, Diallo; Pepe, Guessand

Rest of the squad: Kone, Lafont, O Diomande, Kossounou, Operi, Ndicka, Seri, Sangare, Guiagon, Oulai, Bonny, Adingra, Diakite, Toure

Read more:

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FAQs

When is Germany vs Ivory Coast at the Fifa World Cup 2026?

Germany vs Ivory Coast takes place on Saturday, June 20 and kicks off at 9pm BST.

Where is Germany vs Ivory Coast being played?

The venue for the game is the Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada.

What TV channel is Germany vs Ivory Coast on?

ITV1 is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

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