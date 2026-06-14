Germany vs Curacao World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder

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Germany vs Curacao World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Sunday, June 14

Kick-off 6pm

Venue NRG Stadium, Houston

Stage of Competition Group E

TV channel ITV1

Curacao are the smallest of the 48 nations involved at the 2026 World Cup and they face a tough opening encounter against four-time champions Germany, who are among the favourites to lift the trophy.

The Caribbean nation failed to win any of their three games at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup and, if they were to beat Germany, it would go down as one of the greatest shocks in World Cup history.

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Germany vs Curacao betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Germany to win 4-0

1pt 11-2 general

Germany to win 5-0

1pt 7-1 bet365, Power

Germany are keen to reassert themselves after a couple of disappointing World Cups and they can make a start by thumping Curacao in their opening Group E fixture.

Expanding the World Cup to 48 teams will probably increase the number of one-sided games, and there could be a huge gulf in class between the Germans and their Caribbean opponents, who face a tough learning curve on the biggest stage.

Best player bet

Nico Schlotterbeck to score at any time

11-2 Coral, Ladbrokes

Germany vs Curacao World Cup match preview

Germany failed to advance beyond the group stage at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, but they are keen to do much better this summer and can get things started with a dominant victory over Curacao at the NRG Stadium.

Expanding the World Cup has created opportunities for smaller nations, including Curacao, who are about to replace Iceland as the smallest country to feature on the game's biggest stage.

But there is a risk to the tournament's reputation due to the potential of several one-sided matches.

Co-hosts USA, Mexico and Canada were all absent from the qualifying process so there was much less competition for the remaining Concacaf teams.

And Curacao were among the nations to take advantage as they snatched top spot in Group B, finishing one point clear of Jamaica.

Veteran head coach Dick Advocaat took charge for qualifying before stepping down in February this year and making way for Fred Rutten.

However, the 78-year-old soon had a change of heart and will coach at a World Cup for the third time, having been in charge of the Netherlands' run to the quarter-finals at USA 94 and South Korea's group stage exit at Germany 2006.

Curacao struggled in their short spell under Rutten, losing 2-0 to China and 5-1 to Australia, while their warm-up match against Scotland ended in a 4-1 defeat, despite Tahith Chong putting them into a shock 17th-minute lead.

Advocaat's side had started well against the Scots but the game changed after a moment of madness from centre-forward Jurgen Locadia, who was dismissed for an off-the-ball challenge on Aaron Hickey.

After the incident, Curacao tried to defend in a low block but they were exposed on numerous occasions and the miserable experience may have been a sign of things to come.

Germany may not get the opportunity to play against ten men but they are far more experienced than the Scots at playing against defensive set-ups.

Julian Nagelsmann's side impressed at Euro 2024, finishing top of their group and easing past Denmark in the round of 16, before suffering a 2-1 extra-time loss to Spain in one of the best matches of the tournament.

World Cup qualifying got off to a dismal start with a 2-0 defeat away to Slovakia but the Germans repaired the damage with five straight wins, including a 6-0 triumph over the Slovaks which guaranteed their presence at the World Cup for a 19th consecutive time.

Germany have kept their foot on the pedal by reeling off four successive friendly victories, culminating in a 2-1 triumph away to the USA in their final warm-up game.

They look a settled, confident side and can start the World Cup with a comfortable success.

Nico could find the net

Germany are renowned for playing high intensity, free-flowing football although they may need to mix up their game against Curacao, who could be in damage limitation mode.

Nagelsmann's side will do their best to pick their way through a deep-lying defence, but they can also offer an aerial threat when it comes to corners and free-kicks and one of their main targets will be Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck.

The towering defender scored five goals in the Bundesliga last season and may be about to open his account for the national team.

Germany vs Curacao World Cup Bet Builder tips

Germany to win by four or more goals

Germany may have an early eye on goal-difference and they can open with a wide-margin success

Kai Havertz to score the first goal

Havertz is established as Germany's preferred centre-forward and can get his team off to the perfect start.

Florian Wirtz to assist a goal

Wirtz had a mixed season for Liverpool, but he is a key cog in the Germany attack and could come up with a creative moment.

Pays out at 8-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for Germany vs Curacao

♦ Germany have won their last nine matches

♦ The Germans have started the scoring in eight of their last nine fixtures

♦ Germany have won their last four competitive games without conceding any goals

♦ Curacao have lost three of their last four matches

♦ Four of Curacao's last six games have featured at least four goals

Germany vs Curacao betting odds

Sign up with Paddy Power to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Germany 1-25 Curacao 33-1 Draw 18-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Germany vs Curacao team news and predicted line-ups

Germany

Antonio Rudiger has recovered from injury problems but is yet to regain a place in the team. Leon Goretzka and Felix Nmecha are options to partner Aleksandar Pavlovic in the heart of midfield.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Raum; Pavlovic, Nmecha; Sane, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz.

Rest of squad: Baumann, Nubel, Rudiger, Anton, Gross, Brown, Thiaw, Goretzka, Leweling, Stiller, Amiri, Ouedraogo, Woltemade, Beier, Undav.

Curacao

Kenji Gorre (knee) recovered from injury to earn a place in the squad but may be short of full match sharpness.

Predicted line-up (5-4-1: Room; Floranus, Gaari, Bazoer, Obispo, Fonville; Chong, Comenencia, L Bacuna, J Bacuna; Locadia.

Rest of squad: Bodak, Doornbusch, Sambo, Van Eijma, Brenet, Roemeratoe, Noslin, Martha, Felida, Hansen, Antonisse, Kastaneer, Margaritha, Gorre, Kuwas.

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World Cup football accumulator tips for Sunday June 14: Back our acca at 16-1

FAQs

When is Germany vs Curacao at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Germany vs Curacao takes place on Sunday, June 14th and kicks-off at 6pm BST.

Where is Germany vs Curacao being played?

The venue for the game is NRG Stadium in Houston.

What TV channel is Germany vs Curacao on?

ITV1 are showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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