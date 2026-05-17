From Montiel to Marchena: why those who don't start are so important at the World Cup

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Remember Gonzalo Montiel? Some will, others won't. But if not, stick with me and I'll remind you at the end of this column. However, he is the type of player on whom World Cup success is built.

Sorry to shock and possibly disappoint you, but despite the Premier League being unfinished and the best part of a fortnight until the Champions League final, we are now less than a month away from the opening game of the 2026 extravaganza.

The expanded 48-team format means the World Cup will run for 39 days, a full week longer than we've become accustomed to. And it will test not only the competing countries' talent pools but also the ability of those involved to co-exist for what to some will feel like an age.

Therefore, every head coach is likely to continue the growing trend of including individuals whose presence benefits the group, often aware that they may not play, yet ready to sacrifice themselves so that those with larger egos are ready to produce the big moments.

The value of having good guys in the group

You only learn about people when you go on holiday with them, but this isn't seven nights on the Magaluf strip or a week driving through the Alps. In international tournament football, nations have a base from which they travel to their games, rarely changing their accommodation, regardless of where they are scheduled to play.

Each World Cup coach is permitted a 26-player squad, but only 11 can play so what will the other 15 do?

Several will sulk about not being in the side, but while the reserve goalkeepers will lead the way in the banter stakes, others who are not expecting minutes will need to be ready to sacrifice themselves in the quest for glory on July 19.

Like Carlos Marchena, a key defensive figure in Spain's Euro 2008 triumph, but who featured only as a late substitute in three knockout games when La Roja won the World Cup in 2010. Or Adil Rami, who went minuteless in Russia but contributed world-leading vibes in France's successful 2018 campaign.

Ask a search engine 'what makes a great non-playing squad member at a World Cup?' and it will suggest professional attitude, positive presence, leadership and emotional maturity.

Conor Coady was never an England regular but Gareth Southgate recognised his value nonetheless.

The defender was included in the Three Lions squads for Euro 2020 and World Cup 2022, basically for the above attributes. You can imagine Coady dominating the table tennis sessions and organising team-building activities, while having the emotional intelligence to step in when fallouts go beyond the usual nonsense about 'clobber' and golf, which is only inevitable once the cabin fever settles in.

World Cup Outright Odds

Here are bet365's latest outright odds for the 2026 World Cup:

Team Odds Spain 4-1 Brazil 5-1 Germany 6-1 France 7-1 Portugal 8-1 Argentina 8-1 England 8-1

On that theme, it would have been interesting to see how Thomas Tuchel's staff would have handled Ben White before his injury, having left the camp in 2022 following an alleged fallout with Southgate's assistant Steve Holland over the right-back's perceived lack of commitment.

The squad announcements are gradually filtering through, with the deadline for all nations set for June 2, while they can also make changes up until 24 hours before their first group game. Scotland name their 26 on Tuesday and England clarify their plans on Friday.

Sadly, some players have already been ruled out through injury, but there have been other high-profile omissions based on form.

Eduardo Camavinga hasn't been a regular in Real Madrid's midfield this season, but he was still expected to be in the France squad due to his calm demeanour and versatility, notably coming on at left-back in the 2022 final.

However, Camavinga hasn't made the cut - could that be down to Real's rollercoaster season and Didier Deschamps worrying that, with Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni likely starters, the Los Blancos' triumvirate could form a clique?

That is where personalities like Marchena, Rami and Coady - coincidentally all central defenders - can be vital, but maybe not as much as Montiel was for Argentina four years ago.

Montiel the man who crowned Messi's coronation

While Lionel Messi lit up the Albiceleste's run in Qatar, reserve right-back Montiel scored the winning penalty in the final.

In all, he started once in the tournament and played only 127 of a possible 690 minutes, yet few replacements have had such an impact on the ultimate outcome of a World Cup.

Montiel converted his nation's third penalty in their quarter-final shootout win over the Netherlands and was an unused sub in the last four against Croatia before being introduced ahead of extra-time in the final.

He conceded a penalty to send the match to a shootout but enjoyed the ultimate redemption, stroking home the winning spot-kick to secure Argentina's third World Cup triumph.

Like four years ago, he looks set to play second fiddle to Nahuel Molina following an inconsistent few years featuring spells at Sevilla and on loan at Nottingham Forest, before returning to River Plate in January 2025.

Montiel may not be a regular but that is what great tournament squads are built on.

Read more on the World Cup:

Who can solve Scotland's goalscoring problems at this summer's World Cup?

After early exits at the last two World Cups, can Germany be written off again?

Golden Boot: Joe Casey has five market leaders and five outsiders to note

James Milton picks out five star players who should arrive at the World Cup feeling fresh

Dark horses: Five teams who can outperform their massive odds this summer

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