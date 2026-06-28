France vs Sweden prediction: 4-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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France vs Sweden World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Tuesday, June 30

Kick-off 10pm

Venue New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, USA

Stage of Competition Round of 32

TV channel ITV1

France came into the World Cup as leading contenders for the trophy and they topped Group I, beating Senegal 3-1, Iraq 3-0 and Norway 4-1.

Les Bleus, World Cup winners in 2018 and runners-up in 2022, are hot favourites to knock out Graham Potter's Sweden in Tuesday's last-32 tie in East Rutherford.

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France vs Sweden betting tips & predictions

Best bet

France to win & over 3.5 goals

3pts 15-8 Paddy Power

France's forwards were too slick for their Group I rivals and Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele should be looking forward to a crack at Sweden's defence. The Swedes qualified from Group F despite a 5-1 mauling by the Netherlands and Graham Potter's men could face another high-scoring defeat.

Best player bet

Yasin Ayari to have one or more shots on target from outside the box

16-5 Paddy Power

France vs Sweden World Cup match preview

Graham Potter's 2025-26 season started with a 3-0 Premier League defeat for his West Ham side at Sunderland and it may well end with a drubbing at the hands of France.

Sweden scraped into the World Cup through the playoffs, earning a spot courtesy of their Nations League results after finishing bottom of their qualifying group.

Potter took over from Jon Dahl Tomasson in October 2025 but, like his predecessor, he has struggled to stiffen the Swedes' sorry defence.

Sweden are without a clean sheet since last summer's 2-0 friendly win over Hungary, conceding 30 goals in 14 matches.

Five of those goals came in a Group F defeat to the Netherlands on matchday two and France's fearsome forwards can inspire a last-32 victory featuring over 3.5 goals.

Les Bleus' array of attacking talent was one of the big talking points in the build-up to the tournament, despite an injury to Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike.

They were slowly away in the first half against Senegal on matchday one but have lived up to the hype since then, scoring ten goals in victories over the African side, Iraq and Norway.

Superstars Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele each claimed four goals in the group stage while Rayan Cherki, so impressive in his first season at Manchester City, has been restricted to three brief substitute appearances.

France had to overcome the odd obstacle during their 3-1, 3-0 and 4-1 victories in Group I.

After a huge shout for a penalty against Senegal was turned down by VAR, they had to wait until Mbappe's 66th-minute strike to break through.

And their second game against Iraq was interrupted by a two-hour weather delay. Asked how his side had handled that situation, France coach Didier Deschamps joked: "We played cards".

Deschamps holds most of the attacking aces in East Rutherford but Sweden may well contribute to the goal tally.

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres scored four of their six goals in playoff wins over Ukraine and Poland while Liverpool's Alexander Isak joined Gyokeres on the scoresheet in their 5-1 victory against Tunisia on matchday one.

Bizarrely, Sweden had more shots on target (eight) in their 5-1 defeat to Netherlands than they did in the rout of Tunisia (seven).

But Atalanta centre-back Isak Hien, who started all three group games, is injured and France should be backed to expose the cracks in Potter's defence.

Correct-score punters may be tempted by a 3-1 or 4-1 France win. Four of their last seven victories were by a 3-1 margin and Sweden lost to Norway by that scoreline in one of their pre-tournament friendlies.

Swede ball-striker Ayari could trouble goalkeeper

France were unable to keep a clean sheet in their final group game, despite Norway resting star men Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard and Alexander Sorloth.

Sweden should get chances and Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari is a tempting bet to have a shot on target from outside the penalty area.

Ayari scored two long-range rockets in the win over Tunisia and his first three Premier League goals, against West Ham, Liverpool, Tottenham, were all spectacular strikes from outside the box.

France vs Sweden World Cup Bet Builder tips

Both teams to score

France's only clean sheet in their last eight matches came against Iraq and both teams scored in Sweden's last nine games.

Michael Olise to register an assist

The winger set up three of France's ten goals in Group I, having claimed an astonishing 25 assists for Bayern Munich in the 2025-26 Bundesliga and Champions League.

Yasin Ayari to have one or more shots

Sweden's talented young midfielder had seven shots in three group games and averaged 1.9 attempts per 90 minutes for Brighton in the Premier League.

Pays out at 4-1 with Paddy Power

Click here for more on our France vs Sweden Bet Builder



Key stats for France vs Sweden

♦ France have won 12 of their last 14 matches

♦ There were over 2.5 goals in France's last 12 internationals

♦ Four of Les Bleus' last eight results were 3-1 victories

♦ Both teams scored in each of Sweden's last nine games

♦ Six of Sweden's last seven internationals have produced over 3.5 goals

France vs Sweden betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

To qualify Odds France

1-8 Sweden

5-1

Match betting (90 mins) Odds France

2-7 Sweden 9-1 Draw 9-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

France vs Sweden team news and predicted line-ups

France

Centre-back William Saliba will be assessed after missing the Norway game due to a back problem. Crystal Palace's Maxence Lacroix deputised for Saliba on matchday three. Marcus Thuram (calf) should be fit enough for the bench.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, T Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Doue; Mbappe

Subs: Akliouche, Barcola, Cherki, Digne, Gusto, L Hernandez, Kante, Konate, Kone, Lacroix, Mateta, Risser, Samba, Thuram, Zaire-Emery

Sweden

Defender Isak Hien has been ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury. Victor Lindelof, who started in midfield against Japan, should return to the back three.

Predicted line-up (3-1-4-2): Zetterstrom; Lagerbielke, Lindelof, Gudmundsson; Karlstrom; Bernhardsson, Bergvall, Ayari, Stroud; Gyokeres, Isak

Subs: Norfeldt, Nygren, Ali, Ekdal, Elanga, V Johansson, H Johansson, Nilsson, Sema, Smith, Starfelt, Svanberg, Svensson, Zeneli

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FAQs

When is France vs Sweden at the Fifa World Cup 2026?

France vs Sweden takes place on Tuesday, June 30 and kicks off at 10pm BST.

Where is France vs Sweden being played?

The venue for the game is the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, USA.

What TV channel is France vs Sweden on?

ITV1 is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

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