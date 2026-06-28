France vs Sweden World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

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France vs Sweden World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Tuesday, June 30

Kick-off 10pm

Venue New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, USA

Stage of Competition Round of 32

TV channel ITV1

France and Sweden's six World Cup group matches produced 26 goals and Bet Builder punters should expect a high-scoring last-32 contest in East Rutherford.

Star forwards Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres are aiming to add to their goal tallies and both sides also have classy attacking threats in midfield.

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Best France vs Sweden Bet Builder

Both teams to score

Sweden's World Cup campaign started with a 5-1 win over Tunisia and a 5-1 defeat to the Netherlands – results that illustrated their attacking qualities and defensive deficiencies.

Their slender hopes of keeping France quiet have been reduced by an injury to key centre-back Isak Hien but they can make their presence felt at the other end of the pitch.

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres and Liverpool's Alexander Isak are top-class strikers while Newcastle winger Anthony Elanga scored fine goals against the Netherlands and Japan.

Both teams found the net in Sweden's last nine matches while France's only clean sheet in their last eight came against Iraq, who lost their three Group I games by an aggregate score of 12-1.

Norway got a consolation goal against Les Bleus on matchday three despite resting Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard and Sweden's forwards should also land a blow on the French defence.

Michael Olise to register an assist

Michael Olise spent the club season setting up chances for Bayern Munich's Harry Kane to tuck away and he is enjoying more creative success with France.

Olise's incisive pass put Kylian Mbappe through on goal for France's opener against Senegal on matchday one.

In their second game against Iraq, he laid on goals for Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele and he should carve out plenty of chances against Sweden.

Olise's 2025-26 statistics were extraordinary. He racked up 19 assists for Bayern in the Bundesliga, at a rate of one every 122 minutes, and created six goals in 12 Champions League starts.

Netherlands right-back Denzel Dumfries set up two goals in the first 47 minutes against Sweden on matchday two and Olise, whether starting on the right wing or as a number ten, could have a similar impact.

Yasin Ayari to have one or more shots

Gyokeres, Isak and Elanga are not the only Premier League players starring for Sweden at the World Cup as Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari has also caught the eye.

He made a blistering start in Group F, scoring twice from distance in the 5-1 win over Tunisia, and should get more opportunities against France.

Ayari had seven shots in three group games, forcing his Seagulls teammate Bart Verbruggen into a smart save against the Netherlands on matchday two.

He averaged 1.9 shots per 90 minutes for Brighton in the Premier League and, with France expected to dominate possession, his long-range shooting could be a useful weapon for the underdogs.

Why this Bet Builder lands

Pays 4-1 with Paddy Power

France are worthy favourites to win in 90 minutes with brilliant playmaker Michael Olise teeing up Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

But Les Bleus do not keep many clean sheets and a Sweden side featuring Premier League stars Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres, Anthony Elanga and Yasin Ayari should get on the scoresheet.

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

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France vs Sweden Bet Builder FAQs

What is a Bet Builder in football betting?

A Bet Builder lets you combine multiple selections from the same match into a single bet, such as goals, cards, corners or player stats, rather than betting on one outcome on its own.

What are the best markets to use in a Bet Builder for World Cup matches?

It depends on how the game is expected to go, but the most commonly used markets are goals, cards, corners and player props like shots or assists, as these tend to link well within the same match.

How do you choose Bet Builder selections for a match?

It starts with the likely shape of the game and whether it’s expected to be open, tight or physical, then building selections around that. The key is picking markets that naturally fit together rather than standalone picks.

Do World Cup Bet Builder odds vary between bookmakers?

Yes, prices can differ, so it’s worth comparing odds before placing a same-game multi bet.

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