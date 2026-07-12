France vs Spain World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

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France and Spain have both lived up to their billing as pre-tournament outright contenders to set up a clash of the titans in Dallas.

France cruised past a disappointing Morocco side 2-0 in their quarter-final, which was their third straight clean sheet, while Spain edged past Belgium 2-1 in a tense tussle and conceded their first goal in the tournament.

They lock horns in Texas with a place in the final on the line.

Best France vs Spain Bet Builder

Kylian Mbappe anytime goalscorer

The race for the Golden Boot is heating up and Kylian Mbappe should have a massive say in who wins it.

Spain have conceded only one goal in the tournament but they have been relatively untested, so Mbappe should cause them serious problems with his pace and skill.

With eight goals on the board already, the French maestro will be keen to become the second Frenchman to reach double figures after Just Fontaine's impressive haul of 13 in 1958.

Whether Mbappe equals or betters Fontaine's exploits remains to be seen, but he has been a joy to watch at this World Cup and has had 19 shots on target in his six tournament appearances so Spain could be in serious trouble.

Lamine Yamal to have one or more shots on target

Lamine Yamal's return to full fitness could not have come at a better time for Spain and the teenage sensation should get plenty of chances to unleash his lethal left foot.

The Spanish youngster has adapted well in recent games and is starting to show glimpses of the form that led Barcelona to a second successive La Liga title. Yamal is a big-moment player and will probably rise to the occasion, so expect him to be involved in a lot of Spain’s attacking play. He has had ten shots on target in six tournament appearances and is a vital cog for La Roja.

Spain star Lamine Yamal Credit: Getty Images

Marc Cucurella to be shown a card

With Ousmane Dembele's ball-carrying ability it could be a tough evening for former Chelsea full-back Marc Cucurella, who may have to bring him down to slow down the French attacks.

Dembele may not have provided the numbers one might expect of a Ballon d’Or winner but he still represents a big threat and with five tournament goals is critical to the French forward charge.

Cucurella struggles against wide men who aren’t afraid to run at him and the Spaniard loves to get tight, so could easily rack up a few fouls. He picked up eight yellow cards in the Premier League this season and another could follow in the first of the semi-finals.

Pays 8-1 with Paddy Power

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

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France vs Spain Bet Builder FAQs

What is a Bet Builder in football betting?

A Bet Builder lets you combine multiple selections from the same match into a single bet, such as goals, cards, corners or player stats, rather than betting on one outcome on its own.

What are the best markets to use in a Bet Builder for World Cup matches?

It depends on how the game is expected to go, but the most commonly used markets are goals, cards, corners and player props like shots or assists, as these tend to link well within the same match.

How do you choose Bet Builder selections for a match?

It starts with the likely shape of the game and whether it’s expected to be open, tight or physical, then building selections around that. The key is picking markets that naturally fit together rather than standalone picks.

Do World Cup Bet Builder odds vary between bookmakers?

Yes, prices can differ, so it’s worth comparing odds before placing a same-game multi bet.

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