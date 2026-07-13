France vs Spain prediction: 8-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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Date Tuesday, July 14

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Dallas Stadium, Texas

Stage of competition Semi-final

TV channel ITV1

European heavyweights France and Spain will duel in Dallas for a place in the final, with the temperature set to reach 35 degrees approaching kick-off, but who can keep their cool?

Two of the pre-tournament favourites clash in a colossal tussle. It's Goliath versus Goliath, with France's Kylian Mbappe and Spain's rising star Lamine Yamal hoping to heat up the occasion.

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France vs Spain betting tips & predictions

Best bet

France

2pts 13-10 general

France have lit up the World Cup, dazzling in their attacking display with 16 tournament goals, and they may have too much forward quality for Spain. Dominating possession is the aim for La Roja but they have had to battle to beat Portugal and Belgium in the last two rounds and can ill afford to let the flying French forwards find space.

Best player bet

Pedro Porro to be shown a card

7-2 Hills

France vs Spain World Cup match preview

It is the World Cup’s best attack against the tournament’s meanest defence as France meet Spain and Les Bleus can come out on top to make their third straight World Cup final.

France defeated Croatia 4-2 to claim a second World Cup crown in 2018 before narrowly missing out in their title defence against Argentina in 2022, losing in a penalty shootout after a thrilling 3-3 draw.

It feels like the writing has been on the wall for much of this tournament and there is no doubting that France have been the standout team, racking up 16 goals in six tournament appearances.

Having Bradley Barcola on the bench shows their embarrassment of riches in attack and Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue highlight the power at their disposal.

Mbappe has eight tournament goals and three assists to show that he raises his game for his country and just how Spain will try to keep him quiet remains to be seen.

Kylian Mbappe is favourite to win the Golden Boot Credit: VCG via Getty Images

Spain eased into the quarter-final without conceding a goal but they were breached by their last-eight opponents Belgium and dealing with this France side looks an almost impossible order.

These teams met in the Nations League semi-finals in June, when Spain ran out 5-4 winners, but it is hard to see a repeat of that outcome.

Lamine Yamal is working his way back to full speed for La Roja and, while having a productive tournament, Mikel Oyarzabal is not a natural striker.

Dayot Upamecano has looked rock-solid alongside William Saliba and France may have all bases covered.

Dominating possession will be the aim for Spain but losing the ball may well see them exploited by France, who have so much pace and quality on the counter-attack that they can punish their opponents.

While Spain had to battle past Belgium with a late goal from substitute Mikel Merino after a goalkeeper error, France made 2022 semi-finalists Morocco look mediocre.

France conceded in their opening game with Senegal but they have kept three clean sheets in their last four outings and appear to be coming on strong.

Those are ominous signs for Spain, who were held to a surprise draw by tournament debutants Cape Verde in their opener and posted one-goal victories over Portugal and Belgium.

A tougher task awaits against Didier Deschamps’s superstars, who have won 15 of their last 17 matches and are utterly devastating in the final third.

Spain shot-stopper Unai Simon will be under much greater pressure as France are averaging 7.8 shots on target per match at this World Cup and will look to play to their strengths.

Porro primed for a card

Pedro Porro had a difficult season with Tottenham as they had a scrap for Premier League survival, but despite his struggles with his club side he has been Spain’s starting right-back.

Porro has committed seven fouls in four tournament appearances, four of those coming in the quarter-final win over Belgium, and up against Doue or Barcola he looks in for a seriously tough test.

The Spurs full-back picked up ten yellow cards in 34 appearances for Spurs in the English top flight this term and France could exploit that.

France vs Spain World Cup Bet Builder tips

Kylian Mbappe anytime goalscorer

With the race for the Golden Boot heating up, Kylian Mbappe may have a huge say in who wins the top-goalscorer award. He has eight tournament goals and is playing at the peak of his powers.

Lamine Yamal to have one or more shots on target

Yamal's return to full fitness could not have come at a better time for Spain and the youngster is likely to find the space to unleash his wonderful left foot.

Marc Cucurella to be shown a card

It could be a tough evening for the former Chelsea left-back, who struggles when wide players run at him. He has six fouls in as many matches and he picked up 12 yellows and one red in the Premier League last season.

Pays out at 8.43-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for France vs Spain

♦ France have won 15 of their last 17 matches

♦ France have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five games

♦ France's last three World Cup semi-final outings have each yielded fewer than three goals

♦ None of these sides' last six meetings ended in a draw after 90 minutes

♦ Both teams have scored in this pair's last three clashes

France vs Spain betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

To qualify Odds France 8-13 Spain 13-10

Match betting (90 mins) Odds France 13-10 Spain 9-4 Draw 9-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

France vs Spain team news and predicted line-ups

France

Desire Doue’s brilliant performance for France in their quarter-final win against Morocco may have cemented his place in the starting line-up over Bradley Barcola. Aurelien Tchouameni has not featured in France's last two games and, although back in training, is unlikely to start. Manu Kone came off in the second half against Morocco but is expected to be fit

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Kone, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Doue; Mbappe.

Subs: Akliouche, Barcola, Cherki, Gusto, L Hernandez, T Hernandez, Kante, Konate, Lacroix, Mateta, Risser, Samba, Tchouameni, Thuram, Zaire-Emery.

Spain

Mikel Merino’s heroics from the bench in Spain's last two games has given Luis de la Fuente a selection headache. He may opt to stick with Dani Olmo while Mikel Oyarzabal, who has four tournament goals, should lead the line. Gavi has started in only two of Spain's six games in the tournament and it is likely that he will once again have to settle for a place on the bench. New Liverpool recruit Victor Munoz is a doubt but Spain otherwise have a clean bill of health.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal.

Subs: E Garcia, J Garcia, Grimaldo, Iglesias, Munoz, Merino, Pino, Llorente, Pubill, Gavi, Raya, Ruiz, F Torres, Williams, Zubimendi.

Read more:

France vs Spain World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

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FAQs

When is France vs Spain at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

France vs Spain takes place on Tuesday, July 14 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is France vs Spain being played?

The venue for the game is Dallas Stadium, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

What TV channel is France vs Spain on?

ITV1 is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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