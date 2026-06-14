France vs Senegal World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

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France face Senegal in a rematch of the opening game of the 2002 World Cup in which the Lions of Teranga shocked the defending champions 1-0. Pape Thiaw's men should provide a tough test and will go toe-to-toe with Les Bleus in what could be an open game.

The midfield is an area of weakness for Didier Deschamps' side so expect an end-to-end affair at times. Both teams have scored in six of France's last seven matches.

That could be of particular relevance given Senegal's ability on the counter-attack.

Bet Builder France vs Senegal Tues, 16 June, 20:00 Desire Doue Player To Score Pape Gueye Player To Have 2 Or More Shots Nicolas Jackson Player To Have 1 Or More Shots On Target Including Woodwork £10 returns ≈ £100.31 Bet Here Claim £50 Free Bets New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly #ad

Best France vs Senegal Bet Builder

Desire Doue to score at any time

Paris Saint-Germain forward Desire Doue could be a crucial member of this France squad at the World Cup and like many of his PSG team mates, he will be fresher than most coming into this tournament. The 21-year-old was a beneficiary of Luis Enrique's frequent rotations and as a result only started 26 games across the season. He still managed to score 13 goals in that run and scored his first two goals for France in a March friendly against Colombia.

Doue looks a tempting price to add to that tally against this Senegal side.

Nicolas Jackson to have a shot on target

While Nicolas Jackson can be something of a liability — he was sent off in Senegal's warm-up friendly against Saudi Arabia — he is a livewire up front and will be looking to play on the shoulder of the French back line. If this game does become end-to-end, Jackson could be a major beneficiary and he averaged 1.41 shots on target per 90 minutes at the Africa Cup of Nations recently.

The Bayern Munich striker averaged 1.88 shots on target per game in the Bundesliga too so is clearly a danger and looks like a solid pick for a shot on target from the Lions of Teranga line-up.

Pape Gueye to have two or more shots

One area where Senegal will look to get after France is in midfield, which is Les Bleus' biggest weakness. All-action midfielder Pape Gueye was instrumental in Senegal's success at the Africa Cup of Nations and he is likely to play a similar role at this World Cup. The Villarreal star averaged a whopping 3.57 shots per 90 minutes at the Africa Cup of Nations so is clearly not afraid to have a pop and could benefit if the game becomes stretched.

Two or more attempts at goal looks very gettable for a player who is so central to his team's attacking efforts.

Why this Bet Builder lands

Pays 9-1 with Paddy Power

Senegal will look to hit France on the counter attack in this clash and with Les Bleus' weakness in midfield, this could be a more open game than they would like. That should suit the likes of Pape Gueye and Nicolas Jackson, who are important to the Lions of Teranga's counter-attacking. However containing France's attacking stars such as Desire Doue could be a tough test.

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

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France vs Senegal Bet Builder FAQs

What is a Bet Builder in football betting?

A Bet Builder lets you combine multiple selections from the same match into a single bet, such as goals, cards, corners or player stats, rather than betting on one outcome on its own.

What are the best markets to use in a Bet Builder for World Cup matches?

It depends on how the game is expected to go, but the most commonly used markets are goals, cards, corners and player props like shots or assists, as these tend to link well within the same match.

How do you choose Bet Builder selections for a match?

It starts with the likely shape of the game and whether it’s expected to be open, tight or physical, then building selections around that. The key is picking markets that naturally fit together rather than standalone picks.

Do World Cup Bet Builder odds vary between bookmakers?

Yes, prices can differ, so it’s worth comparing odds before placing a same-game multi bet.

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