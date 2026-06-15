France vs Senegal prediction: 9-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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France vs Senegal World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Tuesday, June 16

Kick-off 8pm

Venue MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

Stage of Competition Group stage

TV channel BBC One

France have reached the last two World Cup finals and Les Bleus are among the favourites to win this year's tournament. They start their campaign against Senegal, who were stripped of the Africa Cup of Nations title this year.

This rematch of the first game of the 2002 World Cup has all the makings of another classic.

France vs Senegal betting tips & predictions

Best bet

France to win & both teams to score

1pts 13-5 bet365, BoyleSports

France's attacking talents are plentiful but they can be vulnerable at the back and Senegal should not be underestimated. The Lions of Teranga can put up a fight and are fancied to find the net although they may ultimately be outscored by a phenomenal French forward line.

Best player bet

Pape Gueye to be shown a card

11-4 bookie

France vs Senegal World Cup match preview

There are some group stage fixtures in this year’s World Cup which jump off the page and there is arguably none better than this Group I cracker between France and Senegal.

These two famously met in the opening game of the 2002 World Cup, when the Lions of Teranga shocked the defending champions 1-0 en route to a run to the quarter-finals.

Les Bleus crashed out in the group stage in South Korea and Japan but have become specialists in this tournament under Didier Deschamps, reaching the last two finals.

They beat Croatia 4-2 in 2018 before losing on penalties against Argentina in Qatar four years ago. France went into this tournament vying for favouritism with Spain after breezing through qualifying, winning five and drawing one of their six games.

Their attacking talents are the envy of every team in the world. Kylian Mbappe headlines a group which contains back-to-back Champions League winners Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue, as well as Michael Olise and Rayan Cherki.

The big area of concern is their midfield, where Adrien Rabiot is likely to partner Aurelien Tchouameni, a big downgrade on the 2018 pairing of Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante.

Former Leicester and Chelsea midfield general Kante is still in the squad but at 35 he will be unable to impact games as he once did.

Kante is not the only one chasing a last hurrah as Deschamps has announced that he will not renew his contract after this tournament.

Deschamps is not the most tactically adventurous manager, often fielding a simple 4-2-3-1 and allowing his star players the room to shine.

His side will face a tough examination against Senegal, who won the Africa Cup of Nations final before being stripped of their title after an extremely contentious clash with Morocco.

Pape Thiaw’s men also went unbeaten in qualifying, racking up an aggregate score of 22-3 from their ten games. A 3-2 defeat to the United States and a goalless draw with Saudi Arabia were not the most impressive warm-up matches, however, and opening games don’t get much harder than this one.

France have had a habit of leaking goals and both teams have scored in six of their last seven games so Senegal could get on the scoresheet.

However, Les Bleus’ many attacking talents could be too strong and they are fancied to outscore the Lions of Teranga.

Gueye fancied for a card

Senegal face a tough task containing this France team and Pape Gueye will have to do much of the dirty work in midfield. The Villarreal star was booked twice at the Africa Cup of Nations and also picked up two cautions in four starts in qualifying.

The 27-year-old also saw yellow 12 times in 34 starts for his club side in the 2025-26 campaign and looks a prime candidate to attract the attention of the referee in this clash.

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France vs Senegal World Cup Bet Builder tips

Desire Doue to score at any time

The Paris Saint-Germain forward had an impressive season for his club side, scoring 13 goals in 26 starts, and his pace and power could cause plenty of issues for Senegal.

Nicolas Jackson to have a shot on target

The Bayern Munich striker is set to lead the line for Senegal and averaged 1.41 shots on target per 90 minutes in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Pape Gueye to have two or more shots

Senegal's all-action midfielder averaged 3.57 shots per game in the Africa Cup of Nations so is clearly unafraid of a pop from distance.

Pays out at 9-1 with Paddy Power

Read more on our France vs Senegal Bet Builder

Key stats for France vs Senegal

♦ Both teams have scored in six of France's last seven games

♦ Les Bleus have won nine of their last 11 matches

♦ Five of Senegal's last seven World Cup games went over 2.5 goals

♦ France are unbeaten in World Cup opening matches since losing to Senegel in 2002

♦ Kylian Mbappe is just four short of Miroslav Klose's record of 16 World Cup goals

France vs Senegal betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match . Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds France 12-25 Senegal 6-1 Draw 10-3

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

France vs Senegal team news and predicted line-ups

France

William Saliba's back injury is not as bad as feared and he could start. Adrien Rabiot, Jules Kounde and Mike Maignan are expected to shake off knocks.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Olise, Doue, Mbappe; Dembele

Rest of squad: Samba, Risser, Gusto, Digne, Konate, L. Hernandez, Lacroix, Kone, Kante, Zaire-Emery, Cherki, Akliouche, Thuram, Barcola, Mateta

Senegal

Assane Diao, Cherif Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye all face fitness tests after picking up knocks.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): E. Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf; Camara, P. Gueye; I. Sarr, I. Ndiaye, Mane; Jackson

Rest of squad: Diouf, Diaw, M. Sarr, Seck, Jakobs, A. Mendy, I. Gueye, Ciss, P. Sarr, Diarra, B. Ndiaye, Diao, Dieng, C. Ndiaye, Mbaye

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FAQs

When is France vs Senegal at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

France vs Senegal takes place on Tuesday, June 16, and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is France vs Senegal being played?

The venue for the game is MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

What TV channel is France vs Senegal on?

BBC One is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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