France vs Morocco World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

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France edged past Paraguay 1-0 in the World Cup round of 16 and they face another tricky knockout tie against Morocco in Thursday's quarter-final.

Les Bleus are 4-7 to win in 90 minutes despite the fact that Morocco have not lost any of their last 34 internationals in normal time.

It could pay to anticipate a cagey first half to the match in Foxborough – and to keep faith in France's star striker Kylian Mbappe.

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Best France vs Morocco Bet Builder

Half-time draw

France needed just five minutes to take the lead in their 2-0 victory over Morocco in the 2022 World Cup semi-final.

The Atlas Lions should make things more difficult for Les Bleus on Thursday, however, as four of their five matches at this tournament were level at half-time.

The exception was the Group C fixture against Scotland, in which Ismael Saibari scored the only goal of the game in the second minute.

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou did not have to make a save against Scotland and he kept another clean sheet in the 3-0 last-16 win over Canada.

Bounou conceded only twice in seven matches at the Africa Cup of Nations in December and January and Morocco can stand firm for the first 45 minutes.

France's Group I opener against Senegal was goalless at half-time and their last-16 tie against Paraguay did not produce a single shot on target in the first half.

France to have most corners

The match betting suggests France will do most of the attacking against solid underdogs Morocco, which should lead to a glut of corners for the favourites.

Didier Deschamps' men have had more corners than their opponents in their last seven internationals.

They won that heat by resounding margins in their first two knockout games - 9-1 against Sweden and 12-2 in the last-16 battle with Paraguay.

Norway had 11 corners to Morocco's three in the Atlas Lions' final warm-up game in June.

And, despite losing 3-0 in the round of 16, Canada finished the game with 11 corners to Morocco's one.

Kylian Mbappe to score at any time

We are being treated to a top-class Golden Boot race and France forward Mbappe can add to his tally of seven goals in five games.

He scored five times in four World Cup qualifying starts, averaging 7.3 shots per 90 minutes, and had a prolific Champions League campaign for Real Madrid.

Mbappe scored 15 goals in Europe, at an astonishing rate of one every 61 minutes, and finished as the leading scorer in the competition despite Real's quarter-final exit.

He is in irresistible form at the World Cup, helped by the creative talents of Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue.

Mbappe scored twice against Sweden in the round of 32, also hitting the post and having an effort narrowly ruled out for offside.

Paraguay tried kicking him out of the game in the last 16 but he converted the decisive penalty in the 70th minute and should get chances against a tiring Morocco defence.

Why this Bet Builder lands

Pays 5-1 with Paddy Power

Morocco, unbeaten in 34 matches in normal time, are capable of frustrating France until half-time in Thursday's quarter-final.

But Les Bleus took 21 corners to their opponents' three in their first two knockout ties and the outstanding Mbappe can help them break down a stubborn Moroccan defence.

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

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France vs Morocco Bet Builder FAQs

What is a Bet Builder in football betting?

A Bet Builder lets you combine multiple selections from the same match into a single bet, such as goals, cards, corners or player stats, rather than betting on one outcome on its own.

What are the best markets to use in a Bet Builder for World Cup matches?

It depends on how the game is expected to go, but the most commonly used markets are goals, cards, corners and player props like shots or assists, as these tend to link well within the same match.

How do you choose Bet Builder selections for a match?

It starts with the likely shape of the game and whether it’s expected to be open, tight or physical, then building selections around that. The key is picking markets that naturally fit together rather than standalone picks.

Do World Cup Bet Builder odds vary between bookmakers?

Yes, prices can differ, so it’s worth comparing odds before placing a same-game multi bet.

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