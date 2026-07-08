France vs Morocco prediction: 5-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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France vs Morocco World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Thursday, July 9

Kick-off 9pm

Venue Boston Stadium, Foxborough, USA

Stage of Competition Quarter-finals

TV channel ITV1

The World Cup quarter-finals start on Thursday, when tournament favourites France take on Morocco in a repeat of the 2022 semi-final.

France won 2-0 that day and they are expected to be too strong for the Atlas Lions in Foxborough, where Kylian Mbappe is aiming to add to his tally of seven goals at this tournament.

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France vs Morocco betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Draw-France double result

2pts 7-2 Hills

France showed their battling qualities in a 1-0 last-16 win over Paraguay and they can expect another tough game against Morocco. Didier Deschamps has some terrific attacking options on the bench and a patient approach could pay off for Les Bleus.

Best player bet

Neil El Aynaoui to commit two or more fouls

4-6 Hills

France vs Morocco World Cup match preview

France have played some stunning football at the 2026 World Cup but their scrappy last-16 win over Paraguay may have been the most satisfying result for coach Didier Deschamps.

His side stood up to Paraguay's brutal physical approach and kept their cool despite temperatures exceeding 40C in Philadelphia.

After a first half in which neither team had a shot on target, Kylian Mbappe's 70th-minute penalty sealed a 1-0 win for France.

That set up a quarter-final against Morocco, who lost 2-0 to Les Bleus in the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Atlas Lions fell behind in the fifth minute of that game but they should be confident of frustrating France in Foxborough, at least until half-time.

Morocco were unfortunate not to beat Brazil in their Group C opener and created a host of good chances in the first half of their 1-1 draw.

They sealed their place in the knockout stage by beating Scotland, who did not register a shot on target, and Haiti before seeing off the Netherlands on penalties in the round of 16.

The Oranje were on the verge of victory until Issa Diop's 91st-minute equaliser but Morocco were more comfortable in the round of 16, seeing off co-hosts Canada 3-0.

Ismael Saibari, signed by Bayern Munich this summer, scored in all three group games but came off injured early on against Canada and is a major doubt for Thursday's game.

Morocco scored with three of their five attempts at goal in the last-16 tie and the first half featured six yellow cards compared to just five shots.

Another attritional first 45 minutes could be on the cards in Foxborough, where the draw-France double result looks a good bet.

Morocco are unbeaten in normal time in their last 34 internationals but facing France's forwards is a unique challenge.

Les Bleus scored 13 goals in their first four matches at the tournament, beating Senegal, Iraq and a second-string Norway side to top Group I before thumping Sweden 3-0 in the round of 16.

They were second-best in a goalless first half against Senegal on matchday one, however, and Morocco have been drawing at half-time in four of their five games at the tournament.

France will be prepared for a gruelling test against a Morocco side who conceded only two goals in seven matches at this year's Africa Cup of Nations.

But Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise can exploit the gaps that open up as Morocco tire and Deschamps' bench against Paraguay included game-changers such as Rayan Cherki and Desire Doue.

Tough-tackling Morocco midfielder could lose his cool

It promises to be a testing contest for Morocco's midfielders and Neil El Aynaoui is well worth backing to commit at least two fouls.

He has been penalised 11 times in five appearances at the World Cup – three more than any of his teammates – and averaged 2.1 fouls per 90 minutes for Roma in Serie A.

Fatigue may be an issue for El Aynaoui, who has played all but seven minutes of Morocco's campaign, and he could be caught out by France's quicksilver attackers.

France vs Morocco World Cup Bet Builder tips

Half-time draw

France had to wait until the 70th minute to break down last-16 opponents Paraguay and four of Morocco's five World Cup games were level at half-time.

France to have most corners

Les Bleus had 21 corners to their opponents' three in their first two knockout ties against Sweden and Paraguay.

Kylian Mbappe to score at any time

The formidable France striker has scored seven goals in five starts at this tournament, also hitting the post and having an effort ruled out for a tight offside against Sweden.

Pays out at 5-1 with Paddy Power

Click to read our full France vs Morocco Bet Builder preview

Key stats for France vs Morocco

♦ Kylian Mbappe has scored the first goal in seven of his last ten starts for France

♦ France have won three of their last four games to nil

♦ Morocco are unbeaten in 90 minutes in their last 34 internationals

♦ Four of Morocco's five matches at this tournament have been level at half-time

♦ Three of Morocco's last six games ended 1-1

France vs Morocco betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

To qualify Odds France 2-7 Morocco 11-4

Match betting (90 mins) Odds France 4-7 Morocco 5-1 Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

France vs Morocco team news and predicted line-ups

France

Aurelien Tchouameni will be assessed after missing the last-16 tie against Paraguay, when Manu Kone deputised for him in midfield. Desire Doue could come in for his PSG teammate Bradley Barcola on the left wing.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Kone, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Doue; Mbappe

Subs: Akliouche, Barcola, Cherki, Gusto, L Hernandez, T Hernandez, Kante, Konate, Lacroix, Mateta, Risser, Samba, Tchouameni, Thuram, Zaire-Emery

Morocco

Ismael Saibari is a major doubt after suffering a hamstring injury against Canada in the round of 16. Chadi Riad could return to central defence in place of Redouane Halhal.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Diaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Rahimi

Subs: Amaimouni-Echghouyab, Amrabat, Belammari, El Kaabi, Mourabet, El Ouahdi, El Kajoui, Halhal, Saadane, Saibari, Salah-Eddine, Sbai, Tagnaouti, Talbi, Yassine

Read more:

France vs Morocco World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

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FAQs

When is France vs Morocco at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

France vs Morocco takes place on Thursday, July 9 and kicks off at 9pm BST.

Where is France vs Morocco being played?

The venue for the game is the Boston Stadium in Foxborough, USA.

What TV channel is France vs Morocco on?

ITV1 is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

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