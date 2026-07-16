France vs England World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

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A third-place playoff is not what France or England would have wanted but Les Bleus had been the standout team at the 2026 World Cup prior to their flop against Spain and they may be the more likely of the two to serve up a response.

France were beaten 2-0 by a possession-based Spain in their bid to make a third straight World Cup final whereas England let their 1-0 lead slip with just five minutes remaining against Argentina, who capitalised on the Three Lions reverting to defensive-minded tactics.

However, England had to battle to make the semi-final and knockout wins over Mexico and Norway may have taken their toll. Golden Boot-chasing Kylian Mbappe still has things on his mind and, although both teams may look to offer some playing time to those with limited playing time, France have the benefit of one day's extra rest and a deeper squad.

Best France vs England Bet Builder

Kylian Mbappe to score at any time

Neither team will find it easy to hit peak performance on the back of a semi-final exit but personal achievements mean just as much to Mbappe as team accolades and finishing the tournament as top scorer should still be on his agenda.

Mbappe has scored eight times in seven tournament appearances to sit level with Argentina's Lionel Messi at the top of the scoring charts. The French superstar has 20 goals in 21 World Cup games overall, the second-most all-time behind Messi's tally of 21, which may be another incentive.

England were out on their feet at the end of their semi-final loss to Argentina and, having also had one fewer day to recover, Mbappe may see this as an excellent opportunity to win a second World Cup Golden Boot.

Maxence Lacroix to commit two or more fouls

Changes look on the agenda for both teams after semi-final setbacks, so waiting for line-ups will be key, but Crystal Palace's Maxence Lacroix should be given the call in central defence with William Saliba battling with injury.

Lacroix played the full 90 minutes in the 4-1 win over Norway in the group stage, committing two fouls without having the rested Erling Haaland to contend with, while he came on after 30 minutes in the loss to Spain with Saliba injured.

The 26-year-old also committed two fouls against La Roja and another couple may follow in what may be an even more expansive game than usual with the stakes far lower than could have been the case.

Lacroix made 34 fouls in 35 appearances for Palace in the Premier League during the 2025-26 season, and he often falls foul of the officials.

Theo Hernandez to have one or more shots

One change that could occur is Theo Hernandez, who started two of France's group games before being replaced by Lucas Digne, being restored at left-back.

Hernandez played the full 90 minutes and registered a shot in the 3-1 win over Senegal in France's World Cup opener, while he had two shots in the 4-1 victory against Norway, highlighting his ability to play further forward when required.

The 28-year-old is a marauding full-back and is renowned for his powerful striking, which was evident during his spell at Al Hilal in the 2025-26 campaign when he scored nine goals in 44 appearances.

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France may find it easier to recover from their semi-final defeat to Spain than England will given the circumstances and star striker Mbappe, having scored eight tournament goals, will still have hopes of winning the Golden Boot.

The French boast so much talent that they can afford to make changes and still field a strong side. Lacroix should cover for injury doubt Saliba at the heart of the defence but he can commit fouls while Hernandez, who loves to get involved in the attacking play, may be preferred to Digne at left-back.

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

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France vs England Bet Builder FAQs

What is a Bet Builder in football betting?

A Bet Builder lets you combine multiple selections from the same match into a single bet, such as goals, cards, corners or player stats, rather than betting on one outcome on its own.

What are the best markets to use in a Bet Builder for World Cup matches?

It depends on how the game is expected to go, but the most commonly used markets are goals, cards, corners and player props like shots or assists, as these tend to link well within the same match.

How do you choose Bet Builder selections for a match?

It starts with the likely shape of the game and whether it’s expected to be open, tight or physical, then building selections around that. The key is picking markets that naturally fit together rather than standalone picks.

Do World Cup Bet Builder odds vary between bookmakers?

Yes, prices can differ, so it’s worth comparing odds before placing a same-game multi bet.

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