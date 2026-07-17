France vs England prediction: 4-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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France vs England World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Saturday, July 18

Kick-off 10pm

Venue Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Stage of Competition Third-place playoff

TV channel BBC One

England have to settle for a second World Cup third-place playoff in eight years after another semi-final heartbreak against Argentina.

The Three Lions were beaten 2-0 by Belgium in this fixture at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and now have to dig deep against France.

Les Bleus were strong favourites for glory for much of the tournament after some breathtaking displays, but they suffered a setback of their own in the semi-final showdown with Spain who nullified Didier Deschamps’ superstars.

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France vs England betting tips & predictions

Best bet

France

2pts 10-11 general

Losing in the semi-final will be hard to take for France and England but Les Bleus won the World Cup in 2018 and were runners-up in 2022 and may be able to bounce back with a win.

The Three Lions used up a lot of mental and physical energy in their bid to make a first final in 60 years, whereas France were barely tested before the last-four loss to Spain.

Changes for both look likely and Didier Deschamps has greater depth at his disposal.

Best player bet

Maxence Lacroix over 1.5 fouls committed

6-5 bet365

France vs England World Cup match preview

England threw away a golden opportunity to make a first World Cup final since claiming the crown in 1966 and they may struggle to rally themselves for a third-place playoff with France.

Thomas Tuchel’s side came through a feisty first-half well in the semi-final against Argentina, who committed umpteen fouls in an attempt to wind up their opponents, but those tactics went out the window once Anthony Gordon put England into a 55th-minute lead.

However, it was one-way traffic from then on, with the Three Lions dropping deep and inviting pressure, and the writing was on the wall once Enzo Fernandez levelled the match on 85 minutes.

Argentina had already forced a string of saves from Jordan Pickford and hit the woodwork twice and, with England players out on their feet and with no obvious out ball, sitting back was a decision Tuchel clearly felt he had to make.

The Cup holders found a winner two minutes into the nine minutes added on through substitute Lautaro Martinez and, given England had to battle through a number of unconvincing performances, raising themselves one final time in a game no one really wants looks difficult.

England had to come from behind to beat DR Congo 2-1 in the last 32, had to dig deep to see off co-hosts Mexico at the Estadio Azteca in the last 16 and also conceded the first goal in an extra-time victory over Norway in the quarter-final.

That is a lot of mental strength required and Tuchel is likely to hand minutes to many squad members who have been used sparingly, which could include Ollie Watkins, Eberechi Eze and Ivan Toney.

That may be the same situation for France but their depth in attack gives them the edge with Rayan Cherki, Warren Zaire-Emery, Marcus Thuram, Maghnes Akliouche and Jean-Philippe Mateta all able to come in for those who need a rest.

France were the standout team in this World Cup until their semi-final defeat against Spain.

Didier Deschamps' side scored 16 goals in recording six straight wins before that blank with Spain and France star Kylian Mbappe should still have some motivation as he is level with Lionel Messi as the top tournament scorer on eight goals.

Becoming the first to win the Golden Boot on two separate occasions should be some incentive for him and France, having also had a day extra to prepare, may have more left in the tank.

It will also be the final game for manager Deschamps, who won the World Cup as a France player in 1998 before doing so as manager in 2018, and he will want to finish on something of a high before stepping down.

Lacroix may be forced into a couple of rash challenges

Predicting who will start for both teams looks difficult but the injury to Arsenal defender William Saliba should see Crystal Palace’s Maxence Lacroix come in at centre-back.

Lacroix started in the 4-1 rout of Norway in the group stages when Deschamps rang the changes and he came on to play an hour in the semi-final against Spain following Saliba’s substitution.

The Palace centre-back committed two fouls against the Norwegians, despite Erling Haaland not featuring, while he made two more in the showdown with Spain.

Lacroix racked up 34 fouls in 35 appearances for Palace in the Premier League during the 2025-26 season and should be keen to impress in Saliba’s absence.

France vs England World Cup Bet Builder tips

Kylian Mbappe anytime goalscorer

Winning the World Cup Golden Boot for a second time may still be on the agenda for Kylian Mbappe, who has scored 20 goals in his 21 World Cup appearances.

Maxence Lacroix to commit two or more fouls

With William Saliba struggling through injury, Maxence Lacroix should make his third tournament appearance and he has committed four fouls in 150 minutes of World Cup action.

Theo Hernandez to have one or more shots

Theo Hernandez may get the nod over Lucas Digne at left-back and he had two shots in his second tournament start against Norway. He also had an effort in a 90-minute appearance against Senegal in their curtain-raiser and has been renowned for letting fly from distance.

Pays out at 4-1 with Paddy Power

Key stats for France vs England

♦ France have won 15 of their last 18 matches

♦ France have won five of their last seven meetings with England

♦ Both teams have scored in five of England's seven World Cup matches

♦ French hotshot Kylian Mbappe has eight goals in his seven appearances at the 2026 World Cup

♦ Both teams have scored in four of the last five rivalries

France vs England betting odds

Sign up with BoyleSports to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

To finish third Odds France 4-9 England 13-8

Match betting (90 mins) Odds France 5-6 England 11-4 Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

France vs England team news and predicted line-ups

France

William Saliba was forced off in the first half of the semi-final defeat to Spain and may be replaced by Maxence Lacroix. Back-up goalkeeper Brice Samba got injured in the build-up to the semi-final. Didier Deschamps may opt to ring the changes with so much power in reserve.

Predicted France line-up (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Lacroix, Theo Hernandez; Kante, Zaire-Emery; Cherki, Olise, Doue; Mbappe.

Rest of the squad: Akliouche, Barcola, Dembele, Gusto, L Hernandez, Digne, Kone, Upamecano, Saliba, Mateta, Risser, Rabiot, Thuram, Tchouameni.

England

Jarell Quansah has served his two-game ban and may step in for Reece James, who was brought off after receiving treatment against Argentina. John Stones also came off in that match and must be assessed while Jordan Henderson is injured. It remains to be seen whether a ban will materialise for Jude Bellingham, who was caught slapping the back of Valentin Barco's head during Argentina's post-match celebrations.

Predicted England line-up (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Quansah, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Mainoo, Anderson; Rogers, Eze, Rashford; Kane.

Rest of squad: Spence, Stones, Burn, Rice, Bellingham, Gordon, Watkins, Madueke, Chalobah, Toney, Trafford, D Henderson, James, Saka.

Read more:

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FAQs

When is France vs England at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

France vs England takes place on Saturday, July 18 and kicks off at 10pm BST.

Where is France vs England being played?

The venue for the game is the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami.

What TV channel is France vs England on?

BBC One is showing the game live in the UK.

Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?

Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.

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