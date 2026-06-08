2026 World Cup: Former finalist Didi Hamann's expert verdict on who will win

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Read on to find out our fancies for the tournament.

Didi's Diamonds

Brazil to win the World Cup

Igor Thiago to win the Golden Boot

Austria to win Group J

Bosnia to win Group B

Ivory Coast to reach the quarter-finals



Why I'm not bullish about Germany's chances

Germany are off to the United States despite an underwhelming qualifying campaign, although it’s the antics of the manager rather than results that should make people think hard about backing them.

Twelve years after my country collected their fourth World Cup they are a 16-1 chance this summer and that seems about right for me. They could quite possibly play France in the last 16 and while they are capable of beating any team in a one-off situation I wouldn’t be full of confidence.

I’m certainly not bullish about them getting beyond the quarter-finals and much of the negativity is down to Julian Nagelsmann – and it’s not just me saying this. Recalling Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer just weeks before the start of the tournament – and then saying he goes as his number one – was the final straw.

The team and the country were right behind Oliver Baumann, who had played in most of the qualifiers and apparently Baumann was told in March by Nagelsmann that the boss was considering recalling Neuer but that the Hoffenheim keeper was still his preferred choice.

Even at the end of the season, when the Neuer rumours were everywhere, Baumann was asked in an interview if he was worried for his place, but he said no, because Nagelsmann had told him he was the first choice. Then the news about Neuer becomes official, Baumann was completely undermined and that was a terrible look, and that is classic behaviour from Nagelsmann.

In a friendly against Ghana in Stuttgart he brought on Deniz Undav – who plays for Stuttgart – to the delight of his home crowd and he scored an 88th-minute winner. Undav was thrilled, Stuttgart celebrated, Germany had a new hero – but Nagelsmann just chucked cold water over the whole thing.

Asked if Undav could have just promoted his chances of a World Cup start, Nagelsmann should have said yes. Instead he went on about having three tiers of player and that Undav wasn’t in the top tier, and that he probably wouldn’t have scored the goal had he started because he would have been tired.

An innocent question had suddenly sent Nagelsmann down a bizarre line of reasoning, creating a discussion that was never asked for or needed. Nagelsmann apologised to Undav a few days later but the damage was done.

These examples of Nagelsmann’s behaviour lean to the idea that he is a man who has got too big, too quick. He thinks he can walk on water. I would also question his judgement over picking Jamal Musiala, who missed the first six months of the season with a broken leg. He has come back a pale shadow of the player he was and I don’t think Nagelsmann has done him any favours by selecting him.

I would have taken Inter’s Yann Bisseck, Brentford’s Kevin Schade or Said El Mala from Cologne, although those are personal preferences. My question to Nagelsmann would be: has he seen enough of these players himself to know they aren’t good enough?

My hunch, especially with Schade, is ‘no’. Germany’s form is okay despite making hard work of getting through qualifying, losing 2-0 in Slovakia and then being pushed hard twice by Northern Ireland. But as I’ve said before – and I played in a team who reached the World Cup final in 2002 despite needing to win a playoff just to make the finals – it’s not how you get there, it’s just making sure you do.

Chemistry needed to go all the way is lacking

Nagelsmann also has issues not of his making to address, such as Florian Wirtz’s form hasn’t been convincing since joining Liverpool, Nick Woltemade not getting much of a look-in at Newcastle and Kai Havertz’s fitness worries.

And on top of that, Leroy Sane was told by Nagelsmann that going to Turkey last summer meant he had to perform better than the other guys now that he was leaving the Bundesliga. Well he’s done okay at Galatasaray, but tailed off as the season has gone on yet he still selected him for the squad.

Managers have to build relationships with players over the cycle of a tournament, not just switch it on and off when it suits.

Thomas Tuchel will do that and England’s players will go through a brick wall for him, as they did for Gareth Southgate.

I’m not sure our boys will do it for Nagelsmann because I don’t think the chemistry is there. I’m not confident at all though I know disillusionment should wear off as we count down to the opening game against Curacao. But anything better than the quarter-finals would definitely count as a major success.

Thomas Tuchel has a chance to impress with England Credit: The FA via Getty Images

Tuchel’s team set up for success

England are one of the favourites and I really like their chances – for the first time in a long time.

At the prices I probably prefer Brazil but I’m full of respect for what Thomas Tuchel is doing with this England group. Sure, results have been mixed and inevitably there have been complaints from all over the country about players who did and did not make his squad.

But Tuchel won’t care what the public thinks; I doubt he cares what the FA thinks, either. He is the England boss, he picks the squad, and he has long since been clear that he couldn’t care less about names.

For years and years England managers got seduced by names and finished up picking the best players, forcing them into the team somehow and then wondering why they kept going out early at tournaments.

Tuchel has been given 26 players to pick and he realises that numbers 14-26 become pivotal in this tournament, where more matches than ever will be played and the heat will be intense, with plenty of travelling after a long, hard season.

So Tuchel has worked out the group he needs, considered situations that may come up and decided the players he wants for those eventualities. And that’s part of Tuchel. He is remarkably thorough and while the football might be pragmatic he knows he has the players in attack who can change games in a heartbeat with Harry Kane at his record-breaking peak.

England made a semi-final and two finals under Gareth Southgate – but winning is the only thing that matters. And winning this tournament is the thing driving Tuchel on and it’s what he has picked his squad to do. And if you don’t like that, he couldn’t care less.

Brazil ace Thiago looks a golden bet

We finally (presumably) get to say farewell to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo but it doesn’t look as though they will be bowing out on a high. I cannot for the life of me work out why Messi believes he can emulate what he did four years ago at the age of 38.

And I would fancy Portugal a lot more if Ronaldo didn’t keep picking himself. Sorry, if Roberto Martinez didn’t keep picking him.

France have the best squad but it’s Brazil I like the look of with Carlo Ancelotti bringing some key European experience into their quest for glory this summer.

Defensively they have everything going for them but I love the look of their front line with Vinicius Junior and Raphinha and in Igor Thiago they boast the kind of centre-forward they haven’t had for a generation.

He is 10-1 to be top Brazilian goalscorer which is a heck of a price. He is longer odds than Neymar for heaven’s sake. But go for the 50-1 he wins the Golden Boot.

I fancy Austria to beat Argentina and win Group J and how Bosnia are third favourites behind Switzerland and Canada is a mystery.

But here’s the big one – Ivory Coast to reach the quarter-finals at 9-1. Morocco raised the bar for Africa four years back and this is Ivory Coast’s turn.

They were unbeaten in qualifying, are packed with players with big European league pedigree and I tell you, the kid Yan Diomande at Leipzig is a fantastic footballer. Him on one flank, Amad Diallo on the other. They will go far.

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FAQs

When is the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup takes place from Thursday June 11 to Sunday. July 19.

Where is the 2026 World Cup being played?

The tournament is being played in the United States, Mexico and Canada, with the final taking place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Where can I watch the 2026 World Cup?

All World Cup matches will be shown the game live in the UK on the BBC or ITV channels.

Who are the favourites for the 2026 World Cup?

Spain are 9-2 favourites followed by France at 5-2 and England at 7-1.

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