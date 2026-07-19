Expert World Cup Jury: Betting tips and predictions for Spain vs Argentina

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Spain take on Argentina in the World Cup final and Racing Post Sport football experts Mark Langdon, Tom McGarry, James Milton and Aaron Rogan have their best bets for the game as well as their thoughts on the Golden Ball and their reflections on the tournament.

What is your best bet for the World Cup final?

Mark Langdon: There are hundreds of markets available for the World Cup final but keep it simple and back Spain to win the World Cup. They have conceded only one goal in this tournament and their comprehensive win over France in the semi-final is more convincing form than anything this Argentina team can offer.

Tom McGarry: Argentina to receive more cards. The champions have made more fouls than any team at the tournament and their feisty side was on show as they picked up three yellow cards against England. If, as I expect, Spain take control of this match, frustration may take over for Lionel Scaloni’s side, who could resort to the dark arts once more.

James Milton: Alexis Mac Allister appeals at 22-1 to be first goalscorer and 8-1 to score at any time. Spain are worthy favourites but the Argentina midfielder had 11 attempts in four knockout ties, scoring an early header against Switzerland in the quarter-finals. Mac Allister hit the post twice against England and headed another great chance straight at Jordan Pickford.

Aaron Rogan: Argentina’s dark arts came in for criticism against England, and they aren’t expected to change that approach in the final. Four years ago, they shared seven bookings against France, while they’ve drawn 14 yellows and two red cards from their opponents. Rodri and co are worth targeting in the foul and card markets, with over 1.5 Spain cards a standout.

Give us a Bet Builder treble for the big one

ML: You can expect Lamine Yamal to be targeted, so backing him to be fouled three or more times is a reasonable way to start. Dani Olmo has had eight shots in his last four games and can have at least two more in the final, while with no major consequences for yellow cards, expect Cristian Romero to commit at least two fouls.

TM: Spain to win. Luis de la Fuente’s side controlled their semi-final against France and they should have too much for Argentina. Lamine Yamal can add to his 23 shots at the tournament, while the Albiceleste’s Nicolas Tagliafico may run up multiple fouls as he is expected to mark Yamal.

JM: Under 3.5 goals, Cristian Romero to be shown a card and Dani Olmo to have one or more shots. Only one of Spain’s seven World Cup matches had over 3.5 goals, and their forwards should test the discipline of Romero, who was booked in the semi-final against England. Olmo averages a shot every 38 minutes at this tournament.

AR: Lamine Yamal has been particularly foul-prone in the knockout stages, committing a total of ten fouls in his last three games. He also leads Spain in shots from outside the box, so back Yamal to have a shot on target from outside the box and to commit two fouls. Finally, Argentina draw a lot of bookings in central midfield, so add Rodri to be carded for a 17-2 treble.

Who should win the Golden Ball?

ML: It is difficult to look past Lionel Messi, who has been the catalyst for Argentina’s run to the final. In the lead-up to the decider, he had scored as many goals as anyone else and was only one behind in the assist charts too. However, not even Messi may be able to help launch another great escape.

TM: Spain’s run to the final has been more about their collective than individuals, so even if they lift the trophy, it feels inevitable that Lionel Messi will still pick up his third Golden Ball. Messi would be a worthy winner with 12 goal involvements to his name, and his two assists against England helped drag Argentina into this final.

JM: Rodri has had a superb tournament, but it has to be Lionel Messi, who dominated Argentina’s Group J matches and inspired stunning comebacks against Egypt and England. While Mbappe, Dembele, Olise, Kane and Bellingham wilted in the semi-finals, the 39-year-old Messi was composed and ruthless.

AR: Lionel Messi seems to have it wrapped up, win or lose tonight, but Rodri has been Spain’s standout player, and he deserves the award. Not only has he been the fulcrum of their passing style, but he’s won almost twice as many tackles as any other Spanish player.

Captain Rodri has been Spain's best player at the World Cup Credit: Getty Images

Have you enjoyed the World Cup?

ML: Yes, it has been much better than expected. The late nights have been brutal and choosing to miss the odd one was annoying, but despite all of the things Fifa get wrong – and there are too many to list here – it is remarkable just how many times football turns out to be the winner.

TM: This has been an enjoyable World Cup on the whole, with big-name players coming to the fore and storylines aplenty. However, 104 matches is a lot, and although my enthusiasm is still there heading into the final, with little time before the domestic season starts, football fatigue could soon set in.

JM: It’s been a mixed bag. The group stage was a slog and hydration breaks, while clearly necessary for players’ welfare, spoil the rhythm of a game. But England’s ragged performances contributed to four dramatic knockout ties and the final should be fascinating as Argentina attempt to disrupt Spain’s control – by fair means or foul.

AR: It has been a good tournament overall. The off-field issues are par for the course these days with Fifa, but the quality of the action has been able to largely overshadow that. However, if this is just the beginning of long half-time shows and four-quarter matches, rather than it being a one-off American quirk, then things start to look worse in hindsight.

What was your favourite tournament moment?

ML: The full-time whistle in the Mexico versus England match. I would not consider myself a massive England fan, but there was something about the backs-to-the-wall effort that made it such a special night. It was the most enjoyable Three Lions experience since the win over Germany at Euro 2020.

TM: There have been many memorable moments, but the standout one was Argentina’s comeback success over Egypt in the round of 16. It looked like we were set for one of the great surprises and the end of Lionel Messi’s World Cup career, only for the great man to help inspire a thrilling turnaround.

JM: Sidney Cabral’s equaliser for Cape Verde against Argentina was extraordinary, but Erling Haaland’s last-16 display against Brazil gets my vote. Great players make the game look simple, as demonstrated by Haaland’s second goal, when he took two sharp touches before drilling his shot through a defender’s legs and in off the far post.

AR: It feels like a long time ago, but Ecuador’s 2-1 win over Germany was a standout. From Julian Nagelsmann’s bizarre refusal to rest players to Ecuador’s celebrations at the end, it was confirmation that an expanded tournament could still thrill and surprise in the group stage. The fact that I tipped and backed Ecuador at 3-1 to win the game didn’t hurt, either.

Read more on the World Cup:

Spain vs Argentina prediction: 13-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Spain vs Argentina World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Spain vs Argentina player specials: Mikel Oyarzabal might be the hero

How Spain shut down the World Cup's most dangerous attacks

Tim Vickery: Expect dark arts and a Scaloni surprise as Argentina bid to disrupt Spain

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