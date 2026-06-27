Expert World Cup Jury: Betting tips and predictions for Panama vs England

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

England take on Panama in the World Cup this evening and Racing Post Sport football experts Joe Casey, Steve Davies, Henry Hardwicke, Mark Langdon and James Milton have all the best bets for the Group L clash and more.

What’s your best bet for Panama vs England?

Joe Casey: I’m quite sweet on Bukayo Saka to score at any time. The Arsenal forward has looked dangerous in his two cameo appearances, chipping in with an assist against Croatia and having a couple of testing shots against Ghana. Saka is likely to be in from the start in this one and scored three goals at the last World Cup so could get off the mark.

Steve Davies: England to win to nil. Panama mustered one shot on target against Croatia and looked desperately short. They are also out of the competition, presumably cannot wait to get home and are going to struggle to find a way past a defence which looked secure against Ghana.

Henry Hardwicke: I am tempted by England to win to nil, but under 3.5 goals rates the best play. England failed to break down Ghana’s low block and they will face the same problem against Panama. I had concerns about England in creative positions before the tournament and I think this will be a 2-0 or 3-0 victory for the Three Lions.

Mark Langdon: Bukayo Saka to be fouled at least three times. He has already been fouled four times in the World Cup and only played 45 minutes. Saka has looked lively when coming off the bench and now looks ready to start after building up his fitness against Croatia and Ghana.

James Milton: England to win 2-0. Ghana frustrated the Three Lions on matchday two and Panama should take a similar approach, albeit with less quality on the counter-attack. They lost 1-0 against Ghana and Croatia, facing just four shots on target in those two games, so I can’t see a repeat of England’s 6-1 rout at the 2018 World Cup.

Click here for James Milton's Panama vs England preview

Give us a Bet Builder treble for tonight's match

JC: Bukayo Saka to score at anytime, Nico O’Reilly to have a shot on target and Elliot Anderson to commit a foul. O’Reilly is a big target from set-pieces – he missed a good chance against Croatia and rattled the bar against Ghana. Anderson has already committed five fouls and is likely to be in the thick of the action once more.

SD: Over 22.5 England shots – they average 20.5 and Panama look poor – is leg one. Panama keeper Orlando Mosquera should make at least four saves, and finally, England to win the first half to take the tension out of the occasion.

HH: Under 3.5 goals, Panama not to score and Marcus Rashford to find the net. Rashford carries a far bigger threat than Anthony Gordon and I think he should be given a start on the left-hand side of England’s attack.

ML: Saka to be fouled three or more times has to go in but I would still go under three cards in the match. England are likely to dominate possession while Panama have had only three cards in the tournament. Jude Bellingham found space hard to find against Ghana but scored against Croatia and can hit a shot on target.

JM: England to win to nil, Elliot Anderson to have two or more shots and Nico O’Reilly to have one or more shots. Panama are likely to sit deep, so Anderson, who had four attempts against Ghana, may try his luck from distance. O’Reilly has had four shots in 114 minutes at this tournament, hitting the crossbar with a late header on matchday two.

Read our Panana vs England Bet Builder tips here

Should England be worried by the 0-0 draw with Ghana?

JC: The only major concern is that they didn’t seem to have another gear to go to, and that could be an issue in the knockout stage if they need a goal late in a tight game. Ghana defended admirably, and England’s more physical approach should allow them to impose themselves in open games.

SD: Not worried, just aware of the danger – if they weren’t already – that teams who don’t want to be knocked over are hard to bully into submission. Thomas Tuchel should continue to back his flyers to cause problems while the set-piece threat is still there.

HH: England dominated the match and on another day may well have won comfortably. But I would be concerned about the lack of form of the Three Lions’ attacking players. Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon, Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke had indifferent campaigns, and Harry Kane needs service to unlock defences.

ML: I don’t think so. It was not great and the lack of creativity and guile will have worried some, but rarely will they come up against an opponent so determined to defend for the entire match. The attack can click and might look better when Saka is introduced from the start, while Marcus Rashford must also be pushing for a place on the left.

JM: Not from an attacking sense, as Ghana stuck to their defensive gameplan impressively, and Thomas Tuchel still has fine creative options in reserve. However, there were a couple of dicey moments – Jordan Pickford and Ezri Konsa’s rash challenges could have been costly – and England cannot afford lapses of concentration in tight knockout games.

'England dominated the match and on another day may well have won comfortably'

– Henry Hardwicke

Which team has surprised you the most?

JC: I have been surprised by just how poor Belgium have been. Their squad is nowhere near what it was a few years ago, and their young players haven’t really stepped up to make up the difference. They landed in a winnable group and have laboured in everything they have done.

SD: I have been extremely impressed with the USA and far more than I thought I would be. Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie are class acts. I like the questions asked by forward Folarin Balogun; they are strong at the back, and that first 45 minutes against Australia was a lesson.

HH: I wasn’t expecting as much from the USA, who impressed in their opening two group stage games. The loss to Turkey can be ignored as the USMNT had already sealed the top spot and I now wouldn’t be surprised if the excellent management of Mauricio Pochettino carried the Stars and Stripes to the quarter-finals or beyond.

ML: Ivory Coast have been good. They beat Ecuador and Curacao to nil and were the better team for large parts of their 2-1 defeat to Germany when they lost out right at the death. They look organised at the back, robust in midfield, and have plenty of quality in the forward areas, particularly through winger Yan Diomande.

JM: I wasn’t originally convinced by the Netherlands’ forwards, but they scored ten goals in a tricky group featuring Japan, Sweden and Tunisia. With Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo in fine form, Ronald Koeman has barely needed Memphis Depay and Wout Weghorst. Their clash with Morocco should be one of the highlights of the round of 32.

Where's the value away from the England game?

JC: Japan or draw double chance looks a tempting price on Monday against Brazil. I haven’t been especially convinced by Carlo Ancelotti’s side and Morocco showed that you can definitely get at them. Japan beat them in a friendly in October and are now ten games without defeat.

SD: Ghana or draw double chance against Croatia. This Croatia team look over the hill and short of ideas. They are tidy, but unthreatening, and the pace in the Ghanaian ranks should be a source of concern for Zlatko Dalic.

HH: I think Croatia will beat Ghana, but bigger than 3-1 about Colombia beating Portugal looks great value. I’m not at all sold on the Portuguese, who have plenty of players to keep the ball but little explosiveness in attack. Colombia has the running power and forward line to expose RobertoMartinez’s men.

ML: I like the look of USA -1 on the Asian handicap against Bosnia. Mauricio Pochettino rested nearly all of his best players in the defeat to Turkey, but the way they put Paraguay and Australia to the sword suggests Bosnia could also struggle with the relentlessness of the hosts, who are being backed by pumped-up home crowds.

JM: Despite finishing second in Group B, Canada has a favourable tie against South Africa, who limped through the group stage. Canada’s star striker, Jonathan David, was disappointing against Bosnia but bounced back with a hat-trick against Qatar and is worth backing to score at any time against Bafana Bafana.

Read more World Cup predictions:

Panama vs England World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Panama vs England prediction: 10-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Best England vs Panama free bets: grab 50-1 boosted odds offers from Sky Bet, Paddy Power & Betfred

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.