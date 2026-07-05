Expert World Cup Jury: Betting tips and predictions for Mexico vs England

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England take on Mexico in the World Cup this evening and Racing Post Sport football experts Aaron Ashley, Warren Ashurst, Henry Hardwicke, Jamie Griffith and James Milton have all the best bets for the round-of-32 clash and more.

What’s your best bet for Mexico vs England?

Aaron Ashley: I quite like 0-0 at half-time which is available at 13-8. Mexico have kept clean sheets in all four of their matches but they were goalless at the break in group wins over South Korea and the Czech Republic. I’m not sure England will be too adventurous early on as they adapt to conditions and the Three Lions’ games with Ghana and Panama were also 0-0 at half-time.

Warren Ashurst: You can get 11-8 on over 2.5 goals and that looks a really good price, especially when you consider the chances England have given up in this tournament. Mexico have scored in their last eight internationals, both teams have netted eight times at this World Cup and over 2.5 goals has landed in three of England’s last five matches.

Jamie Griffith: England to qualify. Mexico are a solid team and the conditions obviously suit them but England have more difference-makers and their quality should eventually shine through. Harry Kane showed that against DR Congo and with Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon and Marcus Rashford all looking dangerous too, the Three Lions get the nod.

Henry Hardwicke: England to win. They haven’t been entirely convincing, but the Three Lions impressed in their World Cup opener against Croatia and Zlatko Dalic’s men boosted that form with their performance against Portugal at the last-32 stage. I rate England as clearly superior to Mexico and I fancy Thomas Tuchel’s men to win in 90 minutes.

James Milton: The draw-Mexico double result is tempting at 6-1. All three of England’s Group L games were level at half-time and they trailed DR Congo until the 75th minute. It is hard to see them making an early breakthrough against a Mexico side who are used to conditions and have conceded only twice in their last 12 internationals.

Click here for Dan Childs's preview of Mexico vs England

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AA: Under 2.5 goals, Julian Quinones to have a shot on target and Elliot Anderson to be booked pays 11-1. Three of Mexico’s four games have featured fewer than three goals, Quinones has had a shot on target in all four of his appearances, scoring three times, and tough-tackling Anderson has committed six fouls at the tournament.

WA: Both teams to score, Jude Bellingham to score or assist and Julian Quinones to have two or more shots at 13-2. Goals look to be on the agenda while Bellingham has scored two goals and claimed an assist. Quinones is Mexico’s danger man. He scored and assisted against Ecuador and plays on the left, pitting him against England’s troublesome right-back position.

JG: Jude Bellingham to score or assist, Jesus Gallardo to commit two or more fouls and Julian Quinones to have a shot on target at 11-1. Bellingham is the man for the big occasion, Gallardo committed three fouls in the last 32 and will be kept busy by England’s wingers, and Quinones has managed a shot on target in each of his four World Cup appearances.

HH: England to win, Harry Kane to score and Mexico not to score pays around 11-2. Kane has scored five goals, hit nine shots on target in four World Cup matches and will be on penalty-taking duty for the Three Lions. Mexico put up expected goals numbers of 0.53 and 1.08 in games against Ecuador and South Korea, suggesting they may struggle.

JM: Under 2.5 goals, Jude Bellingham to commit two or more fouls and Raul Jimenez to have a shot on target. Mexico’s defence has been outstanding in the past year and it could be a frustrating game for Bellingham, who committed four fouls in his last three starts. Jimenez, an aerial threat and excellent penalty-taker, has scored in three of his last four internationals.

Check out our 11-2 Mexico vs England Bet Builder

Is the altitude angle being overplayed?

AA: I don’t think so. It is something that clearly needs adjusting to otherwise Mexico wouldn’t have such a formidable home record of just two losses in 89 competitive games at the Estadio Azteca. England will have to pick their moments wisely and slow things down as a result. So I’m expecting a cagey game and perhaps a moment of brilliance to separate the sides.

WA: I definitely think it will have an impact but current-day players now play all over the globe and many England players will have had a similar experience at some point. Couple that with all the sports science help they will need at their disposal, and the Three Lions squad will be as prepared as possible.

JG: A bit. It would be tough for England if they spent the game chasing the ball but Tuchel’s side should dominate possession in Mexico City. England will be happy to slow things down – expect the centre-backs to have plenty of touches – and be patient. That should limit the effects of the altitude and their quality is likely to be the decisive factor, not location.

HH: Yes. I think playing on home turf is an advantage for Mexico but I wouldn’t factor the altitude into my punting. I had no issue catching my breath when climbing Ben Nevis a few years ago and I am a world away from a top-level athlete.

JM: Thomas Tuchel is laying it on thick, possibly getting his excuses in early, but it is a serious concern. The Czech Republic struggled in their Group A defeat to Mexico, conceding all three goals in the second half. Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson, the lungs of this England side, both had gruelling club seasons and may need to temper their usual high-energy style.

'Reece James is hugely overrated and the Chelsea defender can’t be relied on to be fit' – Henry Hardwicke

Who should Thomas Tuchel start at right-back?

AA: I feel bad for Djed Spence but I don’t see playing Declan Rice, one of our most influential players, at right-back as the answer. The most obvious solution would be to shift Ezri Konsa to right-back, as he has played there before and is strong on the ball. I also think that helps sort the issues in central defence as John Stones would combine better with Marc Guehi.

WA: I would start Ezri Konsa at right-back and bring in John Stones to partner Marc Guehi in the centre of defence. Konsa has played at full-back a number of times for Aston Villa and would be more comfortable there than Jarell Quansah. It would also mean you would have three defenders who have trained regularly together at Man City, helping the communication.

JG: I’d stick with Djed Spence from the off as I believe he will improve on the shaky showing against DR Congo. If he doesn’t, that’s what substitutes are for. Declan Rice and John Stones would help England control the middle if they are having no luck creating chances with a natural right-back, so it is not quite the crisis many have deemed it to be.

HH: Reece James is hugely overrated and the Chelsea defender can’t be relied on to be fit. I’d remove him from my thinking and stick with Djed Spence. I don’t think that the Tottenham full-back has done much wrong and he looks a far better option than Jarell Quansah, or any other player shoehorned into the right-back slot.

JM: If Reece James is not fit enough to start then I would shift Ezri Konsa to right-back and play John Stones and Marc Guehi in central defence. Konsa’s partnership with Guehi failed to convince against Ghana, Panama and DR Congo but he is a solid option at right-back and Stones’s passing ability could enhance England’s build-up play.

Does Harry Kane deserve to be Ballon d’Or favourite?

AA: You can’t knock his personal achievements this season but I’m not sure how much longer England can last in the World Cup and if France contend as expected, he should be usurped by Kylian Mbappe. The French forward scored 15 goals in 11 Champions League appearances for Real Madrid, taking top scorer honours to finish one ahead of Kane, and may pip him to another award.

WA: He certainly deserves to be in the running and I think he will be in the top three, but I don’t believe he will win the award. I still think Vitinha and Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain are probably just ahead of him and Kylian Mbappe will certainly come into the reckoning if France go on to lift the World Cup.

JG: If the voting committee are up to their old tricks and again value team achievements over individual performances, no. I still see France winning the World Cup so it seems more likely that Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele or Michael Olise will land the award. On an individual level, however, Kane is the right favourite. His 2026 has been undeniably sensational.

HH: No. I’d have Kylian Mbappe as favourite. France have a far stronger chance of winning the World Cup than England and Mbappe is a frontrunner for the Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards. Real Madrid were pretty poor this season, but the Frenchman still finished as the Champions League top scorer and he is a consistently brilliant performer.

JM: Just about, but he probably needs England to reach at least the semi-finals at the World Cup as winning the domestic treble with Bayern Munich is not an earth-shattering achievement. France star Kylian Mbappe remains a big runner in the Ballon d’Or race, having won the Champions League Golden Boot despite Real Madrid’s chaotic season.

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