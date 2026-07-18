Expert World Cup Jury: Betting tips and predictions for France vs England

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England face France in the World Cup third-place playoff and Racing Post Sport football experts Warren Ashurst, Joe Casey, Dan Childs, Steve Davies and Jack Ogalbe have their best bets for that fixture as well as their thoughts on Sunday's final between Spain and Argentina.

What’s your best bet for France vs England?

Warren Ashurst: I can’t see anything other than a France win, especially when you consider this will be Didier Deschamps’ last game in charge and Kylian Mbappe is still going for the Golden Boot. England looked a team out on their feet against Argentina and the French have had an extra day’s rest. It could even be worth doubling up a French win with Mbappe scoring.

Joe Casey: France should win easily. England looked shattered at the end of the Argentina game and it’s hard to see how they bounce back from such a disheartening loss just three days ago. The intensity of Premier League football and their tournament travel schedule have finally caught up with the Three Lions, who also have a poor record against Les Bleus.

Dan Childs: This will probably be a clash of reserve teams and France’s strength in depth should shine through, allowing them to win the game in normal time. Both teams could struggle for motivation, but France have had an extra day to get over the disappointment and they will be keen to give Didier Deschamps a decent send-off in his last game.

Steve Davies: England have had less time to lick wounds after their semi-final flop which may work against them. And I’m fairly sure France would love to send Didier Deschamps on his way with a win. Oh, and France are far, far better, so Les Bleus in 90 minutes.

Jack Ogalbe: This is the game no one wants to play, which makes it difficult to predict, but I think it will be a decent match. The coaches will make changes, which could mean plenty of chances, but Les Bleus have the better squad, so I’m looking at France to win and both teams to score.

Should England stick with Thomas Tuchel?

WA: The temptation would be to part ways as the frustration from Wednesday is still raw, but many would have accepted a semi-final spot at the start of the tournament. That alone has probably bought him the chance to lead England into the Euros, but the pressure will be on as the Three Lions are one of the co-hosts. Nothing less than a place in the 2028 final will do.

JC: You should only get rid of a manager if there is a better alternative out there and the only potential one I could see is Pep Guardiola. The FA should throw the kitchen sink at getting the former Manchester City boss, who could take them to the next level.

DC: I’m undecided but don’t see the need to make a quick decision. Opinions can change quickly and I’ve gone from being pro Tuchel to fairly sceptical after the performances against Norway and Argentina. England have two matches against Spain in the autumn Nations League and those should offer some insight into whether he is the right man.

SD: Absolutely. The flak he has copped for attempting to manage a situation against a superior Argentina is laughable. England have been average at best since he inherited a team who weren’t any better under Gareth Southgate and wouldn’t be under Eddie Howe or anyone else.

JO: Thomas Tuchel took England to a World Cup semi-final, so he deserves another shot. However, he also lost them that semi-final. Sending on so many defenders was a death-or-glory move and left his team in the water. I think the FA should stick with Tuchel, but he has a lot to prove before Euro 2028.

Who can improve the England team?

WA: The one plus for England is that there are a number of players pushing for a chance to shine in a summer tournament, some of which should have been in the squad this year. Cole Palmer, Morgan Gibbs-White, Adam Wharton and Alex Scott are among those who look likely to play a big role in 2028.

JC: I’m a big Lewis Hall fan but Thomas Tuchel seems to think he doesn’t have the physicality for this team. His ball-carrying could have been useful when they had their backs against the wall against Argentina. This may be one of the last England squads that Rio Ngumoha and Max Dowman aren’t involved in.

DC: In terms of ability there are cases to be made for Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold, although they are clearly out of favour with the manager. The midfield has lacked depth and I’d be keen to see Alex Scott get his chance. He had an outstanding season for Bournemouth and should have made the squad.

SD: A fully-fit Bukayo Saka would be a plus while the Cole Palmer of two seasons ago a major addition. I’m a big fan of Lewis Hall, although it’s too early to get excited about Max Dowman. These are all players made to look excellent surrounded by the best overseas talent in the Premier League - but that talent can’t join them in the national team.

JO: I still do not understand the decision to overlook Lewis Hall. He was the form English left-back and is a more natural fit in that role than those selected ahead of him, including Nico O’Reilly, who should develop into an excellent midfielder. Adam Wharton may also offer a midfield alternative to Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson against deep-lying defences.

'This may be one of the last England squads that Rio Ngumoha and Max Dowman aren’t involved in' – Joe Casey

Who wins the Golden Boot?

WA: I think it’s in the hands of Kylian Mbappe as he prepares to face an injury-hit, exhausted England in the third-place playoff. I expect Spain to be way too strong for Argentina in the final. They conceded just one goal in this tournament so even Lionel Messi is likely to find it hard to create chances.

JC: Kylian Mbappe is a cracking price. It will be a key motivator for the Frenchman and his teammates for the Real Madrid man to take home the Golden Boot in what is essentially a dead rubber. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi will have bigger fish to fry in the final and is playing a Spain defence who have conceded only once all tournament.

DC: It all depends on how France approach the game against England. It will be interesting to see if Deschamps starts with Kylian Mbappe, who was critical of the tactical set-up for the game against Spain. If Mbappe starts, I can see him scoring and jumping ahead of Lionel Messi, who could struggle in Sunday’s final.

SD: I’ll say Kylian Mbappe given that he only has England’s defences to breach whereas Lionel Messi has to somehow unpick Spain’s. One goal from either man should take Kane or Bellingham out of the equation and the Frenchman – behind Messi by one assist – gets my vote.

JO: Lionel Messi leads on assists and set-pieces are a big part of Argentina’s play and he takes them all. However, I can see Kylian Mbappe being selected tonight with this accolade in mind and he could make hay against a much-changed England defence that, despite several positional and personnel tweaks, has not looked comfortable all tournament.

Where's the value in the World Cup final?

WA: I would be happy enough to take the price on offer for Spain to win in 90 minutes, as I feel they can pull Argentina from pillar to post. The defending champions have used up so much energy and Spain are the team they would least want to play at this stage. The European champions made France look very ordinary in the semi-final.

JC: Spain should win fairly comfortably in 90 minutes. They are a better team and have had a much smoother run through the tournament. Luis de la Fuente’s team have wrapped up all of their wins in normal time while Argentina have had to play two lots of extra-time and come from behind against Egypt and England. It may all catch up with them.

DC: Spain can win without too much drama. Their performance against France was almost faultless and way better than anything I have seen from any team over the last six weeks. Argentina took advantage of a passive England for 30 minutes, but they will struggle to match Spain, who have the technical ability, physicality and mental strength to get over the line.

SD: Betting against Argentina is evidently dangerous but they have been playing in patches which makes them easy enough to oppose up against the European champions. Luis de la Fuente’s men have been faultless since their opening-day draw with Cape Verde and the extra day off may also make them sharper. Spain in normal time.

JO: I’m looking at a double of Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez to be booked, which comes out at around 12-1. Both were carded against England, and it was their first cautions of the tournament despite persistent fouling. Spain’s movement will be a problem and both could receive cautions for repeated infringements.

Read more on the World Cup:

Tim Vickery: Expect dark arts and a Scaloni surprise as Argentina bid to disrupt Spain

Mark Langdon: The best and worst of the World Cup – Messi magic, Murphy's cat and one sickening 'Siuuuu!'

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