Expert World Cup Jury: Betting tips and predictions for England vs Ghana

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England take on Ghana in the World Cup this evening and Racing Post Sport football experts Warren Ashurst, Joe Casey, Dan Childs, Steve Davies and Henry Hardwicke have all the best bets for the Group L clash and more.

What’s your best bet for England v Ghana?

Warren Ashurst: Jude Bellingham to score at any time. Bellingham was England’s best player against Croatia and he always seems to turn it on in big tournaments. The Real Madrid man has scored seven times for his country and four of those have come at the World Cup or Euros – including the third in their Group L opener.

Joe Casey: Declan Rice to assist a goal. England have made set-pieces a big focus of their approach and Harry Kane scored his second goal against Croatia from a Rice corner. Thomas Tuchel’s men had 11 shots from set-plays in that first game and Rice’s delivery was key. He looks a tempting price for another assist.

Dan Childs: England and under 3.5 goals at a shade of odds-on. Ghana created very little against Panama and were fortunate to win. I think they will sit back against England and look to cause problems on the counter. England need to keep an eye on Antoine Semenyo, but I think they will improve defensively and could keep a clean sheet en route to another three points.

Steve Davies: England to win and both teams to score. Other people can get carried away by England and going forward they look useful enough, but Croatia were awful. Ghana have a front three – and others off the bench – to expose defences and England’s is not one of the best. Tuchel’s boys to win but they will concede.

Henry Hardwicke: I think England will thrash Ghana. The Black Stars are managed woefully by Carlos Queiroz, who negated all of their positive attributes with an awful defensive display against Panama. This could turn into target practice for Thomas Tuchel’s men and I like England to win to nil.

Click here for James Milton's full England vs Ghana preview

Give us a Bet Builder treble for tonight's match

WA: One or both not to score, Gideon Mensah to be booked and England to win most corners. Ghana have failed to score more than once in any of their last eight matches, left-back Mensah will have his hands full no matter who Thomas Tuchel selects on the right side, while England won eight corners against Croatia and scored from one of them.

JC: England to win, Declan Rice to register an assist and Noni Madueke to have a shot on target. Thomas Tuchel’s side blew away Croatia and this Ghana side are not in the same league as Luka Modric and co. Rice’s set-piece delivery will be crucial and Madueke is a tempting price for a shot on target considering Bukayo Saka’s likely absence.

DC: Jude Bellingham to score, Harry Kane to score or assist and Caleb Yirenkyi to be carded. Bellingham’s goal was a massive moment in the win against Croatia and it could be the first of many. I’d also anticipate a goal or assist from Kane, who was dropping really deep in the opening game. Expect a second card of the tournament for Ghana midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi.

SD: Antoine Semenyo to have a shot on target in the first half when England are at their doziest, Ghana to receive most cards because they will be doing the majority of the tackling and, hopefully, fouling, and England to have three or more shots on target in each half. Southgate could have let up, Tuchel won’t.

HH: I thought Noni Madueke was England’s most impressive performer against Croatia and he should stay in the team with Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka struggling with injury. I’d play Madueke to score or assist, over 2.5 goals and England to have more than 5.5 shots on target. The treble pays around 2-1.

Read our England vs Ghana Bet Builder tips here

Would you make any changes to the England team?

WA: I think Marc Guehi deserves to start and would give John Stones a 20-minute cameo. I would also be tempted to bring in Marcus Rashford for Anthony Gordon. Thomas Tuchel may decide to protect those players carrying knocks, so it wouldn’t be a major surprise to see a few changes.

JC: I think Marc Guehi should come in for John Stones but I’d leave everything else as it is. If England want to rest players then they can do that in the last group game against Panama, albeit if Declan Rice isn’t fit I can see the argument for moving Jude Bellingham back alongside Elliot Anderson and bringing Morgan Rogers in.

DC: The defence didn’t look right against Croatia and I’d be tempted to make a couple of changes, bringing in Marc Guehi and Djed Spence for John Stones and Nico O’Reilly. Guehi is England's best centre-back while Spence is a better one-on-one defender than O’Reilly and needs more exposure before the knockout rounds when the standard of the opponents will increase.

SD: If Marcus Rashford is fit you could possibly play him instead of Anthony Gordon, who had little impact against Croatia. Ultimately, Bukayo Saka for Noni Madueke but clearly not for this game. England were more than decent against Croatia so there would be few complaints from me about sending the same team out.

HH: No. Marcus Rashford is a contender to replace Anthony Gordon on the left of the England attack, but the Manchester United forward is struggling for fitness, as is Bukayo Saka. I’d be more inclined to replace the hugely overrated Reece James with Djed Spence than switching John Stones for Marc Guehi.

Warren Ashurst: Stars with a point to prove are leading England's World Cup charge

'I think they have the balance and structure to go close to winning the World Cup' – Henry Hardwicke

What team or player has caught your eye in the second round of matches?

Warren Ashurst: I’ve been impressed with Deniz Undav and the impact he has had for Germany, who as a team have been below par. The Stuttgart striker is a throwback forward, holding up play, working the channels, and his finishing has been excellent. He already has three goals to his name and there’s every chance he will start against Ecuador.

Joe Casey: It was hard not to be impressed with the Netherlands in their 5-1 win over Sweden. Cody Gakpo, in particular, enhanced his reputation as a player who saves his best for major international tournaments with two goals and an assist.

Dan Childs: I liked the look of Swiss attacker Johan Manzambi, who came off the bench to score twice in their 4-1 victory over Bosnia. Manzambi looks like a rough diamond with power, pace and a rocket of a shot. He will surely get a few starts as the tournament progresses and could have a major impact.

SD: Listening to the world going wild about the Ivory Coast’s performance against Germany seemed to completely miss the point that the Germans were excellent – especially Felix Nmecha, Nathaniel Brown and Florian Wirtz – and they got even better when Jamie Leweling and Deniz Undav came on. Oh yeah, and they won the game 2-1.

HH: Uruguay and Cape Verde delivered a brilliant contest, but it was difficult not to be impressed by the Netherlands’ 5-1 rout of Sweden. I am not sure the Oranje are rock-solid at the back but I think they have the balance and structure to go close to winning the World Cup.

How will Scotland fare against Brazil?

WA: I believe Scotland can take a point, but they will need to be more positive than they started against Morocco. I was stunned to see Ben Gannon-Doak was left out of the starting line-up, as he is the only player with real pace in the squad. They will also need Scott McTominay to step it up a notch if they are to cause an upset.

JC: I imagine they’ll set up defensively and look to avoid a hammering. Even a narrow defeat looks like it should be enough to send them through to the knockout stages as one of the best third-placed teams. I think they could nick a point late on against a Brazil team who have hardly set the world alight.

DC: The schedule has been getting tougher for Scotland and I can’t see them taking any points against Brazil, who are pushing to hold on to top spot in Group C. Depending on other results, a narrow defeat could be enough for the Scots to reach the next round. Brazil will be going for goals but they may be restricted to a lowish scoring success.

SD: They will lose but not heavily. Brazil are a work in progress which Carlo Ancelotti still hasn’t figured out, but you just know they have the big moments in them and Scotland do not. History tells us Scotland will be dogged but limited and no amount of one-eyed glee over pipping Haiti alters that fact.

HH: I think the 15-2 on offer about a Scotland win is huge. Brazil made Morocco look a far better side than the Scots did and Steve Clarke’s men have the ability to put it up to a lethargic Brazilian midfield. I would not be at all shocked if Scotland upset Carlo Ancelotti’s men.

Dan Childs' Scotland vs Brazil preview includes a 10-1 Bet Builder

Read more World Cup predictions:

World Cup football accumulator tips for Tuesday, June 23: Back our acca at 5-1

Portugal vs Uzbekistan prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Panama vs Croatia prediction: 5-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Colombia vs DR Congo prediction: 4-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

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