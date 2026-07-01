Expert World Cup Jury: Betting tips and predictions for England vs DR Congo

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

England take on DR Congo in the World Cup this afternoon and Racing Post Sport football experts Aaron Ashley, Warren Ashurst, Steve Davies, Jamie Griffith and James Milton have all the best bets for the round-of-32 clash and more.

What’s your best bet for England vs DR Congo?

Aaron Ashley: Draw-England double result may be the way to go. England were level at half-time in all three games on their way to winning Group L. They struggled to break down the Ghana’s low block in a 0-0 draw and took 62 minutes to breach Panama. DR Congo should have learned from that and will aim to frustrate for as long as possible.

Warren Ashurst: Both teams to score looks good value. England kept clean sheets against Panama and Ghana, but those two Group L opponents created chances and Thomas Tuchel will be forced into changes again. DR Congo scored four goals across their three group matches and have the quality in attacking positions to cause England some problems.

Steve Davies: England to win to nil. They were hardly troubled much by either Ghana or Panama, keeping clean sheets in both games, and I would be surprised if they don’t shut out DR Congo as well, especially as the African outsiders are going to be innately cautious.

Jamie Griffith: Defence remains England’s weakness so I’ll side with both teams to score. DR Congo will be more adventurous than Ghana and Panama, both of whom were unlucky not to score against the Three Lions, and the Leopards gave Portugal and Colombia a tough time during the group stage, racking up 15 shots in their clashes with that pair.

James Milton: Yoane Wissa appeals at 11-2 to score at any time. England conceded twice in the first half against Croatia and survived some dicey moments in the games against Ghana and Panama. Wissa had an injury-hit season for Newcastle but scored 19 Premier League goals for Brentford in 2024-25 and struck three times in three Group K matches.

Click here for Dan Childs' preview of England vs DR Congo

Give us a Bet Builder treble for today's match

AA: Elliot Anderson to commit two or more fouls, Bukayo Saka to have a shot on target and over 6.5 England corners. Anderson has made six fouls in three World Cup outings and is a physical ball-winner while Saka had three shots against Panama and is closing in on full fitness. England had at least seven corners in all three games.

WA: Harry Kane anytime goalscorer, Jude Bellingham to have a shot on target and over nine corners. Kane has three goals already and will feel the Golden Boot is once again in his sights. Bellingham has been England’s best player and has been asked to have an impact further forward. England have averaged eight corners so far and have looked dangerous from set-pieces.

SD: Jude Bellingham to score or assist – love him or loathe him, he’s proving he’s got the magic touch. Aaron Wan-Bissaka or Axel Tuanzebe to be booked as the ex-United pair are going to be heavily under the cosh. England over six corners, because the onslaught should yield plenty.

JG: Jude Bellingham to score or assist, Arthur Masuaku to be booked and Yoane Wissa to have a shot on target pays a tasty 25-1. Bellingham has been England’s best player and often steps up while Wissa’s three group-stage goals highlight his threat. Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke will cause Masuaku all sorts of problems.

JM: Over 2.5 goals, Wissa to have a shot on target and Noah Sadiki to be shown a card, which pays 18-1. England huffed and puffed in their last two group matches but they should create chances against DR Congo, who allowed Colombia nine shots on target. Wissa is an obvious threat for the underdogs and Sadiki was booked 11 times in his first campaign at Sunderland.

Check out our 19-1 England vs DR Congo Bet Builder here

What changes would you make to the England team?

AA: I’m not sure there is much that can be changed and after the group stage it feels like a team that picks itself. The squad isn’t as deep as you might think when compared to other elite nations and the only tempting switch would be for Morgan Rogers to play out on the left instead of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Gordon.

WA: With Jarrell Quansah injured, Djed Spence will have to start at full-back but Thomas Tuchel has big decisions to make. Bukayo Saka doesn’t look fit and Anthony Gordon has been off the pace, so I would start Marcus Rashford and Noni Madueke on the flanks. Put Declan Rice back into central midfield, as I don’t think the Bellingham-Rogers experiment worked.

SD: Djed Spence has to start – I mean, he’s an actual right-back so what’s the panic? I don’t quite get the calls for Mainoo – he’s no better than Anderson – and Rice starts because he hits a good dead-ball which is England’s main weapon. Bellingham back to ten, Saka on the right and stick Eze on the left. That should work.

JG: With Saka and Declan Rice back, I think England are almost there with their best team. The one change I would make is to bring in John Stones for Ezri Konsa. I know Stones wasn’t great against Croatia, but his ability to bring the ball out of defence and make risky passes was missed against Ghana and Panama’s deep blocks.

JM: None of England’s wide players have nailed down their places but I’m inclined to start with Morgan Rogers on the left and Noni Madueke on the right. Bukayo Saka is clearly not fully fit but he has the craft and intelligence to make a decisive impact from the bench if England are struggling to break down tiring opponents.

'They are certainly capable of getting to the semi-finals if they play to the best of their abilities, but that is a big if' – Warren Ashurst

How far will the Three Lions go this summer?

AA: A quarter-final exit to Brazil. I fancy England to find a way past DR Congo but there will be nothing easy about taking on Mexico or Ecuador in the last 16. The Three Lions will have had to work hard to come through that and, while Brazil have weaknesses in midfield, their attacking quality could make hay against a defence which has looked exploitable.

WA: They are certainly capable of getting to the semi-finals, if they play to the best of their abilities, but that’s a big if. They should have enough to see off DR Congo, but the prospect of facing Mexico at the Azteca would be a huge test for Tuchel’s men. Confidence will undoubtably grow though if they get through the next two tests.

SD: I said at the start they could win it without ever honestly thinking they will. And they don’t look much better than most out there, but the draw has opened up so they could go in. That knack of coming unstuck at some point, however, means they’ll get beaten up by Argentina in a semi-final which finishes nine-a-side.

JG: It hasn’t been pretty yet and probably won’t be, but that’s exactly what Thomas Tuchel wants. This is an England team built for set-pieces and around players who can step up in the big moments. It might be a slog but I still reckon England make the final before finding Spain or France too good.

JM: We’ve seen the narrow margins that can decide knockout ties – VAR decisions, late goals, penalty shootouts – and there is nothing straightforward about England’s path to the final. They shouldn’t fear a potential quarter-final against Brazil, although Mexico or Ecuador will be tough in the last 16, so I’m going for a semi-final defeat to Argentina.

Where’s the value on the rest of the round-of-32 coupon?

AA: Senegal look a big price to qualify at the expense of Belgium, who hammered New Zealand 5-1 but had previously been held to draws by Iran and Egypt. Senegal caused plenty of problems in defeats to France and Norway in the group stage before cruising past Iraq 5-0 and their pace and power could terrorise this Belgian defence.

WA: I think Senegal are a fantastic price to beat a Belgium team who have looked below par so far in this tournament. The African nation has a squad packed full of European-based players and have shown in the last couple of years that they match-up with any of the top teams. The Fifa rankings have just eight places separating the two teams and Senegal can be backed to qualify.

SD: Bosnia are a bonkers price against the US, who have looked good so far but they are no world-beaters. They drew with Canada, were drawing with a good Swiss side until the last quarter and then beat Qatar to make the 32. Yet Sergej Barbarez’s men are an 8-1 shot. Not with me they’re not.

JG: Switzerland were a team I thought could go far before the tournament began and they are a nice price to see off Algeria in 90 minutes. Murat Yakin’s side were impressive at Euro 2024 and having unearthed a difference-maker in Johan Manzambi, they look even better this time.

JM: Colombia to beat Ghana to nil looks a solid bet at 13-10. They kept clean sheets in their last two group games, restricting Portugal to just two shots on target in a 0-0 draw on matchday three. Ghana dug in well against England but needed a 90th-minute goal to edge past Panama in their opening game and scored with their only shot on target in the defeat to Croatia.

Read more World Cup predictions:

Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Outsiders can avoid defeat

World Cup football accumulator tips for Wednesday July 1: Back our treble at 8-1

Belgium vs Senegal prediction: 6-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

USA vs Bosnia-Herzegovina prediction: 7-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.