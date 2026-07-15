Expert World Cup Jury: Betting tips and predictions for England vs Argentina

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England take on Argentina in the World Cup semi-finals tonight and Racing Post Sport football experts Aaron Ashley, Joe Casey, Steve Davies, Patrick Madden and James Milton have all the best bets for the semi-final clash and more.

What’s your best bet for England vs Argentina?

Aaron Ashley: Argentina to qualify at odds-against looks a baffling price. They are the reigning champions and are still playing within themselves, while I agree with Thomas Tuchel’s assessment that England were lucky in the quarter-final win over Norway. With other one-goal wins over DR Congo and Mexico, I’m not sure the Three Lions have achieved much at all.

Joe Casey: This has been a tournament defined by the biggest players and it could be the same again in this clash. Lionel Messi has eight goals and looks a big price at 6-4 to score any time. England have been shaky at the back at times and Argentina’s star man could capitalise.

Steve Davies: There’s a nagging sense that Argentina have got a good performance in them somewhere along the line. But, even though they are pretty ordinary, so are we and this could turn into something scrappy and beyond tense. The draw just looks the pick of the 90-minute outcomes.

Patrick Madden: England and Argentina have made hard work of things enroute to the semis but England’s run has been tougher. Both sides needed 120 minutes to progress in energy-sapping quarter-finals, so if you factor in the emotion of the occasion, a draw in 90 minutes could be on the cards. I like the look of 1-1 in normal time, too.

James Milton: Both teams to score. That happened in all three of England’s knockout games, landing by half-time against Mexico and Norway. Argentina came into the World Cup with a superb defensive record but they failed to keep a clean sheet against Jordan, Cape Verde, Egypt and Switzerland. These are two talented but tired teams so there should be chances at both ends.

Give us a Bet Builder treble for tonight's match

AA: Both teams to score, Jude Bellingham to have a shot on target and Cristian Romero to be shown a card. Both teams have scored in England’s last three knockout wins while the net has bulged at both ends in Argentina’s last four matches against inferior rivals. Bellingham is in flying form with six tournament goals and Romero can be rash in high-pressure situations.

JC: Both teams to score, Lionel Messi to score at any time and Julian Alvarez over 1.5 fouls. Neither of these teams have been strong defensively and both teams have scored in Argentina’s last four matches. Messi looks overpriced to score while striker Alvarez could commit two or more fouls against an England defence which has been good at winning them.

SD: England to win the most corners – they are more direct and have earned 15 more than Argentina. Jude Bellingham to make two or more tackles – without the fear of a potential ban hanging over him, he can get stuck in. Jordan Pickford to make three or more saves behind an England back line that will expose him.

PM: This is the first time Lionel Messi has faced England and it feels inevitable he will leave his mark. Thomas Tuchel’s side will fancy their chances at set-pieces and should have the quality and depth to reach the final. So I’ll go for Messi to score or assist, England to qualify and over 7.5 corners.

JM: Both teams to score, England to qualify and Elliot Anderson to commit one or more fouls. Neither defence is convincing but Argentina looked vulnerable in all three knockout ties, particularly against Egypt, so England have a great chance to make the final. Anderson, who put in an epic shift against Norway, has committed seven fouls in six World Cup appearances.

What changes would you make to England's starting line-up?

AA: The only two changes I would make are Bukayo Saka for Noni Madueke and Reece James for Ezri Konsa at right-back. John Stones’s experience is key at the heart of the defence and I think he complements Marc Guehi well while Anthony Gordon has cemented his place on the left ahead of Marcus Rashford. The rest looks pretty straightforward and picks itself.

JC: I think Bukayo Saka and Reece James have to start if they are fit to do so. Saka in particular has really impressed in his cameo appearances and is a significant upgrade on Noni Madueke on the right flank. James also provides more of an all-round threat from full-back than Ezri Konsa, who should move back into the middle in place of John Stones.

SD: Reece James should come in at right-back. I’d drop Declan Rice if he’s not right and bring in Kobbie Mainoo. Morgan Rogers has looked a gamechanger on his brief outings – he’s clearly not going to displace Bellingham but a Rogers-Bellingham-Saka three-quarter line should give Argentina a few headaches.

PM: England’s right flank would be improved with Bukayo Saka and Reece James coming in for Noni Madueke and Ezri Konsa. It’s hard to see any other changes, bar Konsa potentially moving back inside to partner Marc Guehi if James returns. I’d like to see Kobbie Mainoo given a first run out but Tuchel clearly prizes physicality over finesse.

JM: Bukayo Saka looked sharp after coming on against Norway and should start on the right wing. Declan Rice was a passenger in the first half of the quarter-final and his illness exposed England’s lack of depth in central midfield. Kobbie Mainoo is yet to feature at this tournament so I’d start with Anderson and Reece James, keeping Rice as a useful bench option.

'It’s a box office match-up and tonight’s game should add to that legacy' – Patrick Madden

Are Argentina England's greatest World Cup rivals?

AA: Germany may edge it but it’s close. Diego Maradona’s infamous Hand of God goal, David Beckham’s controversial sending-off in 1998 and his winning penalty in the 2002 World Cup encounter are some of England’s memorable World Cup moments and that only adds to the occasion of this semi-final showdown.

JC: Yes. The two giants have battled it out on the biggest stage for so many important matches that it’s hard to argue for any other team to match the rivalry between this pair.

SD: No. To me it will always be the Germans. Our greatest day in 1966 and the misery of four years later. Gazza’s tears, Owen’s hat-trick in Munich, Lampard’s goal that never was. This is a proper rivalry that will continue to endure.

PM: England have played Argentina five times at the World Cup – joint-most with Germany – and it’s a fixture laced with incident and scandal, from Antonio Rattin’s red card in 1966 through to David Beckham’s dismissal 32 years later. It’s a box office match-up and tonight’s game should add to that legacy.

JM: Yes. It’s a unique fixture when you consider the clash of footballing cultures, the controversy and drama of the 1966, 1986 and 1998 World Cup meetings plus the Falklands War-related jingoism on both sides. Scarcity value enhances the anticipation – these teams haven’t met since Michael Owen’s late brace sealed a 3-2 friendly victory for England in November 2005.

Lionel Messi has enjoyed another excellent World Cup Credit: Getty Images

Who is more important to their team: Jude Bellingham or Lionel Messi?

AA: Argentina would run through brick walls for Messi but Bellingham has been a superstar and England would be lost without him. The debate a while ago about whether Morgan Rogers or Bellingham should start looks even more ridiculous by the game. If the Three Lions are to win then the Real Madrid man will have to play a starring role.

JC: Bellingham has had an great tournament but it’s impossible to argue that he’s more important to his team than Messi. The best player of all time has a galvanising effect on his teammates. The 39-year-old has been involved in ten of Argentina’s 17 goals at this tournament and his teammates pick up the slack for him defensively.

SD: It ought to be Messi – the Maradona of his time, the player Argentina cannot do without. But if this World Cup has taught us anything it’s that England are an incredibly average team who Bellingham has elevated (and kept alive) and that makes him just as priceless.

PM: Bellingham has been a force of nature throughout the tournament but Harry Kane remains England’s best player. The Messi magic is fading yet he is still raging against the dying of the light and remains a clutch, big-game player. Messi’s presence is clearly inspirational and it’s doubtful Argentina would be in the semis without it.

JM: It has to be Messi. It was only a month ago we were debating whether or not Bellingham should start England’s opening group fixture against Croatia and Morgan Rogers remains an excellent understudy for him if required. There is no like-for-like replacement for Messi so his absence would be a massive blow for Argentina, both tactically and psychologically.

Read more on the World Cup:

Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Tuchel's team can take it to Argentina

England vs Argentina World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Tim Vickery: Argentina see England as their greatest rivals – but they are there for the taking

Mark Langdon's World Cup Bet of the Day: Tuchel's team can take it to Argentina

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