England vs Ghana World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

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England dominated their Group L opener against Croatia, racking up 11 shots on target in an impressive 4-2 victory over the 2018 World Cup finalists.

Thomas Tuchel will demand more of the same against Ghana on Tuesday and Bet Builder punters should anticipate another high-scoring win for the Three Lions.

Prolific striker Harry Kane is a solid anytime-scorer pick against Ghana, who have lost five of their last seven matches, while England's excellent disciplinary record is another angle to consider.

Bet Builder England v Ghana Tue, 23 June, 21:00 Nico O'Reilly Player To Have 2 Or More Shots Ghana Team To Receive The Most Cards Harry Kane Anytime goalscorer £10 returns ≈ £59.45 Bet Here Claim £50 Free Bets New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly #ad

Best England vs Ghana Bet Builder

Harry Kane to score at any time

The Golden Boot race got off to a fast start as Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick for Argentina on matchday one and Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland both bagged braces.

England's Harry Kane, another leading contender, scored twice in the first half against Croatia, converting a retaken penalty before powering a header past goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

Kane could easily have added to his tally, finishing the match with seven of England's 22 shots, and he should be backed to score against Ghana.

He had a sensational season for Bayern Munich, claiming 61 goals in 51 appearances including hat-tricks in his last two games of the campaign.

Ghana have conceded ten goals in five internationals this year. They gave away first-half penalties in March's friendly defeats to Austria and Germany, which is another boost for Kane backers.

Nico O'Reilly to have two or more shots

The prolific Kane is far from England's only attacking menace and left-back Nico O'Reilly can threaten the Ghana goal on Tuesday.

O'Reilly had two attempts against Croatia, including a close-range header that was superbly saved by Livakovic.

He demonstrated his attacking qualities in the second half of the season for Manchester City, scoring both goals in March's 2-0 win over Arsenal in the EFL Cup final.

O'Reilly, comfortable in central midfield as well as at left-back, should have licence to get forward against 14-1 underdogs Ghana.

He had 23 attempts at goal in his final ten Premier League games for City in the 2025-26 campaign and is a solid Bet Builder selection to fire two or more shots.

Ghana to be shown more cards

England eased through World Cup qualifying, winning all eight of their matches to nil and picking up only six yellow cards.

Referee Clement Turpin did not book a single player in their opening win over Croatia and the Three Lions should maintain their discipline against Ghana.

With England expected to dominate possession, Ghana look a good bet to collect more cards.

Caleb Yirenkyi, who scored Ghana's injury-time winner against Panama, was cautioned in the 16th minute of that game and England's pacy forwards should draw plenty of fouls.

Yirenkyi received nine bookings in 30 appearances for Danish club Nordsjaelland in the 2025-26 season while Ghana defenders Gideon Mensah and Jerome Opuku racked up eight and ten yellow cards for Auxerre and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Pafos bruiser Derrick Luckassen finished the domestic campaign with 13 yellow cards and two reds and Ghana may struggle to keep their cool in Foxborough.

Why this Bet Builder lands

Pays 9-2 with Paddy Power

England are full of confidence after their 4-2 win over Croatia in which captain Harry Kane looked sharp. Marauding left-back Nico O'Reilly should get chances from open play and set-pieces while Ghana may struggle to keep their discipline against the pacy Three Lions.

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

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England vs Ghana Bet Builder FAQs

What is a Bet Builder in football betting?

A Bet Builder lets you combine multiple selections from the same match into a single bet, such as goals, cards, corners or player stats, rather than betting on one outcome on its own.

What are the best markets to use in a Bet Builder for World Cup matches?

It depends on how the game is expected to go, but the most commonly used markets are goals, cards, corners and player props like shots or assists, as these tend to link well within the same match.

How do you choose Bet Builder selections for a match?

It starts with the likely shape of the game and whether it’s expected to be open, tight or physical, then building selections around that. The key is picking markets that naturally fit together rather than standalone picks.

Do World Cup Bet Builder odds vary between bookmakers?

Yes, prices can differ, so it’s worth comparing odds before placing a same-game multi bet.

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