England vs Ghana prediction: 9-2 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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England vs Ghana World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue

Date Tuesday, June 23

Kick-off 9pm

Venue Boston Stadium, Foxborough

Stage of Competition Group L

TV channel BBC One

England made an impressive start to their 2026 World Cup campaign, beating Croatia 4-2, and they face Ghana on Tuesday in their second Group L fixture.

Thomas Tuchel's men are favourites to claim another three points against a Ghana side who needed a 95th-minute goal to seal a 1-0 win over Panama on matchday one.

England vs Ghana betting tips & predictions

Best bet

England to win & over 2.5 goals

2pts 5-6 bet365

There was no caginess about England's World Cup opener against Croatia and they should continue to play on the front foot against Ghana. The Three Lions scored with four of their 11 shots on target on matchday one and should be too slick for their Group L rivals in Foxborough.

Best player bet

Gideon Mensah to be shown a card

3-1 Hills

England vs Ghana World Cup match preview

England and Ghana both won their World Cup openers but their victories were achieved in contrasting styles.

The Three Lions produced a dazzling display in a 4-2 win over Croatia, who were rated as their most dangerous rivals in Group L.

Ghana's 1-0 victory over section outsiders Panama was far less memorable and England fans can look forward to another entertaining victory on matchday two.

Backing England to win a game featuring over 2.5 goals looks a good bet given that Croatia were flattered by the scoreline in Arlington.

Harry Kane, fresh from scoring 61 goals in 51 appearances for Bayern Munich, gave the Three Lions the lead twice during a frenetic first half.

Kane's first goal was a retaken penalty and his second, a thumping header from a Declan Rice corner, showcased England's set-piece threat.

Croatia fought back to make it 2-2 thanks to a couple of well-worked goals. Once the second half started, though, England were all over their opponents like white on rice.

The first 25 minutes after Tuchel's half-time pep talk yielded seven shots on target for his side, who deserved more than just Jude Bellingham's 47th-minute goal.

Tuchel brought on Morgan Rogers, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford – a handy trio of attacking substitutes – and Saka set up Rashford to wrap up the points in the 85th minute.

At the 2022 World Cup, Gareth Southgate's England followed up their 6-2 opening win over Iran with a grim goalless draw against the USA.

Ghana are unlikely to burst England's bubble this time around, despite the presence of Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo in their frontline.

The Black Stars were 6-5 to beat Panama on matchday one but needed a 95th-minute goal from Caleb Yirenkyi, well set up by Coventry's Brandon Thomas-Asante, to scrape a 1-0 win.

Yirenkyi's crucial late tap-in was only Ghana's second shot on target of the match and coach Carlos Queiroz must conjure up more attacking fluency if his side are to trouble England.

Midfielder Thomas Partey, denied a visa for the matchday-one fixture in Canada, should be available but first-choice goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi came off injured at half-time against Panama.

Ghana drew 1-1 with Wales in this month's final warm-up game in Cardiff, snapping a five-match losing streak.

That run included a 5-1 drubbing by Austria and a 2-1 defeat to Germany and Queiroz's men may be outclassed by a confident England side on Tuesday.

Mensah booking looks a smart bet

England's attacking depth was illustrated by the late introductions of Rogers, Saka and Rashford against Croatia while Eberechi Eze, Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney cooled their heels on the bench.

Speaking of heels, Saka is still being troubled by an Achilles injury so his Arsenal teammate Noni Madueke, who won an early penalty against Croatia, may start on the right flank.

Madueke can put Ghana left-back Gideon Mensah under pressure and the Auxerre man looks a good bet to be shown a card.

He was booked eight times in 26 Ligue 1 starts in the 2025-26 season and committed an average of 1.4 fouls per 90 minutes in the French top flight.

England vs Ghana World Cup Bet Builder tips

Harry Kane to score at any time

England's captain scored twice from seven shots against Croatia, having signed off the 2025-26 club season with back-to-back hat-tricks for Bayern Munich.

Nico O'Reilly to have two or more shots

The England left-back had a close-range header saved on matchday one and racked up 23 shots in his last ten Premier League starts for Manchester City.

Ghana to be shown more cards

England have received only six yellow cards in their last nine competitive games and underdogs Ghana should have plenty of defending to do on Tuesday.

Pays out at 9-2 with Paddy Power

Key stats for England vs Ghana

♦ Both teams have scored in only three of England's last 17 matches

♦ Harry Kane has nine goals in his last five appearances for Bayern Munich and England

♦ England have opened the scoring in 17 of their last 18 games

♦ Ghana have lost five of their last seven internationals

♦ Eight of Ghana's last 11 matches have each yielded no more than two goals

England vs Ghana betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds England 1-5 Ghana 12-1 Draw 6-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

England vs Ghana team news and predicted line-ups

England

Harry Kane and Declan Rice have shaken off knocks but Bukayo Saka looks set to start on the bench again while Marcus Rashford is also a doubt. Marc Guehi could return to central defence in place of John Stones.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Pickford; James, Konsa, Guehi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Rest of the squad: Stones, Rogers, Rashford, Spence, Saka, Burn, Chalobah, Eze, D Henderson, J Henderson, Mainoo, Quansah, Toney, Trafford, Watkins

Ghana

Benjamin Asare is likely to replace the injured Lawrence Ati-Zigi in goal and Coventry's Brandon Thomas-Asante is pushing for a start in attack. Thomas Partey should be available after being refused entry to Canada for Ghana's first game due to legal issues.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Asare; Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah; Yirenkyi, Partey; Nuamah, Sulemana, Semenyo; Thomas-Asante.

Rest of the squad: Ati-Zigi, Sibo, Ayew, Adu, Fatawu, Anang, Baba, Boakye, Bonsu Baah, Luckassen, Mumin, Owusu, Peprah Oppong, Seidu, Williams

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FAQs

When is England vs Ghana at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

England vs Ghana takes place on Tuesday, June 23 and kicks off at 9pm BST.

Where is England vs Ghana being played?

The venue for the game is the Boston Stadium in Foxborough, USA.

What TV channel is England vs Ghana on?

BBC One is showing the game live in the UK.

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