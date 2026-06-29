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England vs DR Congo prediction: 20-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026
England face DR Congo in the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for the big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
England vs DR Congo World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue
Date Wednesday, July 1
Kick-off 5pm
Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Stage of Competition Round of 32
TV channel BBC One & iPlayer
England fulfilled their first ambition by finishing top of Group L and they will expect to make further progress when they take on DR Congo at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Thomas Tuchel's side were held by African opposition during the group stage and they will hope for an improved performance and result against the Leopards, who are through to the knockout rounds for the first time in their history.
England vs DR Congo betting tips & predictions
Best bet
England and under 3.5 goals
1pt 5-6 BoyleSports
England were far from perfect in the group stage, but they did enough to top a tricky section, and their big-game players should make the difference in the round of 32.
Stubborn resistance can be expected from an experienced DR Congo defence, but England will keep knocking on the door and should be able to produce at least one key moment.
Best player bet
Yoane Wissa to have a shot on target
6-4 bet365
England vs DR Congo World Cup match preview
England have set a fairly low bar with recent performances but they are through to a more favourable section of the draw and can clear the first of what they hope to be five further obstacles by seeing off DR Congo in the round of 32.
After jubilant celebrations which followed the 4-2 victory over Croatia, England fans were brought back down to earth by the scrappy stalemate against Ghana and the 2-0 triumph over Panama, which was harder work than expected.
Thomas Tuchel has continued to tinker with his team and there should be at least another two changes on the cards as Jarell Quansah is struggling with an injury while Declan Rice is primed to come back into the side.
England haven't had much luck in the right-back position, but their bigger issues are in attacking areas. where they seem to lack a creative spark.
Tuchel has handed plenty of game time to all of his wingers – Anthony Gordon, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka - but there has been a general lack of quality in the wide positions which is contributing to a lack of clarity over who will emerge as the regular starters.
However, the debate over who should be England's first-choice number ten has been resoundingly answered by Jude Bellingham, who is relishing the extra responsibility of playing on the biggest stage.
Bellingham's overall level of performance has been excellent and he has produced his best contributions when England have needed them the most.
The 22-year-old's superb finish against Croatia marked the moment when England finally got to grips with a see-saw encounter, and his goal and assist against Panama were hugely significant in ensuring that the race for first place was going to be won.
Facing DR Congo rather than Portugal is clearly preferable, although there is every chance of England being drawn into another tense encounter.
Reaching the knockout rounds is already ground-breaking for Sebastien Desabre's side, but they will be fully focused on giving England a serious run for their money and are sure to have noticed how much Tuchel's side have struggled against a low defensive block.
DR Congo played in a cautious manner against Portugal, securing a hard-earned 1-1 draw, and Colombia, losing 1-0.
And they showed the ability to chase a game under pressure against Uzbekistan by recovering from Eldor Shomurodov's early goal and registering a momentous 3-1 victory.
From this point, anything they achieve would be beyond expectations.
Having to deal with massive pressure is England's problem and the task will only get tougher if DR Congo are able to work their way into the game.
A handful of England players seem to be feeling the heat but there are also enough leaders in the group, including fit-again midfielder Declan Rice, who can give them the extra edge they require and pave the way for a solid, low-scoring victory.
Wissa could work the England goalkeeper
DR Congo are likely to favour a counter-attacking strategy and their best outlet could be Newcastle striker Yoane Wissa, who has scored three of their four World Cup goals.
Wissa had a tough season with Newcastle, scoring just once in 19 Premier League games, but he headed a superb equaliser against Portugal and has looked a different player ever since.
The 29-year-old has registered nine shots, the fourth-highest tally in Group K, and looks overpriced to at least force a save out of Jordan Pickford.
England vs DR Congo World Cup Bet Builder tips
Match to be level at half-time
England have been slow into their stride in recent games and the pattern may continue with an evenly matched first half in Atlanta.
Jude Bellingham to score at any time
The Three Lions have become heavily reliant on Bellingham, who could be their match winner for a second successive game.
Over 2.5 DR Congo corners
DR Congo had four corners against Portugal and Colombia and they can rack up at least three against the Three Lions.
Pays out at 20-1 with Paddy Power
Key stats for England vs DR Congo
♦ England have kept clean sheets in 12 of their last 13 competitive games
♦ Fourteen of England's last 15 wins have been accompanied by clean sheets
♦ England have started the scoring in 13 of their last 14 competitive matches
♦ England have been level at the break in each of their last four competitive fixtures
♦ Fifteen of DR Congo's last 16 matches have featured fewer than four goals
England vs DR Congo betting odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:
|To qualify
|Odds
|England
|1-9
|DR Congo
|11-2
|Match betting (90 mins)
|Odds
|England
|27-100
|DR Congo
|11-1
|Draw
|9-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.
England vs DR Congo team news and predicted line-ups
England
Declan Rice should return but there are major doubts over Reece James and Jarell Quansah.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane.
Rest of squad: James, Gordon, Madueke, Burn, Chalobah, Eze, J Henderson, D Henderson, Mainoo, Quansah, Rogers, Stones, Toney, Trafford, Watkins.
DR Congo
There are no reported injuries but Fiston Mayele was a goalscoring substitute against Uzbekistan and may challenge Cedric Bakambu for a starting berth.
Predicted line-up (4-4-2): Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Masuaku; Mbuku, Moutoussamy, Sadiki, Cipenga; Bakambu, Wissa.
Rest of squad: Banza, Batubinsika, Bongonda, Elia, Epolo, Fayulu, Kakuta, Mayele, Kalulu, Kapuadi, J Kayembe, E Kayembe, Pickel, Mukau, Tshibola.
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FAQs
When is England vs DR Congo at the FIFA World Cup 2026?
England vs DR Congo takes place on Wednesday, July 1st and kicks-off at 5pm BST.
Where is England vs DR Congo being played?
The venue for the game is Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
What TV channel is England vs DR Congo on?
BBC One are showing the game live in the UK.
Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?
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