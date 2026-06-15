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England vs Croatia World Cup prediction, team news, odds, betting tips and Bet Builder
England vs Croatia in Group L of the 2026 World Cup. Get match details, betting tips, predictions and TV info for the big game at AT&T Stadium.
England vs Croatia World Cup kick-off, date, TV channel and venue
Date Wednesday, June 17
Kick-off 9pm
Venue AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Stage of Competition Group L
TV channel ITV1
The waiting is almost over for Thomas Tuchel's England, who face a fascinating start to their World Cup campaign against familiar rivals Croatia.
The teams have faced each other at two of the last four major tournaments. Croatia secured a 2-1 extra-time triumph in the 2018 World Cup semi-final before England registered a 1-0 success in the group stage at Euro 2020.
England vs Croatia betting tips & predictions
Best bet
England
2pts 8-11 general
England sailed through World Cup qualifying without conceding a goal and they should be too strong for Croatia in their Group L opener.
Croatia have been among the most consistent nations at recent World Cups but they failed to advance beyond the group phase at Euro 2024 and may struggle to cope with the Three Lions, who are among the leading contenders for the trophy.
Best player bet
Harry Kane to score at any time
13-10 bet365
England vs Croatia World Cup match preview
Thomas Tuchel disagreed with England being labelled among the World Cup favourites but his team are odds-on to defeat Croatia and can justify that confidence by putting three points on the board.
Efforts to downplay expectations and lessen the pressure are sensible steps as Tuchel is well aware of the hype which accompanies England at major tournaments.
However, inside the dressing room, the German will have full faith in his players' ability to compete with any team.
Tuchel inherited a side accustomed to going deep at major tournaments and his challenge is to find that little bit extra which could transform them from nearly men to champions.
The German will be aware not to look too far ahead and his immediate focus will be on the first challenge, which has the potential to be England's trickiest of the group stage.
Croatia were England's nemesis eight years ago, when they ultimately succumbed 4-2 to France in the 2018 World Cup final.
They were supposedly a team on the wane going into Qatar 2022 but battled through to the semi-finals before a 3-0 defeat to Argentina.
Continuity continues to be a key weapon for Croatia, who are under the direction of long-term head coach Zlatko Dalic.
However, while Dalic is preparing for his third World Cup, captain Luka Modric is getting ready for a fifth appearance on the biggest stage, having featured as a 20-year-old at Germany 2006.
And Modric is far from the only experienced head in a group featuring four players with more than 100 caps.
Sometimes it can be a sign of weakness to stick with the old guard but Croatia's veterans are some of their most reliable players.
Forty-year-old Modric has excelled in his first season for Milan, while 37-year-old PSV winger Ivan Perisic contributed seven goals and 12 assists to his club's Eredivisie title-winning campaign.
Mateo Kovacic has a bit more to prove following an injury-hit season at Manchester City but striker Andrej Kramaric approaches the tournament full of confidence after six goals during qualifying.
Croatia topped their qualifying group with seven wins and one draw but since then some cracks have started to show.
They finished qualifying with unconvincing wins, beating the Faroe Islands 3-1 at home before edging Montenegro 3-2 on the road, and they have struggled in a pair of high-profile friendlies, losing 3-1 to Brazil in neutral Florida before a 2-0 defeat at home to Belgium.
Dalic experimented with a back three against Belgium before returning to a back four for the 2-1 success over Slovenia.
Those matches offered an insight that Dalic is searching for a different approach and any uncertainty is far from ideal as Croatia prepare for such a demanding game.
England have a few selection issues to decide, including who gets the nod out of Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers, but they are making those calls from a position of strength.
Tuchel's team did not bring their A game to every qualifying fixture, but they saved their best efforts for the tougher ones - winning 5-0 away to Serbia and 2-0 in Albania - and they can do the same against Croatia.
Classy Kane can contribute
One England player who won't be worried about his position is captain Harry Kane, who is playing some of the best football of his career.
Kane was the Three Lions' top scorer in qualifying, scoring eight of their 22 goals, and has an excellent World Cup record, notching eight times in 11 appearances.
The 32-year-old scored a superb header in the 1-0 warm-up win over New Zealand and is likely to waste no time in scoring at a third successive World Cup.
England vs Croatia World Cup Bet Builder tips
Harry Kane to have three or more shots
Kane approaches the tournament full of confidence and will be tough to contain.
Marin Pongracic to be carded
The Fiorentina defender Pongracic racked up 12 Serie A cards last season and his physical style could soon attract the attention of referee Clement Turpin.
Under 3.5 goals
England will be solely focused on securing three points and appear unlikely to run up a big score.
Pays out at 6-1 with Paddy Power
Key stats for England vs Croatia
♦ England have won their last ten competitive games without conceding any goals
♦ The Three Lions have won four of their last eight competitive fixtures by a 2-0 scoreline
♦ Five of England's last six games have featured fewer than three goals
♦ Croatia have gone six games without keeping a clean sheet
♦ The Croats have conceded the first goal in five of their last six fixtures
England vs Croatia betting odds
Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:
|Market
|Odds
|England
|8-11
|Croatia
|14-5
|Draw
|15-4
Odds correct at time of publishing
Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.
England vs Croatia team news and predicted line-ups
England
Thomas Tuchel's big decisions are in the centre-back, attacking midfield and wide positions. John Stones or Ezri Konsa will play alongside Marc Guehi, while Marcus Rashford is competing with Anthony Gordon for a left flank berth. The other issue concerns Morgan Rogers and Jude Bellingham, who are in direct competition to feature at number ten.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Pickford; James, Stones, Guehi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.
Rest of squad: D Henderson, Trafford, Konsa, Livramento, Burn, Spence, Quansah, J Henderson, Mainoo, Rogers, Eze, Rashford, Watkins, Madueke, Toney.
Croatia
Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic has a settled side but must decide on the make up of his attack. Ante Budimir has had a strong season for Osasuna and is going head-to-head with Andrej Kramaric for the centre-forward position.
Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol; Modric, Kovacic; Marco Pasalic, Mario Pasalic, Perisic; Kramaric.
Rest of squad: Pandur, Kotarski, Caleta-Car, Vuskovic, Erlic, Moro, Vlasic, Baturina, P Sucic, Jakic, Fruk, L Sucic, Budimir, Matanovic, Musa.
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FAQs
When is England vs Croatia at the FIFA World Cup 2026?
England vs Croatia takes place on Wednesday, June 17, and kicks-off at 9pm BST.
Where is England vs Croatia being played?
The venue for the game is the AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
What TV channel is England vs Croatia on?
ITV1 are showing the game live in the UK.
Where can I find the best World Cup betting offers?
Visit Racing Post’s World Cup 2026 free bets and betting offers pages for the latest bookmaker promotions.
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