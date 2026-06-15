England vs Croatia World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

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England started their 2022 World Cup campaign with a stunning 6-2 victory over Iran, but they will anticipate a sterner test from Croatia in an eagerly anticipated Group L fixture at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

There may be opportunities for England to cut loose in the matches to follow against Ghana and Panama, but the only consideration against Croatia is to put three points on the board.

Croatia have gone at least as far as the final four at the last two World Cups and haven't lost their opening game since a 3-1 loss to Brazil in 2014.

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Best England vs Croatia Bet Builder

Harry Kane to have three or more shots

Harry Kane is England's all-time top scorer with 79 goals and he looks ready to make a huge impact at his third World Cup finals.

The 32-year-old was a Golden Boot winner at Russia 2018 and his game is in better shape than it was eight years ago.

Moving to Bayern Munich seems to have benefited Kane, who has just had his most productive season, bagging 61 goals from 51 appearances.

He is never afraid to test the keeper and can register at least three goal attempts in England's opening Group L fixture.

Marin Pongracic to be carded

Playing under intense pressure will be nothing new to Croatian defender Marin Pongracic, who was part of the Fiorentina team that spent the majority of the 2025-26 Serie A season in a battle against relegation.

Fiorentina eventually got over the line – finishing eight points clear of the drop zone – but Pongracic walked a fine line from a disciplinary perspective, collecting 12 yellow cards from 35 appearances.

Pongracic was the most cautioned player for the Viola and his physical style could soon attract the attention of World Cup referees.

Under 3.5 goals

England's Euro 2024 challenge began with a 1-0 victory over Serbia, and their World Cup clash with Croatia is unlikely to deliver a glut of goals.

Thomas Tuchel will be looking for a combination of tempo and control against dangerous opponents packed with players who know what it takes to go deep at major tournaments.

Tuchel's team maintained a 100 per cent record in World Cup qualifying, but they scored fewer than three goals in five of those matches.

Croatia may be kept at bay, but a goal glut seems unlikely as England focus on points rather than performance in their opening game.

Pays 6-1 with Paddy Power

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

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England vs Croatia Bet Builder FAQs

What is a Bet Builder in football betting?

A Bet Builder lets you combine multiple selections from the same match into a single bet, such as goals, cards, corners or player stats, rather than betting on one outcome on its own.

What are the best markets to use in a Bet Builder for World Cup matches?

It depends on how the game is expected to go, but the most commonly used markets are goals, cards, corners and player props like shots or assists, as these tend to link well within the same match.

How do you choose Bet Builder selections for a match?

It starts with the likely shape of the game and whether it’s expected to be open, tight or physical, then building selections around that. The key is picking markets that naturally fit together rather than standalone picks.

Do World Cup Bet Builder odds vary between bookmakers?

Yes, prices can differ, so it’s worth comparing odds before placing a same-game multi bet.

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