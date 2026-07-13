England vs Argentina World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

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England got the job done against Norway in a fairly unconvincing fashion and are faced with a step up in grade as they prepare to tackle defending champions Argentina in a World Cup semi-final at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Competing at the back end of major tournaments is becoming a regular occurrence for the Three Lions, who were semi-finalists at Russia 2018 and runners-up at Euro 2020 and Euro 2024.

But they have never made it through to a World Cup final on foreign soil and are faced with a huge test against Argentina, who are striving to become only the third nation (alongside Italy and Brazil) to complete a successful defence of the trophy.

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Best England vs Argentina Bet Builder

Julian Alvarez anytime goalscorer

Lionel Messi has been a talismanic figure for Argentina at each of the last two World Cups, but other players came to the fore against Switzerland, including Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, who may be ready to score for the second successive game.

Alvarez was used off the bench in three of Argentina's first four games, but he started against Egypt and Switzerland and came up with the match-winning moment in the win over the Swiss when his curling shot flew beyond Gregor Kobel's despairing dive and into the top corner.

Delivering on the big stage is nothing new to Alvarez, who scored four times at Qatar 2022, including a double in the 3-0 semi-final triumph over Croatia.

After an uncertain start to this summer, he approaches the England game full of confidence and will be one of the biggest threats to Jordan Pickford's goal.

Jude Bellingham to have an attempt on target (including woodwork)

England's progress has been hugely influenced by Jude Bellingham, who is clearly relishing the pressure and privilege of playing on the game's biggest stage.

The Real Madrid man seems to have unshakeable belief in his ability and keeps coming up with massive moments when his team are in dire need of assistance.

As a team, England's performance levels have fluctuated.

However, Bellingham has maintained high standards throughout and offers the biggest threat to an Argentina side which has shown defensive vulnerability throughout the knockout rounds.

Cristian Romero to be carded

England and Argentina have a special rivalry and their matches are often niggly affairs with a heightened risk of yellow and red cards.

Players from both camps have lost their cool over the years, including Argentina midfielder Antonio Rattin, who was dismissed during the 1966 quarter-final, which England won 1-0, and Three Lions' midfielder David Beckham, who was red-carded in his team's round of 16 exit at France 1998.

Further flashpoints cannot be ruled out and it would be no great surprise if Argentina defender Cristian Romero were to overstep the mark.

The aggressive 28-year-old has got through five matches without being booked, but his unblemished disciplinary record may not survive such a high-stakes encounter.

Pays 13-1 with Paddy Power

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Read more:

England vs Argentina prediction: 13-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

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England vs Argentina Bet Builder FAQs

What is a Bet Builder in football betting?

A Bet Builder lets you combine multiple selections from the same match into a single bet, such as goals, cards, corners or player stats, rather than betting on one outcome on its own.

What are the best markets to use in a Bet Builder for World Cup matches?

It depends on how the game is expected to go, but the most commonly used markets are goals, cards, corners and player props like shots or assists, as these tend to link well within the same match.

How do you choose Bet Builder selections for a match?

It starts with the likely shape of the game and whether it’s expected to be open, tight or physical, then building selections around that. The key is picking markets that naturally fit together rather than standalone picks.

Do World Cup Bet Builder odds vary between bookmakers?

Yes, prices can differ, so it’s worth comparing odds before placing a same-game multi bet.

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