England vs Argentina player specials: Saka should play a starring role in World Cup semi-final

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Best bets

Lionel Messi to score at any time

2pts 27-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Bukayo Saka over 1.5 shots

2pts 17-20 Hills

Julian Alvarez over 1.5 fouls

2pts 11-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

England vs Argentina player specials

The odds-compilers can barely split England and Argentina ahead of their World Cup semi-final but there are fascinating prices elsewhere in the player specials.

There are also a number of concessions being offered by bookmakers, with bet365’s player bets including extra-time, something which could be helpful in what may be a tight game.

Shots

Argentina were the top scorers at the World Cup with 17 goals going into the semi-finals. Those goals have come from 97 shots, a similar tally to England’s 94. However, England have allowed 65 shots, compared to just 50 for Argentina.

Unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi leads the way with 33 shots for the South Americans and he is a best-priced 11-10 to have four or more in this game.

He is more interesting at 27-20 to get on the scoresheet, something he has done eight times already.

Harry Kane has had 22 shots and is a 21-10 chance for four or more while England talisman Jude Bellingham’s line is over 2.5 shots at evens.

The eye-catching price, however, is Bukayo Saka to have two or more attempts at goal.

The Arsenal man is averaging 2.69 per 90 minutes at the World Cup and finally appears to be approaching full fitness, but it is safer to pick a slightly shorter price with those bookmakers who offer the concession of the substitute continuing the bet should your selection be replaced.

Shots on target

One of the other concessions that bookmakers are offering is Paddy Power’s addition to the shots on target market, with the woodwork now counting.

Messi, Bellingham and Kane understandably lead the way once again, but there are some interesting angles to exploit.

Shots from distance have been causing goalkeepers issues throughout this tournament, with England’s winner against Norway coming from a spilled Morgan Rogers shot from range.

That could make the shots on target from outside of the box market appealing as teams may increase their attempts from beyond the 18-yard line in an effort to catch keepers out.

Julian Alvarez is a tenacious tackler who leads Argentina's press from the front Credit: ISI Photos via Getty Images

Fouls

England games against Argentina tend to be feisty affairs and this should be no different, particularly given that Thomas Tuchel’s men have averaged 13.8 fouls drawn per 90 minutes, the fourth-highest of any team in the tournament.

Julian Alvarez has committed eight fouls for Argentina and he is fancied to give away two or more in this game. Marc Guehi and Ezri Konsa, England’s likeliest central-defensive partnership, have both drawn 11 fouls each across the tournament and Alvarez is likely to line up directly against the pair.

Cards

Referees have generally operated with a light touch at this tournament and that is a key reason that Argentina have only picked up six yellows in as many games.

England have received seven yellows and a red card for Jarell Quansah but Argentina’s men top the betting.

Cristian Romero’s reputation precedes him and he is a best-priced 13-5 to receive a card, while there is 50-1 available for the Argentina defender to be sent off.

Jude Bellingham is perhaps the most interesting English candidate at 7-2. He has already been booked at the tournament and plays right on the edge.

Want more top World Cup betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's World Cup 2026 tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Read more ahead of England's semi-final:

England vs Argentina prediction: 13-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

England vs Argentina World Cup Bet Builder tips, picks and odds

Tim Vickery: Argentina see England as their greatest rivals – but they are there for the taking

Alex Wrigley: Evergreen Messi continues to defy logic but even his brilliance may not stop England

Mark Langdon: The agony, ecstasy and vomit of watching England in the pub

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.